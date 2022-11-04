ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse over downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was off-and-on cloud cover in the Louisville area early Tuesday morning, but it cleared up enough a few times to see the total lunar eclipse. WLKY was able to capture the video above with a tower camera in downtown Louisville. You can see the moon...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

TARC providing free rides to vote on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC is providing free rides to the polls for those who need one on Tuesday. All TARC routes on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be completely fare-free for anyone who needs a ride to the polls. This includes TARC 3 paratransit service and routes in Clark and Floyd counties in southern Indiana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Largest purebred livestock show underway at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Livestock exhibitors from across the country are in Louisville from Nov. 3 - 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE). The event is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, where exhibitors showcase top livestock. This year there are 23,000 entries, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gold Star families remember loved ones at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700 Gold Star family members from across the country were at Churchill Downs Sunday for Survivor's Day at the Races. The event is part of the Army Survivor Outreach Program which helps families of fallen Army, Reserve and National Guard members connect with other families to remember their loved ones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Election Day preparations underway in southern Indiana

Ind. — Early voting wrapped up in Indiana at noon on Monday. Thousands of people showed up at the Clark County Judicial Center to cast their ballots since early voting started on Oct. 12. County Clerk Susan Popp says 4,769 people participated in early in-person voting in Clark...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Teen boy shot in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teen boy to the hospital Monday night. LMPD responded to calls of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Police said when they arrived at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote

Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

All you need to know before voting in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Preparation is key to helping the midterm elections run smoothly. All voters need to know before Election Day in Jefferson County is just a click away. The Jefferson County Clerk's website has all the last-minute voting details, including where to vote. Voters can enter their address to find their polling location and even view a sample ballot to see what it will look like before filling it out in person.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy