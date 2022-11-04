Read full article on original website
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
WATCH: 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse over downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was off-and-on cloud cover in the Louisville area early Tuesday morning, but it cleared up enough a few times to see the total lunar eclipse. WLKY was able to capture the video above with a tower camera in downtown Louisville. You can see the moon...
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
TARC providing free rides to vote on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC is providing free rides to the polls for those who need one on Tuesday. All TARC routes on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be completely fare-free for anyone who needs a ride to the polls. This includes TARC 3 paratransit service and routes in Clark and Floyd counties in southern Indiana.
Krispy Kreme offering free Election Day doughnut: How to get one in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is a sweet incentive coming from one of America's most popular doughnut shops in an effort to get out the vote. Krispy Kreme is giving away a free original glazed doughnut to all customers at its participating shops across the United States today. No purchase...
Largest purebred livestock show underway at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Livestock exhibitors from across the country are in Louisville from Nov. 3 - 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE). The event is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, where exhibitors showcase top livestock. This year there are 23,000 entries, and...
'Heart of Gold Gala' to benefit adults with developmental disabilities in Louisville
An organization that helps adults with developmental disabilities is holding their largest fundraising event this month. Cedar Lake is putting on its annual "Heart of Gold Gala" which raises funds for the non-profit's mission. It's happening Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. The goal...
In Their Own Words: Isaac Thacker, candidate for Louisville mayor
Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. What are the most important issues facing the City of Louisville?. How do you plan to address violent crime in the city? (Detail top 3 priorities) How would you work...
Gold Star families remember loved ones at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700 Gold Star family members from across the country were at Churchill Downs Sunday for Survivor's Day at the Races. The event is part of the Army Survivor Outreach Program which helps families of fallen Army, Reserve and National Guard members connect with other families to remember their loved ones.
Election Day preparations underway in southern Indiana
Ind. — Early voting wrapped up in Indiana at noon on Monday. Thousands of people showed up at the Clark County Judicial Center to cast their ballots since early voting started on Oct. 12. County Clerk Susan Popp says 4,769 people participated in early in-person voting in Clark...
LMPD: Missing person alert issued for veteran last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police have issued a missing person green alert for a man believed to be in the Louisville area. A green alert is issued when the person reported missing is a veteran. Matthew Cooley, 27, recently moved to the city, and friends say they...
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
Jeffersontown honors the country's bravest warriors ahead of Veteran's Day
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown is honoring the country's bravest warriors ahead of Veterans Day this Friday. Sunday, the city and the American Legion G.I. Joe Post Number 244 held the 28th annual Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park. The day featured a speech and several ceremonies allowing people...
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
In Their Own Words: Kahlil Batshon, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 25
Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. Kahlil Batshon, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 25. What are the most important issues facing the City of Louisville?. What are the biggest issues facing your district?. How can metro...
LMPD: Teen boy shot in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teen boy to the hospital Monday night. LMPD responded to calls of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Police said when they arrived at...
Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote
Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
All you need to know before voting in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Preparation is key to helping the midterm elections run smoothly. All voters need to know before Election Day in Jefferson County is just a click away. The Jefferson County Clerk's website has all the last-minute voting details, including where to vote. Voters can enter their address to find their polling location and even view a sample ballot to see what it will look like before filling it out in person.
In Their Own Words: Amy Holton Stewart, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 25
Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. Amy Holton Stewart, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 25. What are the most important issues facing the City of Louisville? What are the biggest issues facing your district?. How can...
LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
