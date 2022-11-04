‘It’s Not A Disease’—Supermodel Veronica Webb Gets Real About Menopause Awareness After It Caught Her Off Guard

Read full article on original website
Crystal G Madru
1d ago
I was 35 when I had to have a full hysterectomy. My doctor begged me to take hormone replacement. I wouldn't because of all the risks that go with it. I had terrible hot flashes and night sweats. Not to mention mood swings. But I pushed through and it only was bad about 3 years. It's been 10 years since my hysterectomy and I think it was the best thing I could do for myself. My weight fell off. Over 150 pounds just left. My depression and anxiety are almost non-existent now. Menopause is a natural process every woman in history has been through. We don't need sympathy or whatever. It's called being a woman.
Reply
2
Related
Brad Pitt Is ‘Sick to His Stomach’ Over Angelina Jolie’s Allegations That He Was ‘Physically and Emotionally Abusive’
Brad Pitt is maintaining his innocence after his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, alleged that he was abusive toward her and their children during a September 2016 flight from France to California. “Brad is sick to his stomach that he’s been accused of this. He maintains [that] it’s lies and that Angelina...
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Popculture
Tia Mowry Opens up About Her Medical Condition Not Being Diagnosed for Years
Tia Mowry is talking about a skin condition that's plagued her entire life. As a brand ambassador for Aveeno, she revealed her battle with eczema. "Skin sensitivities are often seen as a weakness or an imperfection, the 44-year-old Family Reunion star told Us Weekly. "And it's something that we don't necessarily talk about." it's a condition that Mowry and her mother, Darlene, battled with for years. She remembers getting "circle patches" on her arms as a child. "[My mom would tell me] 'Oh, that's just from the sun,' or 'those are sunspots," she added, noting them being unfamiliar with how the condition develops on melanated skin. It wasn't until she became an adult and sought treatment that she learned what she was dealing with.
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’
Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
Popculture
Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Underwent a Serious Surgery
Oprah Winfrey recently disclosed that she had two major surgeries in 2021. As part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the media mogul discussed the topic of gratitude and decided to share her story after one of the guests mentioned appreciating every limb and organ. Winfrey said that after recovering from dual knee surgeries performed in August and November of 2021, she vowed to be more active and "fully in my body. "I had double knee surgery last year," the 68-year-old explained via Zoom from her home. "I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November. When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again -- that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body." Winfrey revealed that she took up hiking during her recovery process. "As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking," she shared. "Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."
Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death
"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
netflixjunkie.com
“He gave me his blessing”- When August Alsina Revealed Will Smith’s Reaction to His Affair With Jada
Will Smith and Jada Smith are among one of the most popular and successful celebrity couples. Married for over 25 years, Will and Jada have two kids, Jaden and Willow, who are also very popular and successful. Interestingly, Jada and Will first met at the super popular sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where Jada auditioned for the role of Smith’s girlfriend. Soon after, the couple started dating and married in 1997.
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
disneydining.com
Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest
For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a...
Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Comments / 15