Lake Land College Announces 2022 Philanthropy Award Recipients
The Lake Land College Foundation recognized the 2020-2022 Philanthropy Award recipients as well as incoming and outgoing board members at the Foundation and Alumni Awards Reception in October. The 2022 Philanthropy Awards include the Outstanding Philanthropist Award, The Outstanding Philanthropic Organization Award, The Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award and the Crystal...
Lake Land College Student Nominated For Statewide Award
Lake Land College nominated sophomore Jordan “Jordi” Oliver, Buncombe, for the 2022 Illinois Community College Student Laureate Award from the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Oliver serves as a full-time Agriculture Transfer major with hopes of transferring onto the University of Illinois to obtain a dual major in Agricultural Communications and Animal Science. Upon graduation, her goal is to be commissioned into the United States Air Force.
United States Air Force Band Coming To Effingham
United States Air Force Band “Roots in Blue” will be performing a concert celebrating Veterans Day on Thursday, November 10. The concert will be at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. Music...
New Outdoor Classroom Complete at Carlyle Lake Visitor Center
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake announce the completion of an accessible outdoor classroom located behind the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center in the Dam West Recreation Area. The outdoor classroom consists of a 36’ x 54’ concrete pad with 24 benches and a 20’ x 30’ amphitheater...
William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97
William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Bill was born on October 25, 1925, in Herrick, the son of Ray and Eva (Holman) Jones. He was a United States Navy veteran of WWII. Bill and Lois Eileen Anderson were married in St. Charles, MO on November 8, 1944 and were blessed with 72 years of marriage before her passing on May 28, 2017. Bill worked for Exxon Oil Company for many years. He enjoyed bowling, softball, woodworking and storytelling.
Andy Robert Zike, 64
Andy Robert Zike, 64, of Shelbyville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, IL. Andy was born on April 30, 1958, in Mattoon, the son of Jerry and Karen (Spaulding) Zike. He retired from County Market in Shelbyville after many years of service. He was an avid Star Trek fan who also enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with loved ones. Andy was a quiet, gentle soul who was kind to all and was known to have a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all.
Hunters Reminded to Abide by Hunter Ethics at Carlyle Lake
With the fall hunting season underway, hunters are reminded of their obligation to practice ethical and safe hunting while in the field. Remember, your personal ethics might not match your neighbors, but certain guidelines do pertain to all hunters. Trespassing leads the list of illegal and unethical practices by hunters.
2022 Election Results
The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
2022 Clay County Election Results
JASON PLUMMER (R) 2342. RETAIN ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT SEATS. ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT WHARTON’S SEAT-OVERSTREET VACANCY. Illinois Amendment 1, Right to Collective Bargaining Measure. YES 820. NO 1702. CONGRESS. US HOUSE ILLINOIS DISTRICT 12. MIKE BOST (R) 2169. HOMER MARKEL (D) 478. US SENATE ILLINOIS. TAMMY...
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
Shining Star Award Winner Of The Month
Amanda Harrington was recently selected by Treehouse Daycare & Preschool as the recipient of the Dairy Queen Shining Stars Award. Amanda wants to be a queen when she grows up. she is pictured after receiving her DQ certificate of appreciation and gift of a Free meal at Effingham Dairy Queen.
Tate’s Final Pre-trial Hearing on Clinton County Charges Set for Monday
CARLYLE – Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, is scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing Monday in Clinton County Court on a case charging him with 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64.
More than 80 years after his death at Pearl Harbor the remains of an Effingham man are coming home
More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is coming home. Tipsword was a 27-year-old Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class aboard the USS West Virginia. during the attack on Pearl Harbor. 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia were killed, including Tipsword.
Mason Woman Found Deceased Following Welfare Check
On November 7, 2022 at approximately 2:00 am the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department responded to a welfare check at 654 N. Cedar St. in Mason, Illinois. Family members advised officers they had not seen this individual for several days. Upon arrival the deputies found the resident deceased in the...
Police Beat for Monday, November 7th, 2022
A 36-year-old Crook, Colorado woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies made the arrest of Jennifer Chewning when called to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Airport Road south of Walnut Hill Road for nearly three hours on Sunday.
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 25 year old Mason W. Edinger of Elizabethtown, IL for driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, and following too close. Mason posted bond and was released. CRASHES. November 3, 2022. At 8:40 A.M. at 900 W. Edgar an unknown vehicle struck a...
Radon Test Kits Still Available At The Shelby County Health Department
Have you tested your house for radon? Radon is an invisible, odorless gas that is the 2nd leading cause of lung cancer. Testing your home is the only way to know you and your loved ones are safe from radon. If you would like a radon test kit, they are...
A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Kevin L. McWhorter of Edgewood for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of weapons with a revoked FOID. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old...
