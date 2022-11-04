Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
nbc25news.com
Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside
FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
HometownLife.com
Garden City staffers resign after taking Florida trip to canceled in-person conference
Kevin Kramis isn't sure he'd go back and make the same choices earlier this year. Kramis, a longtime volunteer in Garden City, exposed improprieties that led to resignations from three city employees earlier this year. Kramis said the whistleblowing was the right thing to do, but the personal losses he's experienced since then are difficult to bear.
Dearborn teacher allegedly sinks teeth into Wayne County's GOP chair at Tudor Dixon rally
A strange allegation against a Dearborn Public Schools teacher have come to light after she allegedly assaulted a Wayne County Republican Committee chairwoman last weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally in Detroit.
downriversundaytimes.com
School building broken into
SOUTHGATE — A boarded-up Southgate Community Schools building had an interior motion alarm triggered the night of Oct. 23 at 13100 Burns St. During a perimeter check, the responding police officers discovered a two-foot-by-two-foot window opening from which the boards had been removed to gain entry. After the keyholder...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Mike Deising, candidate for Marysville City Council, arrested on felony charges
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department on Halloween issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Lee Deising, a Marysville realtor and candidate in the four-person race for two seats on the Marysville City Council on Nov. 8;. Deising was charged with a felony count of uttering and publishing...
candgnews.com
Farmington Hills man in search of kidney donor
FARMINGTON HILLS — Approximately five years ago, Farmington Hills resident Scott Schneider scheduled a regular checkup with his doctor. As part of the examination, Schneider, 59, had a blood test, which led to his doctor discovering that his creatinine level was rising. “Creatinine is an indicator that the kidneys...
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit.
Former Birmingham mayor no longer facing eviction after protests
It is not every day you see a protest along the streets of Birmingham, but on Thursday, there was a rally outside the Baldwin House Senior Living apartments.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights woman ticketed by Dearborn officer for parking in front of her own house
On Oct. 28, Dearborn Heights resident Michelle Ward got a parking ticket for leaving her car on the street on trash day. A simple mistake that happens frequently in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. The problem was, that Oct. 28 wasn’t a trash day in her city, and the ticket was...
Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships
Lewis & Munday was founded by David Baker Lewis, Richard T. White and the Hon. Eric Lee Clay. Together, they built a firm rooted in activism that fifty years later has changed the face of the mainstream practice of law. The post Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships appeared first on BLAC Media.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Twinkling Forest coming to Marine City
Creating a display to brighten up Heritage Square while keeping things simple but elegant in the space alongside the city’s ice-skating rink. Those are the things Laura Merchant, President of Marine City Area Chamber of Commerce, had in mind when she came up with the idea to see 70 artificial trees, complete with LED lights and an acrylic star on top, placed in the square at 300 Broadway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Southfield attorney faces first-degree murder charges in death of Oak Park jeweler -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler. Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local...
The Oakland Press
Loved ones of slain police officer Mason Samborski speak at killer’s resentencing hearing
Nearly 14 years after Oak Park police officer Mason Samborski’s life was snuffed out by a teenager, the devastating loss continues to run deep among his loved ones left behind. For Samborski’s widow, Sarah Samborski-Batora, losing her husband when he was just 28 years old left a “giant hole”...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County brothers convicted in grisly 2013 stabbing deaths of girl, mother
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Metro Detroit woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said. A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
voiceofdetroit.net
LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS
Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Wallaby on the loose in Monroe County determined "not a threat to public safety," authorities say
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of an exotic animal that’s been spotted hopping around one local community unsupervised
fox2detroit.com
MSP investigates two separate fatal pedestrian crashes; one on the Lodge Freeway and the other on I-75
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating two separate fatal pedestrian crashes that occurred overnight on Sunday. Michigan State Police responded to calls about a serious injury crash on southbound M-10 at 1:45 a.m. Callers told MSP that a black male wearing all black clothing was walking in the freeway's left lane near W. Grand Blvd.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing for 2 weeks after leaving note about harming self
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl is still missing after leaving her home early Oct. 20. Samyah Nundley left a note about harming herself. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school. Nundley is Black, weighs 135 pounds,...
