Eastpointe, MI

nbc25news.com

Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
FLINT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

School building broken into

SOUTHGATE — A boarded-up Southgate Community Schools building had an interior motion alarm triggered the night of Oct. 23 at 13100 Burns St. During a perimeter check, the responding police officers discovered a two-foot-by-two-foot window opening from which the boards had been removed to gain entry. After the keyholder...
SOUTHGATE, MI
candgnews.com

Farmington Hills man in search of kidney donor

FARMINGTON HILLS — Approximately five years ago, Farmington Hills resident Scott Schneider scheduled a regular checkup with his doctor. As part of the examination, Schneider, 59, had a blood test, which led to his doctor discovering that his creatinine level was rising. “Creatinine is an indicator that the kidneys...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships

Lewis & Munday was founded by David Baker Lewis, Richard T. White and the Hon. Eric Lee Clay. Together, they built a firm rooted in activism that fifty years later has changed the face of the mainstream practice of law. The post Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Twinkling Forest coming to Marine City

Creating a display to brighten up Heritage Square while keeping things simple but elegant in the space alongside the city’s ice-skating rink. Those are the things Laura Merchant, President of Marine City Area Chamber of Commerce, had in mind when she came up with the idea to see 70 artificial trees, complete with LED lights and an acrylic star on top, placed in the square at 300 Broadway.
MARINE CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS

Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP investigates two separate fatal pedestrian crashes; one on the Lodge Freeway and the other on I-75

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating two separate fatal pedestrian crashes that occurred overnight on Sunday. Michigan State Police responded to calls about a serious injury crash on southbound M-10 at 1:45 a.m. Callers told MSP that a black male wearing all black clothing was walking in the freeway's left lane near W. Grand Blvd.
