For the past seven years, Seat 5 on the Fernandina Beach City Commission has been filled by Len Kreger. He’ll leave office as Vice Mayor, after losing votes for Mayor three times in 2016, 2017 and 2020. One of three candidates will replace him, two of which raised and spent money in the realm of five figures as of mid-October.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO