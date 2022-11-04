ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Beach voters elect Bradley Bean new Mayor, as old Mayor advances to runoff

Commissioner David Sturges, who didn't raise any money, will become Vice Mayor. Fernandina Beach, with a median resident age of 55, isn’t the sort of place you’d expect a 20-something Mayor, but that’s now the case as City Commissioner Bradley Bean bested fellow Commissioner David Sturges 64%-36%, though only Bean waged a traditional campaign.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina City Commission race goes to runoff between Genece Minshew, Darron Ayscue

Ayscue rallied to both raise and spend more money in the race. It’ll go to a runoff between City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew, and Darron Ayscue, President of Nassau County Professional Firefighters Union Local 310, for who will take Seat 5 on the Fernandina Beach City Commission, which Len Kreger filled for the past seven years.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Fernandina Beach declares local state of emergency ahead of Nicole

The city of Fernandina Beach declared a Local State of Emergency on Tuesday in response to Tropical Storm Nicole. All city government operations will continue as scheduled until further notice. The beach entrance to Seaside Park will close Tuesday evening and most likely remain closed until Friday. Ocean Rescue is...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Don Johnson

Clay County Elections 2022: Local races, term limits, property taxes on Tuesday’s ballot

Clay County voters will go to their election precincts on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide a variety of races and local measures. Along with the statewide races for governor, U.S. senator and attorney general, voters will cast their ballots in the new District 4 congressional race, the race for District 11 state representative and for the District 2 county commissioner seat.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Republican T.K. Waters wins Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff

Waters will serve just a few months before appearing on the 2023 ballot. Republican T.K. Waters has defeated Democrat Lakesha Burton, 55% to 45%, in the race for Jacksonville Sheriff, in yet another big GOP win Tuesday. Waters, the retired chief of investigations, will be the third straight elected Republican...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

You Decide 2022: County-by-County Results

Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday’s election features a runoff for Jacksonville Sheriff between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters. The winner will serve the remainder of Mike Williams’ term, following his resignation earlier this year. Refresh this page for updates throughout the night. Rich Jones. Rich Jones is News...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

GOP has big advantage in Florida ballots already cast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 4.8 million Floridians had already voted by Sunday night and statistics from the state’s Division of Elections show just over 321,000 more Republicans than Democrats have cast ballots prior to Election Day. But since election supervisors estimate that at least one-third of all voters...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

School closures, cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County. Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, November 10. The school district already had Friday, November 1 as a holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will remain closed on Friday, November 11th. Duval County. The Jacksonville Veterans Day...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Don't know who to vote for as Jacksonville's sheriff? Here's a race recap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's been a tumultuous road in the race for Jacksonville's sheriff, but it ends Tuesday... Then begins again in March. Jacksonville Sheriff Candidates Democrat Lakesha Burton, a retired JSO assistant chief, and Republican T.K. Waters, JSO's chief of investigations, are running to finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term. Williams announced his retirement in June, days after a controversy over whether he violated the city charter by moving out of Duval County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

State investigating accused cop killer's history in Marines

NASSAU, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The State is interviewing witnesses to learn more about the accused killer of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers' history in the military, Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel said during a pre-trial hearing Tuesday. He...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville security company urges residents to make safety a priority as midterm elections approach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local security company is urging residents to take their safety seriously, especially on the brink of Tuesday’s midterm election. Hyperion Services is a private firm run by veterans who work to keep communities safe both domestically and internationally. The company also focuses on high-risk security, rescue hostage operations and even what happens on social media.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bridge along First Coast Expressway to be replaced

Southland Holdings LLC announced Nov. 8 it has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge along Florida 23 – the First Coast Expressway – near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes building a 1.8-mile, four-lane bridge over the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

