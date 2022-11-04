Read full article on original website
Gather to Graze Co is putting the ‘cute’ in charcuterie!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time to plan those holiday meals! Make your gathering memorable with a charcuterie creation. Jenna Hanners from Gather to Graze Company shares how she puts boards together with the perfect mix of meats, cheese, fruits, nuts, and more!. To check out more of Gather...
Congrats Anne! Welcome to the Mug Club
(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Anne Connolly of Fountain, Colorado!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner.
Veterans Day specials with Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Here’s to our everyday heroes! In honor of Veterans Day, the fine folks at Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse are treating all active-duty and retired military personnel to a complimentary meal. Ericka Villeza, a Managing Partner with Parry’s Sliceria & Taps, kicked off Loving Living Local’s veterans week with Krista and Nova and chatted about what to expect from the restaurant on Veterans Day.
The Broadmoor announces new VP & Managing Director
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor named Abby Murtagh as the new Vice President and Managing Director on Nov. 3, 2022. Jack Damioli, President and CEO of The Broadmoor, made the announcement. “We are very excited to welcome Abby to The Broadmoor family. She brings a wealth of knowledge and diverse experiences from iconic, one-of-a-kind hotels on a national scale,” said Mr. Damioli.
Heather Wheeler Homes, a veteran’s mission to house you
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Real estate agent and U.S. Army Veteran Heather Wheeler is helping win the War of Homeownership for our Active Duty and Veteran Service Members! She sat with Nova to share her story and how Heather Wheeler Homes, Brokered By Pink Realty, can help you if you’re looking to rent, buy, or sell a home in the Colorado Springs area.
Video of Snowy Concert at 'Red Rocks' Near Denver Is Just Magical
People at that show got the experience of a lifetime.
El Paso Teller County 9-1-1 Authority talks AED awareness and registration
(SPONSORED) — El Paso-Teller 9-1-1 Authority is promoting AED awareness and registration so that AED locations are known to their 9-1-1 call takers and nearby bystanders during a cardiac emergency. Communications and Media Advisor Jianna West joined Nova to share how to register your AED and talk about the PulsePoint AED app.
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Paradise Ranch Puts Woodland Park on the Map
(Parts of this article and most of the research on Paradise Ranch was submitted by articles local historian Steve Plutt wrote) Throughout its history, the Woodland Park area has attracted a wide array of colorful characters that became local legends and sometimes generated national attention. In fact, a slew of...
SECRET SOCIETIES: Explore an Abandoned Masonic Temple in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The freemasons or 'masons' are a society with chapters spread out around the globe and are shrouded in secrecy. If you're not a member of the masons...
2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing
Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
City planners endorse outdoor amphitheater as proposal heads to Colorado Springs Planning Commission
City planners have recommended approval of an 8,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side, which the City Planning Commission will review this week during a meeting expected to pit the project's developer against nearby residents who worry the venue would create noise, parking and traffic headaches for their neighborhoods.
Hoping lightning strikes thrice, customers flock to Pueblo store that sold 2 winning lottery tickets
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As anticipation builds to see who wins the 1.9 billion dollar Powerball jackpot, crowds are gathering at Winners Corner in downtown Pueblo to put their luck to the test. The spot on 310 N Main Street has sold two winning lottery tickets, one of those lottery...
Two robberies in Colorado Springs appear connected
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected. The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took […]
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Body found near downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating on Monday after a body was found near downtown Colorado Springs. There was an active investigation taking place as of 12:30 p.m. in an area close to Wahsatch Avenue and Bijou Street. Police were taking the crime tape down at about 12:45 p.m. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police, there was no other information that could be shared with the public.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near South Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city.
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As homes sit stagnant on the Colorado Springs housing market, selling for prices lower than this summer, many property owners are deciding to rent out their homes, becoming what realtors are calling "accidental landlords." Drew Bartlett, a Business Development Manager for Dorman Real Estate, says the phenomenon happens when property The post ‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market appeared first on KRDO.
