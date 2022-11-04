Covenant Medical Center earned multiple awards through Healthgrades, according to a Thursday news release.

"We continually strive to bring our patients the best quality care possible," said Chris Lancaster, Covenant Medical Center CEO. "We are proud of our caregivers and appreciate Healthgrades for recognizing their hard work. These accolades prove we are committed to providing our community with the health care excellence they deserve."

The center was recognized as:

Best Specialty: One of Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery in 2023

GYN Surgery:

Recipient of the Healthgrades Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022)

Recognized by Healthgrades for Superior Performance in Gynecologic Surgery for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022)

Among the Top 5% of Hospitals Evaluated for Gynecologic Surgery for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022)

It received 5 stars for:

Orthopedics: Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for 11 Years in a Row (2013-2023)

Vascular:

Five-Star Recipient for Repair of Abdominal Aorta for 4 Years in a Row (2020-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Carotid Procedures in 2023 **NEW**

Critical Care:

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism 2 Years in a Row (2021-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Diabetic Emergencies in 2022 **NEW**

GYN Surgery:

Five-Star Recipient for Gynecologic Procedures for 5 Years in a Row (2018-2022)

Five-Star Recipient for Hysterectomy in 2022 **NEW**

Bariatric: Five-Star Recipient for Overall Bariatric Surgery for 4 Years in a Row (2020-2023)

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Covenant Medical Center earns awards for 'exceptional care'