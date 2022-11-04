Dreams are not defined by territories but by aspirations. However, there is a catch. If you are in a place that does not provide you with the right resources, you either give up on your dreams or leave altogether. If you choose to migrate to another country, you will have to face all kinds of new barriers. Colombian-American entrepreneur and business lead at Distrivision, Katherine Grullon Cuervo, states, “The depth of your determination and dedication for your craft decides how passionate you’re about making your dreams come true.”

