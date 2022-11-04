Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
The story of a Colombian immigrant who made America the home of her entrepreneurial dream – Distrivision
Dreams are not defined by territories but by aspirations. However, there is a catch. If you are in a place that does not provide you with the right resources, you either give up on your dreams or leave altogether. If you choose to migrate to another country, you will have to face all kinds of new barriers. Colombian-American entrepreneur and business lead at Distrivision, Katherine Grullon Cuervo, states, “The depth of your determination and dedication for your craft decides how passionate you’re about making your dreams come true.”
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next (NXT.L) will buy the brand of collapsed online furniture seller Made.com (MADE.L), which entered administration last week after running out of cash.
L.A. Weekly
Foresyte Aims to Reshape How We Plan Our Lives
Managing our busy lives has become increasingly complex in the age of technology. Several mobile applications have hit the market in recent years in effort to address this problem, but few have resonated with the demographic who needs a solution the most—until now. Foresyte is a lifestyle planning app that aims to bring it all together into one place, making it the only platform we’ll ever need for managing the fun parts of our lives.
L.A. Weekly
tbh Names Ba Minuzzi as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Elena Guberman as Co-Founder
Tbh, the company reinventing Nutella, with a better-for-you and better-for-the-planet hazelnut cocoa spread, announced a realignment of their executive team with investor and co-founder Ba Minuzzi joining current CEO Elena Guberman as co-CEO, and Ms. Guberman becoming a co-founder. These changes mark the start of a strategic growth trajectory for the brand.
