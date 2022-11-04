Read full article on original website
Talks Resume on OCTA Strike; Picket Lines Lifted for Election
Negotiations resumed this weekend between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing its maintenance workers, offering continued hope for an end to the strike that has shut down all bus service in the county. Meanwhile, bus service will resume Monday and Tuesday as Teamsters leaders lifted the picket...
LAUSD Board to Get New Member; Gonez Looks to Retain Seat
The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education will be getting a new member Tuesday as a pair of contenders square off to claim the seat being vacated by termed-out longtime representative MÃ³nica GarcÃa. GarcÃa has been the District 2 representative since 2006 and served as...
Yaroslavsky, Yebri Differ on Encampments in LA Council’s 5th District Race
The race to succeed termed-out City Councilman Paul Koretz in the Fifth District features Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri, two candidates with different backgrounds and approaches to Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis. In the June primary, Yaroslavsky finished just shy of winning the election outright, claiming 49% of the...
LA Council Approves Additional $2M for 13th District Rental Aid Program
The Los Angeles City Council approved an additional $2 million Tuesday toward a rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. The program, which began late last month, provides grants of up to $5,000 per household for renters in the district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
RS County Receives Nearly $11M for Homeless Relief Along River Bottom
Riverside County supervisors Tuesday signed off on the disbursal of $10.99 million in state grant funds for homeless relief, mainly targeting individuals dwelling in encampments along the Santa Ana River bottom. The California Business, Consumer Services & Housing Agency’s “Encampment Resolution Funding” was awarded to the county Department of Housing...
Orange County Braces for Voter Storm
The heads of the Democratic and Republican parties in Orange County were in agreement on at least one thing about Tuesday’s election — they were both hoping the rain doesn’t depress turnout. “We’re hoping the rain storm doesn’t depress the voter storm,” Orange County Republican Party Chairman...
Evacuations Ordered as Storm Brings Rain, Snow to Southland
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
O’Farrell Faces Challenge from Soto-Martinez to Keep LA Council Seat
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell is facing a challenge to retain his 13th District seat for a third term from union organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez. Soto-Martinez bested O’Farrell during the June, winning 41% of the vote compared to 32% for O’Farrell, forcing a runoff. The 13th District stretches from Hollywood to Glassell Park.
Voter Turnout Already Over 17% in LA County
More than 24,000 people cast ballots Sunday at vote centers around Los Angeles County, according to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office. The 24,414 votes cast Sunday brought the in-person total thus far to 72,074, according to the agency. In addition, the county has already received 905,283 vote-by-mail ballots, for a...
Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach
A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
LA County Reports 1,400 New COVID Cases, 8 Deaths
Another 1,433 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County Tuesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals dropped slightly. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total of 3,497,583 infections recorded throughout the pandemic. Daily case numbers released by the county are an undercount of actual infections, since many residents rely on at-home tests and do not report those results to county health officials.
LA County Sees End to 31-Day Streak of Falling Gas Prices
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $5.528, ending a streak of 31 consecutive decreases. The average price dropped 96.7 cents over the streak, including two-tenths of a cent Saturday, to its lowest amount since Sept. 20, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.4 cents less than one week ago and 96.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 93.9 cents more than one year ago.
Bass, Caruso Head into Election Day with LA Mayoral Race Tightening
An expensive and at-times contentious campaign to become the next mayor of Los Angeles ends Tuesday, with polls indicating the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso tightened in its final weeks. Bass, a six-term member of Congress, is seeking to become the first woman and only the...
Lane Closures to Start on 91 Freeway, I-15 in Corona This Weekend
Beginning Saturday night, auxiliary lanes on the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona will be closed, and lane reductions will occur on a connector ramp from Interstate 15 to the 91, as part of an ongoing improvement project, officials said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Commission, the...
Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued
A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
Sewage Spill Forces Closure of Newport Bay Channel Waters
The water in several Newport Beach bay channels was closed to swimmers Sunday due to a sewage spill, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. The nature and origin of the spill were not immediately disclosed. According to OCHCA, the closure affects the water in all west Newport Bay...
Voters to Decide if Supervisors Should be Able to Remove Elected Sheriff
Los Angeles County voters will decide Tuesday whether the Board of Supervisors should be granted the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause. The Board of Supervisors voted in August to place Measure A on the ballot, calling it an effort to ensure accountability in the county’s law-enforcement agency. But incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva has blasted the proposal as unconstitutional, calling it a blatant power grab by a board with which he has repeatedly clashed.
Huizar Family Members Tell Jury of Cash Allegedly Provided By Developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Riverside County Firefighters Douse Blaze in Beaumont Commercial Building
Riverside County firefighters knocked down a blaze Sunday evening in a commercial building in Beaumont. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. in a single-story building at Beaumont Avenue and Fourth Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The blaze was knocked down within about 30 minutes, fire officials...
