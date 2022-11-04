ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gubernatorial candidates make their final pitches to Northeast Florida voters

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Both gubernatorial candidates made their final stops in Northeast Florida Friday.

Democrat Charlie Crist held four events in Duval, and Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis held a rally in Clay County.

Crist asked students to get out and vote and urge their parents to vote too at his first stop of the day.

“It’s an important election to your future,” said Crist.

Crist has ground to make up in Duval.

Republicans have a 4,000-vote lead in the county, but Crist says he has faith.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it. I think Duval will be blue. I know how strong the local party is here, the great candidates that you have here,” said Crist.

DeSantis spent the day in neighboring Clay County, joined by local state lawmakers and Republican candidates.

“Will you help me send a tired, worn out, old donkey out to pasture once and for all?” DeSantis said at the start of his hourlong speech.

DeSantis holds a double-digit lead in the polls, and during his speech he staunchly defended his administration’s policies throughout his first term.

“We’ve been on the forefront protecting people’s rights, keeping people working, protecting our kids in schools and I think you see a huge groundswell of support out there to recognize that leadership,” said DeSantis.

But in his final pitch to voters, Crist called those same policies divisive and argued they target women and minorities.

“Let’s have a true free Florida for women, for people of color, for people who want to simply vote. If that’s what you want Charlie Crist is your candidate,” said Crist.

However, DeSantis holds it’s his agenda that promotes freedom, arguing people have voted with their feet.

“You saw people being willing to pick up their entire life from as far away a Seattle, Washington and come all the way across a continent for a chance at a better life and that’s just because we did it right and we’ve kept the state free,” said DeSantis.

Nearly 4 million Floridians had already voted with the ballots as of midday Friday.

Republicans hold a 255,000 vote lead over Democrats.

We’ll know if that lead holds when polls close Tuesday.

WOKV

DeSantis wins reelection, 2024 decision looms over 2nd term

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won reelection Tuesday, defeating former Republican governor turned Democrat Charlie Crist in a closely watched contest, the Associated Press projected. For his second term in the governor’s office, the controversial Republican promised he would further expand school vouchers, cut taxes and continue to fight against...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis' win continues a rightward shift for what was once...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Maxwell Frost wins Florida race, becomes 1st Generation Z member of Congress

Florida House candidate Maxwell Frost won his race on Tuesday, becoming the first Generation Z member of Congress, the Associated Press projected. Frost will represent the state’s 10th Congressional District, which includes Orlando, in the House. He’ll succeed Rep. Val Demings, who is running against Republican Marco Rubio for the Florida Senate seat.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

TK Waters wins Jacksonville Sheriff’s race

Jacksonville FL — According to results from the Duval Supervisor of Elections, Tuesday night voters picked TK Waters as the next Jacksonville Sheriff. Waters defeats Democrat Lakesha Burton and takes over the rest of the former Sheriff Mike Williams’ term which runs through the end of June. Waters will need to run for sheriff again in city elections in the Spring.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories

PHOENIX — (AP) — A printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue at 60 of 223 vote centers in Maricopa County gave rise...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WOKV

In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.
MARYLAND STATE
WOKV

Abortion bans, protections awaiting verdicts from voters

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Abortion was on the ballot in several states Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in a decision that led to near-total bans in a dozen states. The most intense focus was on Michigan, where there was a push in...
VERMONT STATE
WOKV

Maryland legalizes marijuana; 4 other states also voting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Voters in five states were deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The first result came in Maryland, where voters approved...
MARYLAND STATE
WOKV

Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOKV

Oklahoma's GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in fight for second term

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, a wealthy businessman whose first term has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a surprisingly tough reelection campaign against Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister, 58, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WOKV

Massachusetts' Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in US

BOSTON — (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state's first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WOKV

Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st woman elected Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for...
ARKANSAS STATE
WOKV

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

