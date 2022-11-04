Read full article on original website
Desert Hot Springs Police Awarded $105,000 Grant For Road Safety
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department has been awarded a $105,000 grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety to increase patrols and provide traffic safety programs in an effort to reduce serious injuries and deaths on roads, police said Tuesday. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing...
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Menifee
A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 72-year-old man who was reported missing after last being seen in Menifee. Michael Moren was last seen about 2:30 p.m., though his last approximate whereabouts were not known, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Riverside County Firefighters Douse Blaze in Beaumont Commercial Building
Riverside County firefighters knocked down a blaze Sunday evening in a commercial building in Beaumont. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. in a single-story building at Beaumont Avenue and Fourth Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The blaze was knocked down within about 30 minutes, fire officials...
Motorcyclist Injured in Cathedral City Hit-Run Crash
A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in Cathedral City. Cathedral City police said the crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. at Vista Chino west of Landau Boulevard. Witnesses told investigators the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Vista Chino when the driver...
Swift-Water Rescue Underway For Multiple Vehicles in Palm Springs
A swift-water rescue was launched Tuesday after multiple occupied vehicles became stuck in moving water in Palm Springs. Palm Springs Fire Department crews arrived to North Indian Canyon Drive just south of Interstate 10 at around 12:30 p.m., and were working to rescue the occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water, according to fire officials.
Fire Damages Abandoned Hotel in Desert Hot Springs
A fire damaged an abandoned hotel in Desert Hot Springs Monday, and no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 66700 block of Fifth Street about 6:15 a.m. extinguished the flames in about an hour, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Three Motorists Rescued from Moving Water in Palm Springs
Three drivers were rescued Tuesday after their vehicles got stuck in moving water in Palm Springs. Palm Springs Fire Department crews arrived to North Indian Canyon Drive just south of Interstate 10 at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and were working to rescue the occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water, according to fire officials.
Officials to Celebrate $15 Million Coachella Valley Housing Catalyst Fund
Officials will gather Wednesday to celebrate the $15 million state budget victory for the Coachella Valley’s Housing Catalyst Fund, which is aimed at expediting development of affordable housing units. The celebration, which will include Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Lift to...
Rain, Snow, Colder Temperatures Coming to Riverside County
A storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through at least Tuesday night in Riverside County. Some rain could begin falling Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day of the storm, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $40 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a convenience store in Temple City, one at a gas station in Indio and the other at a market in San Francisco, the California Lottery announced. Each ticket is worth $19,326.
