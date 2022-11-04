'I will shoot you': Police release body cam of officer shooting man in Fairfield Township

A man accused of charging at Fairfield Township police officers with a knife and a hammer Wednesday is facing criminal charges, though he has yet to be released from the hospital after he was shot by an officer, police said.

Brian Hubbard, 29, is charged with two counts of felonious assault, Fairfield Township Police Chief Robert Chabali said during a press conference Friday.

Hubbard was shot multiple times in the chest and was taken to UC West Chester Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday night. Chabali said Hubbard is still alive though his condition could change at any time.

Police also released the body and dashboard camera footage of the shooting, which happened in the 5500 block of Liberty Fairfield Road at Camargo Trailer Park.

The video shows a man, identified as Hubbard, running out of a trailer and toward the officers. He was holding a hammer and a kitchen knife.

The officers, Adam Green and Richard Coy, give multiple commands to Hubbard to put down his weapons, according to the footage. At one point during the encounter Coy yells, "I will shoot you."

As Hubbard, with the hammer and knife still in hand, continues to approach Green, the officer fires what sounds like around half a dozen rounds, the video shows. Hubbard does not immediately fall onto the ground after being shot. Instead, he stumbles back into the trailer where the officers place him in handcuffs and begin providing first aid.

Hubbard dropped the hammer and knife on the ground before going back inside the trailer, a still photo from the scene shows.

In an incident report, police said five 9mm shell casings were recovered from the roadway in front of the residence.

Police have said officers responded around 8:13 p.m. Wednesday to the trailer park for a report of an "emotionally disturbed person." In a 911 call, a crisis care worker said Hubbard was "threatening to hurt the police if they come."

According to police, Fairfield officers had previously responded to two mental health calls related to Hubbard at the same address last year.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting at the request of Fairfield Township police.

Officers Coy and Green have been placed on administrative leave, Chabali said. Green has been with the department for just under two years, police said. Coy has only been with the department since February, but he's been in law enforcement since 2003.

Chabali said neither officer has a disciplinary history.

"There is no doubt that these officers are within policy," Chabali said, adding this incident is the first time in his recollection that a Fairfield officer has shot a suspect.

This shooting comes weeks after two officers resigned from the Fairfield Township police force after they opted not to shoot a man holding a gun . According to the department, the officers saw Stephaun Jones, 25, brandishing a gun on Oct. 8, but failed to shoot. A larger search was launched and Jones was shot and killed later in the day by a Hamilton police officer.

Chabali was critical of the two officers, Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett.

“Just inappropriate on our part, unfortunately,” he said. “They observed a weapon in the suspect’s right hand, and for one reason or another, they didn’t stop that threat,”

One of the officers stated in his report he was “unable to take a shot at the male due to a citizen mowing his lawn behind the male suspect.”

Chabali said it was best for the officers to move on after they "made the decision that they couldn't take a human life if they had to."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'I will shoot you': Police release body cam of officer shooting man in Fairfield Township