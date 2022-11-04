ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

HC men's basketball opens Monday, with Gerrale Gates leading the way

By Jennifer Toland, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1eOD_0izDlJsb00

WORCESTER — Holy Cross fifth-year senior forward Gerrale Gates dropped 15 pounds this offseason, but just because he is leaner does not mean he is any less powerful.

“I didn’t lose any strength,” the 6-foot-6 Gates, who will begin the 2022-23 season around 232 pounds, said before Tuesday’s practice.

In his first two seasons at Holy Cross, Gates provided the Crusaders with an immense presence inside while leading the team in scoring and ranking among the best rebounders in the Patriot League.

This offseason, Gates worked on his all-around game, and he is again expected to be a frontcourt force for the Crusaders, but he has blossomed in other ways.

“The biggest area,” fourth-year Holy Cross coach Brett Nelson said, “is from a leadership standpoint. He has taken a big jump.”

With HC’s roster in flux the last couple of years, Gates has been one of the constants.

Four players from last season’s team transferred — Patriot League Rookie of the Year Kyrell Luc, former Worcester Academy star Judson Martindale, R.J. Johnson and Dajion Humphrey.

This year, Holy Cross added five players, including three transfers.

“It’s just the state of college basketball,” said Gates, who transferred to Holy Cross after two season at New Orleans. “Guys come in, guys leave. I’m not new to it, so it’s trying to help (the new) guys learn the system, help them learn how practice is run, how we lift weights. It’s bringing everybody in and taking them under my wing and just trying to help them progress in the program.”

On last season’s nine-win team, 11 players were freshmen or sophomores. Eight of this year’s players are upperclassmen. Gates is the only senior.

“We’re older, and we’re more experienced,” Nelson said. “We’re building, and we’re on the path we’re supposed to be on, and each year, we’ve gotten a little bit better. I think this is a group that can do some special things. We have the right guys on our roster right now. They’ve been working hard, and they’re a competitive group that’s becoming a team. We’ve continued to grow and get better, and I think you’ll see that when we start playing games.”

HC opens against Siena at 7 p.m. Monday at the Hart Center.

Gates, who averaged a team-best 16.4 points and led the Patriot League in offensive rebounds during the COVID-shortened 2021 season, missed the first three games of last season due to a knee injury.

It took him a little while to return to top form, but Gates went on to lead Holy Cross in scoring (16.2 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg), and rank 19th in the nation with 14 double-doubles. He scored his 1,000th career point in a win at Boston University, and obviously was an emphasis for opposing defenses.

“When defenses started to focus on me my first year here,” Gates said, “I didn’t really get other guys involved. I’ve focused on playing out of double teams and crowds, and being able to find guys shots whenever the focus is on me. That’s what I plan to continue to try to do.”

Last year, Gates had a career-high 58 assists.

“He has become a much better passer,” Nelson said. “Our guys are doing a good job getting in open areas and he’s making his teammates better.”

Other key returning players for Holy Cross include junior guard Bo Montgomery, junior forward and former Worcester Academy standout Michael Rabinovich, junior forward Louth-M Coulibaly and sophomore forward Caleb Kenney.

“This is one of oldest teams we’ve had,” Gates said. “We’re bigger and stronger, and I think we’ll be good. There is definitely a bright future for this team.”

Gates was the 2018-19 Southland Conference Freshman of the Year. He is a two-time All-Patriot League selection.

“He’s been really important last two years for us,” Nelson said, “and I expect him to continue on that path. The great thing about Gerrale is he’s got better each year he’s been here. He is in the best shape he’s been in, and we are all excited for him to have a big year.”

Gates added an Africana studies concentration to his sociology major, and he is enjoying and doing well in his classes.

“Using my fifth year to focus on my athletic and academic career,” Gates said, “it’s the best of both worlds.”

—Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on Twitter @JenTolandTG.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Air Force transfer Joe Octave plays in tune with Holy Cross men's basketball in opener

WORCESTER — After playing two seasons at the Air Force Academy, Joe Octave is one of three transfers on the Holy Cross men’s basketball roster in 2022-23. While looking for a new school, he said he built a great relationship with the HC coaching staff, and he is excited to help the Crusaders, who went 9-22 last year and had their last winning season in 2013-14, get back on a successful path.
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Rockets ride Murphy's arm (5 TDs) to playoff win

READING — The Leominster and Reading High football teams put on an offensive showcase in the first round of the MIAA Div. 2 State playoffs, Friday night at Hollingsworth Field. The Rockets never trailed in the contest but the Blue Devils caught them when Ma'Kai Stinson Newton scored his...
READING, MA
nshoremag.com

Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region

When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

ZIP code 01430: Affordable Ashburnham, once home to a king and Bette Davis, still semi-rural

The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01430, Ashburnham. Famous people, including a king, have lived and schooled in this semi-rural town at the northern most point of Worcester County where housing inventory is high and costs are “affordable.” Ashburnham...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich

IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
IPSWICH, MA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston

When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
BOSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for a 267,000 SF Industrial Facility in Central Massachusetts

Leicester, MA– Representatives from The Brennan Group (TBG), John M. Corcoran & Company (JMC), and equity partner Berkeley Partners were joined by Town of Leicester officials last week to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Central Gateway, a subdividable 267,600 square-foot, speculative industrial facility. Construction on Gateway began late last...
LEICESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Boston developer eyes Gold Star Blvd. building for Kelly's Roast Beef, health care clinic

WORCESTER – A developer is looking to raze the former home of Volvo Cars at 70 Gold Star Blvd. to build an 18,100-square-foot retail building. Parkingway Management LLC, a developer based in Boston, is looking to replace the existing building with a five-space building, to include a Kelly’s Roast Beef restaurant and a ConvenientMD Urgent Care clinic, according to Michael D’Hemecourt, one of the principals at Parkingway. The Volvo building dates to 1965., ...
BOSTON, MA
hbsdealer.com

Mass. Move: Kodiak acquires Goodrich Lumber

Founded in 1906, Goodrich has a legacy of providing high-quality products, innovative building sciences, and top-tier education. Kodiak Building Partners has expanded in Massachusetts with the acquisition of Goodrich Lumber. Based in Kingston, Mass., Goodrich Lumber is an LBM distributor founded in Duxbury in 1906. The dealer provides lumber and...
KINGSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Record November warmup continues in Worcester, region

WORCESTER — Records are meant to be broken and nowhere has that been more prevalent this month than in the weather department. The city tied the previous Nov. 6 high of 71 degrees Sunday — last set in 2020 according to the National Weather Service — and comes a day after Saturday's record-breaking mark of 73 recorded at Worcester Regional Airport.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
AUBURN, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

How not to build a highway

THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
NEWTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Marvin's Corner Lunch — Worcester's largest diner — offers plenty of charm

WORCESTER — Marvin's Corner Lunch at 133 Lamartine St. might be showing its age, but that only adds to its vintage charm. Built around 1955 by the DeRaffele Diner Company of New Rochelle, New York, and moved to Worcester in 1968, the city's largest diner may have steel framing that's not quite as lustrous as it once was, yellow paint peeling on the foundation and behind the rooftop neon sign, and chair cushions comically held together...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy