Baby alligator spotted at Litchfield Beach Starbucks
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Take a look at this!. Holiday drinks are now back at Starbucks and this little guy just couldn't wait. A viewer sent us this video of a baby alligator spotted outside of Starbucks in Litchfield Beach!. See anything cool while you're out and about?
2-acre outside fire in Loris under control after multi-department response
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue said they were dispatched to an approximate two-acre outside fire in the area of Vera Road and Sweet Bat Road in Longs. The call came in around 12:35 p.m., but the fire was reported as under control with no reported damage to structures at around 4 p.m.
Missing 58-year-old woman out of Myrtle Beach found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Myrtle Beach woman was found safe Sunday evening. Devon DeMaria, 58, had gone missing around noon near Oxbow Drive. Further information was not released.
$1.6M road project to begin next week in Market Common area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Roadwork in the Market Common area is set to begin on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. The $1.6 million project to mill and repave the road will happen at night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to avoid disrupting daytime traffic. The city expects...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel lights up orange to raise awareness of painful disease
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach turned orange Monday night to recognize National Color the World Orange Day. The day's mission is to shed light on Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month. Gov. Henry McMaster signed a proclamation this year to declare November the awareness...
Police investigating death near Landmark Resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
Brookgreen Gardens hosts 12th annual Brew at the Zoo
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The 12th annual Brew at the Zoo in Brookgreen Gardens returned Saturday. The craft beer festival gives guests the opportunity to sample local brews. Guests also got to enjoy local food trucks and live music as they strolled through the Lowcountry Zoo. “I live...
RV catches fire in Aynor, no injuries
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) crews responded to an RV fire in Aynor Monday night, according to the department's Twitter page. They responded to the fire on HWY 129 just before 10 p.m. NEW: Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train, officials confirm. No...
'I took the pistol away from him:' Long-time SC poll clerk shares Election Day stories
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County election office depends on poll workers to help the voting process go smoothly. When North Myrtle Beach voters show up at the Crescent polling location, they see a familiar face. Jean Boseman moved here in 1989 and said she’s been...
Coroner IDs person hit, killed by car on West Palmetto Street in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Florence County Monday night. The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on West Palmetto Street near Cashua Drive, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the pedestrian was walking...
PHOTOS: NASA rocket launch spotted on the Grand Strand
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Did you see a strange light streaking across the early morning sky? You're not alone. It was a NASA rocket launch from Wallops Island in Virginia. The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket delivered supplies and science experiments to the International Space Station, NASA said. Submit your...
Solicitor won't pursue charges against NMB city manager over woman's alleged assault
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Tuesday it has no plans to pursue charges against North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney over allegations that he assaulted a woman in May. Michael Mahaney Redacted by ABC15 News on Scribd. According to a...
NMB barricaded suspect choked, grabbed victim days before incident: Police report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — More details have been released following a barricaded subject incident in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach that happened on Nov. 3. City officials said a barricaded man refused to come out of the house for more than five hours despite...
SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
1 displaced after early morning house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Tuesday morning after an early morning house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:07 a.m. to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road. Crews said the fire was under control with no reported injuries.
Police pursuit leads to special operation in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies conducted a special operation Monday night on Franklin Drive in Florence that happened as a result of a police chase this past weekend, according to Florence County Sheriff T. J. Joye. Joye said the chase happened in East Florence and resulted in one...
Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
Person struck by vehicle, killed on Sandy Bluff Rd. identified as Tabor City woman
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person was killed after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night. The wreck took place around 8:40 p.m., in the area of Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tidwell said a 2006...
Multiple units respond to home fire in western Horry County
At 5:19 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 4000 block of Old Playcard Road in Green Sea. A house, that officials believed to be an unoccupied structure, was destroyed by fire. This fire will be under investigation. Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue,...
National STEM Day: WonderWorks celebrates with science, lab experiments
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and many kids will be out of school because certain schools are used as polling locations. The day also happens to be National STEM Day. WonderWorks in Myrtle Beach invites families to come to celebrate. WonderWorks at Broadway...
