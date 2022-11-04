ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Baby alligator spotted at Litchfield Beach Starbucks

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Take a look at this!. Holiday drinks are now back at Starbucks and this little guy just couldn't wait. A viewer sent us this video of a baby alligator spotted outside of Starbucks in Litchfield Beach!. See anything cool while you're out and about?
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating death near Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Brookgreen Gardens hosts 12th annual Brew at the Zoo

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The 12th annual Brew at the Zoo in Brookgreen Gardens returned Saturday. The craft beer festival gives guests the opportunity to sample local brews. Guests also got to enjoy local food trucks and live music as they strolled through the Lowcountry Zoo. “I live...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

RV catches fire in Aynor, no injuries

AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) crews responded to an RV fire in Aynor Monday night, according to the department's Twitter page. They responded to the fire on HWY 129 just before 10 p.m. NEW: Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train, officials confirm. No...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

PHOTOS: NASA rocket launch spotted on the Grand Strand

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Did you see a strange light streaking across the early morning sky? You're not alone. It was a NASA rocket launch from Wallops Island in Virginia. The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket delivered supplies and science experiments to the International Space Station, NASA said. Submit your...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 displaced after early morning house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Tuesday morning after an early morning house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:07 a.m. to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road. Crews said the fire was under control with no reported injuries.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Police pursuit leads to special operation in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies conducted a special operation Monday night on Franklin Drive in Florence that happened as a result of a police chase this past weekend, according to Florence County Sheriff T. J. Joye. Joye said the chase happened in East Florence and resulted in one...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Multiple units respond to home fire in western Horry County

At 5:19 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 4000 block of Old Playcard Road in Green Sea. A house, that officials believed to be an unoccupied structure, was destroyed by fire. This fire will be under investigation. Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy