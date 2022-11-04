HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue said they were dispatched to an approximate two-acre outside fire in the area of Vera Road and Sweet Bat Road in Longs. The call came in around 12:35 p.m., but the fire was reported as under control with no reported damage to structures at around 4 p.m.

