Read full article on original website
Related
Cheyenne East Punches Ticket for 4A Title Game
Cheyenne East improved to 10-1 in the 4A football ranks and earned a spot in the state championship game with a 55-36 win over Natrona at a very chilly Okie Blanchard Stadium on Friday night. The Thunderbirds had a great first quarter as they put 21 points on the board. Cam Hayes threw three touchdown passes in the first stanza with the first one going to Drew Jackson for 34 yards, then a 7-yarder to Jackson, and then 13 yards to Dom Kaszas.
Sheridan Media
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan Playoff Football Highlights – 11/4/22
0:05 Colson Coon 77 yard TD run – Sheridan 7 Central 0. 0:17 Sheridan kicked off. Mason Counter returned 95 yards for TD – Sheridan 7 Central 7. 0:41 Coon 48 yard run from Sheridan 20 to Central 32. 0:56 Dane Steel 24 yard TD run – Sheridan...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-90 in Wyoming on Monday morning; gusts up to 70 mph possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 are seeing some wind closures on Monday morning with gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Extreme blowover risk advisories are in effect, and I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to Wheatland....
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
cowboystatedaily.com
100+MPH Winds Cause Mayhem And Chaos On Wyoming Highways
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Driving across parts of Wyoming on Saturday resembled the Allstate Insurance commercial, where mayhem lurked around every corner, or every highway, that is. Winds in excess of 100 mph brought down semi-trucks and even flipped a 4,000-pound trailer like a tumbleweed.
cowboystatedaily.com
Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
capcity.news
Wyoming, Colorado Law Enforcement to have zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving during Border War
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement in both Wyoming and Colorado will have zero tolerance for impaired driving during the 114th Border War. The football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University is one of the oldest rivalries in college football and will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
capcity.news
Strong winds hit Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Strong winds are battering Cheyenne and the rest of southeast Wyoming this morning, which could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service predicts westward wind gusts of up to 80 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. At night, the NWS reports, gusts could reach upwards of 45 mph.
oilcity.news
New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
Snow, Wind, Sub-Zero Wind Chills Likely In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's still not clear whether a winter storm will hit southeast Wyoming later this week, the overall chances of accumulating snow, wind, and cold weather seem to be increasing. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. ''Snow,...
Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Dear Sirs debuts at the LCCC-pkg-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version
Thanksgiving- PCKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. HOLIDAYS ARE JUST AROUND THE CORNER AND THANKSGIVING IS ONE OF THEM.. LAYLA MARTINEZ SPOKE TO MULTIPLE ORGANIZATIONS INTENDING TO HELP OTHERS IN NEED THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. Mountain Lion mischief-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm -...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Schools Foundation donates more than $40,000 to Laramie County School District 1
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne School Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Excellence in Education, Student Enrichment and Pat Noel Science grants at the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees Meeting held on Nov. 7. Classroom teachers across 13 schools in LCSD1 will receive $43,260 from...
buffalobulletin.com
Legislators: Wyoming turning a darker shade of red
CHEYENNE —As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists. The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years,...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/8/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Cara A. Wickline, 40 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy earns Outstanding Investigator Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating one of its own who was recently recognized as an outstanding investigator. The sheriff’s office announced on Monday, Nov. 7 that Detective Ryan Wyskochil, who serves as a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer, was honored by the Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Agency with an Outstanding Investigator Award for 2022.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Multiple wrecks hold up traffic along I-25
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes along Interstate 25, causing severe traffic delays. All southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 3 are blocked as first responders tend to the scene. Motorists should be prepared to stop.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0