Caspar Corbeau on Swimming 50 Fly in Medley: “I thought it was a joke at first”

Caspar Corbeau, Texas' top breaststroke, knew he could swim a good 50 fly. But he didn't think that would mean he'd be Texas' #1 option on Friday for the 200 medley relay. However, the Oregon native suited up and embraced the role, splitting a vital 20.08 to help power Texas narrowly past Virginia for the win.
Carson Foster Transitioning More to Sprints with 100 Fly, 100 Back Wins

Carson Foster branched out from his normal mid-distance events on the first day of the Texas-Virginia dual meet, leading off Texas' winning 200 medley relay and taking wins in the 100 fly (46.57) and 100 back (45.82).
Noah Nichols Looking to Fine Tune Details After UT-UVA Dual

Noah Nichols continued his fall momentum at the UT-UVA dual this weekend. Although he didn't touch first in any of his events, he did put up speedy performances of 51.73 in the 100, 1:53.74 in the 200, and split 51.34 and 23.20 on the medley relays.
