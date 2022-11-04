Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
Some Truths About Photography YouTube Channels
YouTube channels dedicated to photography and videography are a big business, with some creatives boasting hundreds of thousands or even millions of subscribers. There is a lot of money flowing around, and as such, there can be a lot of controversy about what may or may not go on behind the scenes. This great video features one of photography's biggest YouTubers pulling back the curtain and revealing some insightful truths about the industry.
Fstoppers
5 Hidden Gems in Photoshop
Photoshop is a tremendously complex and intricate application, and as such, there are some useful features that are easy to overlook simply by virtue of the overarching complexity. This awesome video tutorial will show you five such hidden gems in the program, where to find them, and how to put them to use for better and more efficient photo edits.
Fstoppers
Tangerine Bloom
A colorful portrait on the perennial theme of feminine beauty. Executed with great attention to detail and utilizing state-of-the-art, cutting-edge digital technics. Thanks!
Fstoppers
See How I Recreated This Dan Winters Portrait
I often get together with some of my photographer friends to experiment with lighting techniques and try out new gear. Recently, my friend, John, stopped by the studio, and we decided to have a go at recreating a Dan Winters portrait. In this video, I detail my process, including the lighting I used as well as my editing process.
Fstoppers
An Advanced Lightroom Technique for Adding Drama to a Sky
In recent versions of the program, Lightroom's masking features have made major steps forward, and you can now perform far more advanced and precise operations with relative ease, enabling new and more powerful edits. This helpful video tutorial will show you one such technique that leverages Lightroom's masking features to add a bit of drama to a sky.
Fstoppers
Discovering the Secret World of Wedding Albums
For the most part, I have total control over my client's experience with me. I know and understand every aspect because that's my livelihood and passion. I research my equipment, control my backups, work from calibrated monitors and meticulously set up how I deliver images to my clients. However, I've always been in the dark about one aspect of the process, wedding albums.
Comments / 0