Five things to watch: Montana looks to snap skid under lights against Cal Poly

Don’t underestimate the power of the Cal Poly win
MISSOULA – If you ask Montana football head coach Bobby Hauck, his team wasn’t suffering any adverse mental effects from a three-game losing skid. “I wouldn’t say that our locker room was instable so our locker room didn’t need stabilizing,” Hauck said. “But winning that game got us our sixth win, and that was big for us.”
Despite blowout win over Cal Poly, the question remains: How good are the Griz really?
MISSOULA — Bobby Hauck offered an unprompted comment about running back Nick Ostmo during postgame interviews Saturday night following Montana’s 57-0 home win over Cal Poly. Ostmo had just run for 221 yards, the sixth most in a single game in program history. He was just the eighth...
Montana Lady Griz lose heartbreaker to North Dakota State in home debut
With their best player watching from the bench, the Montana Lady Griz lost a home heartbreaker to North Dakota State Monday, 65-63, in the first game for both teams at Dahlberg Arena. Senior Carmen Gfeller warmed up before the contest but didn’t play after spending part of the offseason in...
Week 10: No. 16 Montana Grizzlies bounce back with blowout of Cal Poly at home
The No. 16 Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3) returned home and snapped a three-game skid by taking down Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) in the snow at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Lucas Johnson's return boosts No. 16 Montana to blowout win over Cal Poly. The Griz scored on five of their first six drives and...
Montana women's basketball team to be tested by North Dakota State in home debut
MISSOULA — The most electrifying bucket of Carmen Gfeller's college basketball career came last November at North Dakota State when she drained a turnaround jumper as time ran out to give Montana a thrilling win. Gfeller's teammates and coaches swarmed her at midcourt and a small crowd at the...
Montana men's basketball team opens season with East Coast road trip to Duquesne
MISSOULA — Montana and Duquesne have played only once on the basketball court — in 2011 in Missoula. The Dukes posted an 87-76 win over the Griz in the CBI tournament. Neither of these programs were close to reaching a postseason tournament last year, but they hope key returners and an influx of talented transfers can help take them back to the promised land.
