Five things to watch: Montana looks to snap skid under lights against Cal Poly

MISSOULA — Montana and Duquesne have played only once on the basketball court — in 2011 in Missoula. The Dukes posted an 87-76 win over the Griz in the CBI tournament. Neither of these programs were close to reaching a postseason tournament last year, but they hope key returners and an influx of talented transfers can help take them back to the promised land.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO