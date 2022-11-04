Read full article on original website
itsme
4d ago
wow, Cali actually sentenced him to federal prison and AZ gives him a slap on the hand?? what is this state coming to??? guess we'll see him in the news again cuz he is obviously a serial offender and AZ must want to wait until he actually poisons someone. smh!
Gary R
4d ago
Why isn't he serving some jail time in AZ? The AZ court system is wrong in this case.
jose luis Aguilera
4d ago
sometimes it pays to be a criminal .. sheesh!!!!! what an awesome system we have ! 😠 😡
'Scamily matters': How a Virginia man's debit card was illegally used in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Phoenix police arrested a man on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found evidence on his phone suggesting he was virtually exchanging fake ID cards and banking information with others, court records show. Marcus Reid, 24, was detained...
AZFamily
Woman shot by Tempe police after allegedly ramming patrol cars released from hospital, booked into jail
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman who was shot by Tempe police officers after allegedly ramming patrol vehicles last month has been released from the hospital and booked into the Maricopa County jail. Kristina Duranceau, 33, faces multiple charges including five counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, five...
Man arrested after standoff with police at Valley business
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said an arrest has been made after a suspect was involved in a standoff with police at a Valley business Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed Tuesday that the suspect arrested in connection to the incident has been identified as 47-year-old Victor Bautista Navarrete. Phoenix police attempted...
Mesa murder suspect arrested after camera catches him moving body
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 36-year-old man after a surveillance camera captured him moving the victim's body through an apartment complex. Michael Binion-Jones, 30, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of killing 36-year-old Deangelo Tye. On the morning...
AZFamily
Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
AZFamily
Officer stops woman pulling out gun at Phoenix school
A news conference was held in Maricopa County to address false election stories and urge the public not to believe them. New federal guidelines making window blinds safer around kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A new rule requires window and blind manufacturers to start selling blinds that do not...
fox10phoenix.com
2 teens shot outside north Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after two teens were shot near 35th Avenue and Northern early Tuesday morning. Investigators say that the victims had been sitting outside an apartment complex in the area at around 3:45 a.m. when an unknown person shot them, striking them both. The two teens, both...
Arizona suspects arrested in connection with dismembered Air Force veteran: 'It's sick'
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the dismembered corpse of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran whose body parts were discovered by police after being stuffed in bags.
Queen Creek 4th-grader who brought a gun to school in August facing felony charges
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. In August, a 9-year-old Queen Creek Student reportedly brought a gun to school. Now, the Pinal County Attorney's Office has filed charges against the 4th grader. The situation began on Aug. 24 when a student...
Arizona man accused of fatally shooting boss over paycheck dispute
PHOENIX — An Arizona man is accused of fatally shooting his boss on Wednesday after a pay dispute stemming from some missing items, authorities said. Daniel Gordon Sr., 51, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to Maricopa County online court records.
KRMG
Arizona man allegedly shot, killed his mother
Arizona man allegedly shot, killed his mother Jonathan Hatmaker has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. (NCD)
You could have one of nine winning Powerball tickets in Arizona worth $50,000
PHOENIX — The time has finally arrived! The Powerball lottery for the biggest jackpot in history finally occurred after an overnight delay. There is good news and bad news. Bad news: only one winning ticket for the full jackpot was sold in California. So no new billionaires in Arizona this time.
KOLD-TV
Surge in guns, cash and ammo being seized at the Arizona border
NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales Port of Entry is seeing a spike in ammunition headed into Mexico. New data shows about 300,000 bullets, magazines and gun parts have been seized, a 200% increase over last year. Officers also rounded up dangerous firearms, and millions in cash. U.S....
AZFamily
2 suspects arrested after shooting involving officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers that happened Sunday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police got a call about an armed robbery near 32nd and Glenrosa Ave. Police say that witnesses pointed out a vehicle in the area that had been involved in the incident to officers, but when officers tried to stop the car, the vehicle sped away.
2 people in custody following reported armed robbery, chase with Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Two armed robbery suspects are in custody after a chase and shooting involving Phoenix police Sunday afternoon. Phoenix police say around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call near 33rd and Glenrosa avenues. Police said when officers arrived, witnesses pointed to a vehicle driving by and told officers the suspects were inside.
Pinal County Sheriff Office not expecting issues at polls
2016 fight was between a Clinton and Trump supporter -[By Alex Hickson]. Maricopa and Pinal County officials are expecting Tuesday’s election to proceed without any incidents at polling places.
AZFamily
One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
30-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday night. The accident took place on Indian School Road just east of 35th Avenue and was reported at around 11.50 p.m.
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!
Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
'Suspicious envelope' found in mail at Kari Lake headquarters in Phoenix
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign has confirmed her headquarters in Phoenix received a suspicious envelope this weekend.
