Washington, DC

WJLA

Police canvass Langley Park neighborhood for information in deadly stabbing

WASHINGTON (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department detectives conducted a neighborhood canvass Tuesday night in Langley Park as they continue to investigate the fatal stabbing that occurred early Nov. 6. At approximately 12:50 AM, 32-year-old Fidelino Velasquez-Cano of Langley Park was found with multiple stab wounds in an...
LANGLEY PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said.  Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore.  Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right."  For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted.  Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police responding to aggravated assault find man with severed hand in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the southwest neighborhood of Rognel Heights on Tuesday morning and found a 32-year-old man with a severed hand, authorities said.Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue to assist an assault victim, police said.The man had also sustained a severe laceration to the forehead, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Hours later, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were still unable to find the man's hand, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Two Maryland men plead guilty after armed robbery in northeast DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Two Maryland men pleaded guilty to July 16, 2021, armed home invasion and attempted robbery. The two men, identified as Jose Gonzalez Pacheco, aka Jose Gonzalez, 48, and Kenneth Demetrius Harris, aka Kenneth Vann, 43, both hail from Silver Spring. U.S. District Attorney Matthew M. Graves made the announcement that the two had pleaded guilty.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

2 Teens Shot in Northwest DC: Police

Two teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C., according to police, down the street from where another minor was killed on Friday near the Washington Convention Center. The teenagers were found conscious and breathing at around 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of O Street NW, and at least one was taken to the hospital, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man charged in armed robbery of Apple store at upscale mall fled crime scene in gold Cadillac

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man has been charged in the armed robbery of an Apple store at an upscale mall in Bethesda in October, the Montgomery County Department of Police said Monday. Tyrone Lamont Jones pulled up to the popular shopping site, known as Bethesda Row, in a gold Cadillac and used a semiautomatic handgun with a gold slide to obtain electronic merchandise on Oct. 22, according to authorities.Before committing the robbery, Jones had a brief conversation with a store employee about buying the merchandise, police said.He then whipped out the gun, which had an extended magazine, and demanded the items, according to authorities.The employee gave the times to Jones, who then drove away in the Cadillac, police said.Investigators found Jones driving that Cadillac in Prince George's County, according to authorities.They searched the vehicle and found evidence of the crime inside of it, police said.Jones has been taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond, according to authorities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

ROCKVILLE, MD

