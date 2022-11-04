Read full article on original website
WJLA
13-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Northeast DC, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Just days after a 15-year-old boy was charged with the murder of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. in Northeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has now charged a 13-year-old boy with the same crime. The fatal shooting took place around 3:40 p.m. on Oct 13...
WJLA
Police canvass Langley Park neighborhood for information in deadly stabbing
WASHINGTON (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department detectives conducted a neighborhood canvass Tuesday night in Langley Park as they continue to investigate the fatal stabbing that occurred early Nov. 6. At approximately 12:50 AM, 32-year-old Fidelino Velasquez-Cano of Langley Park was found with multiple stab wounds in an...
WJLA
13-year-old boy shot in the head while raking leaves in Prince George's County: police
OXON HILL, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while raking leaves Tuesday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md., Prince George's County police said. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. The child was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition,...
WJLA
Person struck by vehicle after 2 open fire in SE DC; police searching for suspects
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles in Southeast D.C. on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MDP). The incident took place on 15th street and Pennsylvania avenue Southeast, police said. Law enforcement responded to a call around 3:18 p.m. for a report of...
Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said. Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore. Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right." For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted. Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
Police responding to aggravated assault find man with severed hand in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the southwest neighborhood of Rognel Heights on Tuesday morning and found a 32-year-old man with a severed hand, authorities said.Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue to assist an assault victim, police said.The man had also sustained a severe laceration to the forehead, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Hours later, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were still unable to find the man's hand, according to authorities.
WJLA
Two Maryland men plead guilty after armed robbery in northeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Two Maryland men pleaded guilty to July 16, 2021, armed home invasion and attempted robbery. The two men, identified as Jose Gonzalez Pacheco, aka Jose Gonzalez, 48, and Kenneth Demetrius Harris, aka Kenneth Vann, 43, both hail from Silver Spring. U.S. District Attorney Matthew M. Graves made the announcement that the two had pleaded guilty.
WJLA
Couple struck, killed outside Montgomery County polling center Tuesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Maryland couple was struck and killed outside a Gaithersburg polling center Tuesday morning as they were headed to vote, 7News has confirmed. The couple's son spoke with 7News and identified them as 70-year-old Anna Ortiz and 65-year-old Miguel Ortiz. The couple was together...
WJLA
Police arrest suspect connected to shooting of 15-year-old DC boy
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 20, 2022. Police arrested a 15-year-old teenage boy on Friday for their connection to a shooting that left 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. dead in D.C. in October. On Oct. 13 officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded...
WJLA
Woman shot during road rage attack in Frederick County, Md., say police
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was shot in the leg during a road rage attack in Frederick County on Sunday, according to Maryland State Police. Police say the woman was traveling north on Interstate 270 near mile marker 26 at about 7:45 p.m. on November 6 when the suspect was driving behind her, flashing high beams.
Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
WJLA
18-year-old Md. man pleads guilty to shooting fellow Magruder High School student
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Monday in an attempted first-degree murder linked to a Jan. 21 Maryland school shooting, Maryland State’s Attorney John McCarthy announced. Steven Alston Jr., the suspect, was 17 at the time of the shooting. He allegedly pulled...
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old shot during attempted robbery in Southwest Baltimore, police say
The Baltimore Police Department said a 16-year-old boy was shot in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday night during a robbery attempt. Police said the victim walked into a local hospital around 11 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said they found the 16-year-old...
NBC Washington
2 Teens Shot in Northwest DC: Police
Two teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C., according to police, down the street from where another minor was killed on Friday near the Washington Convention Center. The teenagers were found conscious and breathing at around 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of O Street NW, and at least one was taken to the hospital, D.C. police said.
Man charged in armed robbery of Apple store at upscale mall fled crime scene in gold Cadillac
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man has been charged in the armed robbery of an Apple store at an upscale mall in Bethesda in October, the Montgomery County Department of Police said Monday. Tyrone Lamont Jones pulled up to the popular shopping site, known as Bethesda Row, in a gold Cadillac and used a semiautomatic handgun with a gold slide to obtain electronic merchandise on Oct. 22, according to authorities.Before committing the robbery, Jones had a brief conversation with a store employee about buying the merchandise, police said.He then whipped out the gun, which had an extended magazine, and demanded the items, according to authorities.The employee gave the times to Jones, who then drove away in the Cadillac, police said.Investigators found Jones driving that Cadillac in Prince George's County, according to authorities.They searched the vehicle and found evidence of the crime inside of it, police said.Jones has been taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond, according to authorities.
WJLA
Man fleeing officers after shots fired at elementary school hit by car on Dulles Toll Rd.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After shots were fired in Herndon Sunday afternoon, one suspect fled from police and was hit by a car on the Dulles Toll Road, according to police. Lieutenant Dan Spital with Fairfax County police said the shooting was reported at 4:09 p.m. at Hutchison...
WJLA
Ireland's Four Courts to hold fundraiser in northwest DC after fiery Arlington crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Officials with Irelands Four Courts are planning another fundraiser after a car crashed into a pub along Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia back in August. The second event is a benefit show set for Nov. 10 at Kelly's Irish Times in northwest D.C. Over the...
fox5dc.com
Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
WJLA
