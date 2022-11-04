Read full article on original website
Free admission at Erie Zoo Nov. 8 and 9
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — No otters, but free admission. That’s the situation at Erie Zoo for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. During the zoo’s normal daily hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, all visitors will be admitted for free. The Erie Zoo has construction underway at the North American river otter […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Zoo Not Charging Admission Tuesday, Wednesday
The Erie Zoo said it will not be charging admission Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Wednesday, Nov. 9. During that time, part of the zoo will be closed for preparation for the upcoming North American River Otter Exhibit renovation, according to its website. The zoo also apologized for the inconvenience.
yourerie
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in …. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled …. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled and homeless veterans...
erienewsnow.com
Local Business Hosts Food Drive
Thanksgiving will be here soon and one local business has been hosting a food drive for nearly a decade to help collect food to give to Second Harvest Food Bank. Robert Lafaro and his team with Lafaro Insurance has hosted a food drive ahead of the holiday season. He sets up outside of Bello's grocery store in Colony Plaza in hopes that people will donate non-perishable items. "We want to be one more opportunity for people to have that opportunity to give back so they can take part in that holiday giving", said Lafaro.
Bayfront craft fest shows off local artisans’ creations ahead of holiday season
The Bayfront Convention Center hosted this year’s Holiday Crafts and Gifts Festival. The yearly fest is always a great chance to see what local crafters are working on and to be able to do some gift scouting for loved ones ahead of the holidays, as it’s one of the biggest craft shows of the season. […]
eriereader.com
The 2022 Made in Erie Gift Guide
You shouldn't have to squint to shop small. This year, with the aid of Erie Arts and Culture and the Erie Downtown Partnership, we are using our Made in Erie Gift Guide to magnify the big talents of the region's smallest retailers. The second annual Western Pennsylvania Maker Market, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will spotlight creators and craftspeople who might fall into the category of "out of sight, out of mind" otherwise. Shoppers will be able to peruse a diverse selection of locally-made wares, with items ranging from blazers to bath bombs.
Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10
Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
erienewsnow.com
Benefit Dinner Held for Paralyzed Teenager
After an ATV accident in late July, Grady Bonnett lost the use of his legs, but his family and community are hoping a fundraiser will help him heal. The Bonnett family is looking into an experimental surgery that may give their son the use of this legs back. The Bonnetts'...
Democrats gather on Erie’s east side for ‘Get Out the Vote’ event
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Democrats gathered on Erie’s east side for a ‘Get Out the Vote’ event. The group met with state Representative Malcolm Kenyatta out of Philadelphia, who is traveling to every county to help bolster local campaigns. Kenyatta said his support for local Representative candidate Dan Pastore is just as important as every other seat […]
wnynewsnow.com
18-Year-Old From Randolph Allegedly Steals Pick-Up Truck
RANDOLPH, NY – An 18-year-old from Randolph is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle late last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused Marni Jones of stealing a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck from Springville in Erie County. The young woman, deputes report, was arrested on Friday morning...
Changes coming to four intersections along 12th Street
Changes are coming to several intersections along West 12th Street. It’s an effort by PennDOT to improve traffic patterns on one of the city’s busiest streets. Next week, the project will begin. PennDOT is focusing on four intersections, including the one at 12th and State streets. Drivers on West 12th Street can expect some changes […]
explore venango
Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle; Airlifted to Medical Facility with Head Injuries
LINESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 70-year-old man was airlifted to a medical facility after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Linesville on Monday afternoon. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident happened at 4:49 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on Penn Street in...
Chautauqua County man airlifted following head-on crash
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted following a head-on crash Monday morning, police said. Police say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere of Sinclairville was traveling north on Route 380 just before 7:15 a.m. when he went into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into another car. […]
3 AMAZING Candy Shops Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania [Sweets & Treats]
Are you one of those who truly appreciate a good, quality piece of candy? Whether it's sweet homemade chocolate, sour gummies, or salty licorice? There's an abundance of candy shops located throughout the state. Here are some highly-rated favorites:
explore venango
Local Man Injured in Vehicle vs. Deer Collision in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after his vehicle struck a deer on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2021...
Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years
A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Erie
Lake Erie is of the Five Great Lakes of the United States. It sits on the International Boundary between the US and Canada, with its northern shore located in Ontario and bordered by the states of New York, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. It’s the shallowest and smallest of the Five...
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County Law Enforcement to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Device
WARREN, Pa. – By the end of the year, Warren County law enforcement officers will have the opportunity to request breath tests for drivers suspected of using marijuana, much like they would for alcohol, thanks to a new pilot program. Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene and Cannabix Technologies...
