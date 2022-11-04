ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement

A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night

A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
The Spun

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
Larry Brown Sports

Chase Elliott has telling response to Ross Chastain question

Chase Elliott had a telling response to a question he received Sunday after his disappointing 28th-place finish at Phoenix Raceaway in the final race of the season. The Championship 4 contender was spun out by Ross Chastain on lap 200 of the race. Elliott had to pit to repair the No. 9 Chevrolet, setting him a lap behind his competition.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Kyle Busch Is Heartbroken For The Gibbs Family On Sunday

Kyle Busch will be driving at today's NASCAR Cup Series Championship with a heavy heart. Busch, who drives the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, is mourning the passing of the team's co-owner, Coy Gibbs. Gibbs, the son of legendary NFL head coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep Saturday night at the age of 49, just hours after his son Ty won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix.
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
PHOENIX, AZ
Autoweek.com

Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy