Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement
A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son Ty Gibbs wins title
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.
Coy Gibbs' death is yet another reason why social media sucks
Call it fake news or misinformation: no one deserves to be impugned by social media or websites that intentionally give false reports just for "clicks"
Joey Logano apologizes for 1 thing after winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano on Sunday won the Cup Series race at Phoenix to clinch his second Cup Series championship. The victory was a big reason for celebration, but Logano acknowledged that area is not his strong suit. He recognized that he doesn’t party as well as some others and therefore is...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss
Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
Chase Elliott has telling response to Ross Chastain question
Chase Elliott had a telling response to a question he received Sunday after his disappointing 28th-place finish at Phoenix Raceaway in the final race of the season. The Championship 4 contender was spun out by Ross Chastain on lap 200 of the race. Elliott had to pit to repair the No. 9 Chevrolet, setting him a lap behind his competition.
Kyle Busch Is Heartbroken For The Gibbs Family On Sunday
Kyle Busch will be driving at today's NASCAR Cup Series Championship with a heavy heart. Busch, who drives the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, is mourning the passing of the team's co-owner, Coy Gibbs. Gibbs, the son of legendary NFL head coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep Saturday night at the age of 49, just hours after his son Ty won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix.
3 best candidates for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 car in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing still needs to make a decision on the No. 41 car for the 2023 season. Here are the three best candidates to drive the No. 41 car.
Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
Sporting News
Ross Chastain explains, Chase Elliott deflects in discussing Cup Series Championship wreck
Ross Chastain has developed a reputation for aggressive driving. He mixed it up with his fair share of competitors during the course of the 2022 season, most notably Denny Hamlin last summer. On Sunday, he did Chase Elliott no favors as both were driving for a title in the Cup...
NBC Sports
For Kyle Busch, an emotionally wrenching ending with Gibbs: ‘The hardest of it all’
AVONDALE, Arizona – On the toughest day of his most difficult NASCAR season, Kyle Busch endured several emotionally wrenching farewells Sunday to Joe Gibbs Racing, including one that was cruelly unexpected. Among the most difficult of goodbyes came as Busch approached the yellow No. 18 Toyota he would drive...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
Autoweek.com
Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49
Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
He may not have won the race or title, but Christopher Bell was a winner nonetheless at Phoenix
That the versatile 27-year-old driver could race competitively just hours after learning of the death of his boss and one of his chief mentors speaks volumes
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s big lineup predictions for 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has holes to fill within its 2023 driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Here are predictions on what happens next season.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Comments / 0