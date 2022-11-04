Read full article on original website
City of Jackson to hold 3rd Community Clean-up day
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson, along with Keep Jackson Beautiful, started city-wide cleanup days within Jackson. Following the success of the first two community clean-up mattress, tire, and furniture disposal events, the City of Jackson, TN’s Health and Sanitation Department and Keep Jackson Beautiful will hold its third community clean-up day on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Muse Park.
FHU students elect Homecoming royalty
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local university continues Homecoming festivities with its Homecoming Court nominees. Tuesday, Freed-Hardeman University announced the Homecoming Court for this Saturday. Included in the court were four freshman, a sophomore, and a junior nominee. There were also three senior nominees each for FHU King and Queen.
JSCC students undergo ‘mock disaster,’ receive active shooter preparation
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local college students undergo a mock disaster. On Monday, the nursing students of Jackson State Community College had the chance to go through a mock disaster to teach the students emergency preparedness. The nursing students learned how to perform medical care in various environments and situations...
Jackson Chamber hosts annual celebration
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber of Commerce held their annual award celebration on Tuesday, which aims to promote local businesses with various awards across a wide spectrum of achievements. “Each year we do an annual celebration. So this was the 2022 annual celebration, and we recognize businesses, and...
First Presbyterian Church holds Kirkin’ of the Tartans service
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church holds a traditional service that dates back over twenty years in Jackson. On Sunday, the Kirkin’ of the Tartans was held at the First Presbyterian Church. It is an American tradition that celebrates the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church. This is...
FHU Theatre presents “Matilda: The Musical” as part of Homecoming Week activities
HENDERSON, Tenn.–It’s Homecoming Week for Freed-Hardeman University and the school is hosting several homecoming activities. One of the events will be the production of “Matilda.”. With a cast of more than 40 students, Freed-Hardeman University Theatre will present “Matilda: The Musical,” as its homecoming production this fall...
New flag raised above Jackson City Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new flag is on display in the City of Jackson. In February 2022, a contest was launched for citizens of Jackson to submit a design for a new City Flag. After the flags were submitted, residents could vote on their favorite. Kris Stewart, a local...
Top Stories revisited: October 31 – November 6
JACKSON, Tenn. — With new stories everyday, you may have missed one. Characters were seen walking the streets, along with trick or treaters knocking on the doors for some fun treats and candy. On Monday evening the fun came to end at the Rodeway Inn in Jackson as a...
Say yes to your wedding vendors!
JACKSON, Tenn. — As couples prepare for their big day, vendors of kinds could be needed. Having a wedding show, like tie the knot, is one place to find an assortment of vendors, items and even venue options for people with many types of taste. Tie the knot Tennessee...
Clarence Thomas Hunt
Funeral service for Clarence Thomas Hunt, age 70, will be Thursday, November 10, 202 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Beech Bluff, TN. Mr. Hunt died Monday, October 31, 2022 at his residence. Visitation for...
Shiloh Visitor Center to close for construction of new exhibits
SHILOH, Tenn. — The Shiloh Battlefield Visitor Center will close for an extended period as new exhibits are installed. Construction is set to begin Monday, November 28, throughout the entire 87-year-old building. No re-opening date has been scheduled at this time, however Superintendent Allen Etheridge says the project is...
Election Results for Madison County Nov. 8, 2022
Madison County: United States House of Representatives District 8. Madison County: Tennessee House of Representatives District 73. Summary: This amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
I-40 construction, repairs progress into Henderson County
JACKSON, Tenn. — I-40 construction progresses into Henderson County. Nichole Lawrence, the Community Relations Officer at the Tennessee Department of Transportation, has updates on I-40 construction. “We got some emergency asphalt repairs coming up,” Lawrence said. “Weather permitting, tomorrow morning we will begin working on I-40 eastbound around that...
What to know ahead of November 8 Midterm Election
JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday, Election Day voters will be able to make their selections for local, state, and federal officials. “We have a Republican and a Democrat running in State House 73,” said Lori Lott, Madison County Administrator of Elections. “In our Congress, David Kustoff is currently our congressman, and he is running with opposition, and the Governor has many oppositions.”
JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
Mrs. Anna Mae Hunt
Mrs. Anna Mae Hunt, 92, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Crestview Nursing Home in Brownsville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Adams Chapel C. M. E. Church in Stanton. Interment will be in Choady Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Adams Chapel C. M. E. Church.
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/07/22 – 11/08/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/08/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Election Results for Crockett County Nov. 8, 2022
Crockett County: United States House of Representatives District 8. Summary: This amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
Sarah A. Thompson Cannon
Sarah A. Thompson Cannon, age 82, resident of Somerville and wife of the late Grady Cannon, departed this life Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 at her home. Sarah was born July 21, 1940 in Somerville, the daughter of the late John Thompson and Ora Lee Perrigo Cannon. She was employed at Somerville Manufacturing as a seamstress for many years before her retirement. Sarah enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Arnold Eugene Smith, Sr.
Arnold Eugene Smith, Sr., age 83, resident of Moscow and husband of Shirley H. Smith, departed this life Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 at his home. Arnold was born September 28, 1939 in Moscow, the son of the late Earnest Smith and Flossy Holmes Smith. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow and a carpenter throughout his life. He was an avid coon hunter with his dog, Bo, and he enjoyed fishing and working crossword puzzles and Sudoku.
