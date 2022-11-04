ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Election Day: How to vote, what’s on your ballot

Election Day will decide Florida’s next governor, its next U.S. senator and multiple seats in Congress. Here’s a breakdown of all of the WESH 2 election coverage, where and how to vote, plus what's on your ballot. As voters take to the polls and see new and familiar...
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

ORLANDO, Fla. — The sometimes vicious campaigns of Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist have come to an end. Republican Ron DeSantis has won reelection for governor in Florida. "After four years, the people of Florida have delivered their verdict: Freedom is here to stay," he said in his victory speech. "Thank you for honoring us with a win for the ages."
DeSantis, Rubio rally conservatives in Orlando day before election

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida is the stage for last-minute campaigning by Republicans to try and ignite a red wave across the Sunshine State. With polls opening at 7 a.m., Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio headlined a rally in downtown Orlando Monday afternoon. Almost half a...
Know your evacuation zone in Central Florida

Multiple evacuation orders were issued Tuesday as Central Florida emergency management agencies prepare residents for Tropical Storm Nicole. Step one is to know where you live and what evacuation zone you live in. As the threat approaches, the emergency managers will be telling residents in each zone to stay or go.
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
Early voting wraps up in Central Florida

People rushed to the polls Saturday to cast their ballots before early voting came to an end in Central Florida. The right to vote is so important to many, but still, life gets busy and schedules are tough. To many, early voting is the solution. "It's easier for us to...
Central Florida counties open shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole

As evacuation orders were issued Tuesday, some Central Florida counties will also open shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole. >>> DOWNLOAD THE WESH 2 NEWS HURRICANE SURVIVAL GUIDE <<<. Volusia County. Volusia County Schools and Volusia County Government will open four shelters at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. General population...
Central Florida counties opening sandbag locations

Storm prep is underway as Subtropical Storm Nicole, which could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida, is being tracked. Some counties across Central Florida have decided to open sandbag distribution sites in preparation for possible storm impacts. Below find a list of sandbag locations:. Orange County. Open Tuesday...
SunRail service being suspended due to Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — SunRail service is being suspended by the Florida Department of Transportation starting Wednesday as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to SunRail, crews have preparations planned beginning Wednesday, such as securing train equipment, inspecting trains in addition to checking and securing railroads gates. An...
Nicole to bring heavy rain, hazardous weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday morning,Subtropical Storm Nicole formed near the Bahamas. According to the National Hurricane Center, a prolonged period of hazardous weather is expected over the northwestern Bahamas, Florida, and the southeastern coast of the United States this week.
