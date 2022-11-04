ORLANDO, Fla. — The sometimes vicious campaigns of Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist have come to an end. Republican Ron DeSantis has won reelection for governor in Florida. "After four years, the people of Florida have delivered their verdict: Freedom is here to stay," he said in his victory speech. "Thank you for honoring us with a win for the ages."

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO