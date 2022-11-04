Read full article on original website
WESH
Florida Election Day: How to vote, what’s on your ballot
Election Day will decide Florida’s next governor, its next U.S. senator and multiple seats in Congress. Here’s a breakdown of all of the WESH 2 election coverage, where and how to vote, plus what's on your ballot. As voters take to the polls and see new and familiar...
WESH
Florida State House election results
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
WESH
All Results: Florida General Election
ORLANDO, Fla. — BOOKMARK THIS PAGE. WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
WESH
Florida agriculture commissioner election results
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
WESH
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
ORLANDO, Fla. — The sometimes vicious campaigns of Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist have come to an end. Republican Ron DeSantis has won reelection for governor in Florida. "After four years, the people of Florida have delivered their verdict: Freedom is here to stay," he said in his victory speech. "Thank you for honoring us with a win for the ages."
WESH
Election results: Central Florida court races
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
WESH
DeSantis, Rubio rally conservatives in Orlando day before election
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida is the stage for last-minute campaigning by Republicans to try and ignite a red wave across the Sunshine State. With polls opening at 7 a.m., Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio headlined a rally in downtown Orlando Monday afternoon. Almost half a...
WESH
Know your evacuation zone in Central Florida
Multiple evacuation orders were issued Tuesday as Central Florida emergency management agencies prepare residents for Tropical Storm Nicole. Step one is to know where you live and what evacuation zone you live in. As the threat approaches, the emergency managers will be telling residents in each zone to stay or go.
WESH
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
WESH
Early voting wraps up in Central Florida
People rushed to the polls Saturday to cast their ballots before early voting came to an end in Central Florida. The right to vote is so important to many, but still, life gets busy and schedules are tough. To many, early voting is the solution. "It's easier for us to...
WESH
Nicole officially becomes tropical storm, hurricane warnings issued for parts of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nicole officially became a proper tropical storm Tuesday just before 10 a.m. The storm is expected to begin strengthening and to be near or at hurricane strength when it makes landfall along Florida's east coast. As of 1 p.m., Nicole was about 310 miles northeast of...
WESH
Watches issued for Central Florida as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday morning, Subtropical Storm Nicole formed near the Bahamas. According to the National Hurricane Center, a prolonged period of hazardous weather is expected over the northwestern Bahamas, Florida, and the southeastern coast of the United States this week. As of 7 p.m., the storm was...
WESH
Central Florida counties open shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole
As evacuation orders were issued Tuesday, some Central Florida counties will also open shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole. >>> DOWNLOAD THE WESH 2 NEWS HURRICANE SURVIVAL GUIDE <<<. Volusia County. Volusia County Schools and Volusia County Government will open four shelters at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. General population...
WESH
Beach erosion concerns grow as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One of the greatest concerns for Florida asSubtropical Strom Nicole approaches is beach erosion. Many areas have still not recovered from the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Eric Burris gives an update on the threat in the video above.
WESH
Central Florida counties opening sandbag locations
Storm prep is underway as Subtropical Storm Nicole, which could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida, is being tracked. Some counties across Central Florida have decided to open sandbag distribution sites in preparation for possible storm impacts. Below find a list of sandbag locations:. Orange County. Open Tuesday...
WESH
Central Florida nonprofit organization selected to run at NYC Marathon raises over $20,000
Central Florida — A Central Florida nonprofit, which pushes for kids and teens to get active, took action this weekend in New York. For the third year in a row, GROW Central Florida was selected as a charity partner for this year's New York City Marathon. Seven people were...
WESH
When is Tropical Storm Nicole expected to become a hurricane?
Nicole officially became a proper tropical storm Tuesday. The storm is expected to begin strengthening and to be near or at hurricane strength when it makes landfall along Florida's east coast.
WESH
SunRail service being suspended due to Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — SunRail service is being suspended by the Florida Department of Transportation starting Wednesday as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to SunRail, crews have preparations planned beginning Wednesday, such as securing train equipment, inspecting trains in addition to checking and securing railroads gates. An...
WESH
Nicole to bring heavy rain, hazardous weather
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday morning,Subtropical Storm Nicole formed near the Bahamas. According to the National Hurricane Center, a prolonged period of hazardous weather is expected over the northwestern Bahamas, Florida, and the southeastern coast of the United States this week.
WESH
Officials closely watching St. Johns River for flooding ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
Officials are keeping a close eye on the St. Johns River as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. Flooding along the river has been a major issue that communities have struggled to recover from even weeks after Hurricane Ian. Eric Burris discusses the new flooding threat in the video above.
