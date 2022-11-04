Read full article on original website
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Basketball Drops Opener at #17 St. John Fisher
ROCHESTER, NY – Host St. John Fisher raced out to an early lead, and the Bengals were unable to recover as the Buffalo State women's basketball team dropped its season opener, 80-49, to the nationally-ranked Cardinals on Tuesday evening. FINAL SCORE: St. John Fisher – 80, Buffalo State –...
Buffalo State Athletics
Seven Named to Liberty League Football All-Academic Team
TROY, NY - Seven members of the Buffalo State football team were named to the Liberty League All-Academic Team for their excellent performance in the classroom, the conference announced on Thursday afternoon. Honorees must maintain a 3.30 cumulative GPA and have completed at least one full year at their institution.
