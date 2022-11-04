ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hayden Panettiere Gets Vibrant in Red Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala Los Angeles

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44tguF_0izDirGu00

Hayden Panettiere arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing a red power blazer.

In support of the annual event, which raises money for AIDS and HIV research, the actress donned a bold red double-breasted blazer dress by Saint Laurent .

Hayden Panettiere attends the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

She coordinated the look with a pair of black platform pumps and a crystal-embellished evening bag with a chain strap. She also adorned herself with a pair of gold drop earrings.

For makeup, the actress worked with Janice Daoud, who did an evening-ready look for the designer, including a matte rose lip, a subtle hint of blush, eyeliner and eye shadow to create a smokey eye effect. For hair, Panettiere worked with Rene Calhoun, who gave the actress a style slicked over to one side and straightened in the back.

Hayden Panettiere attends the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

This is the second time Panettiere made a vibrant style statement on the red carpet . In September, Panettiere attended the premiere of the Netflix film “Blonde,” the biopic about Marilyn Monroe. In support of her fellow actors, Panettiere wore a two-piece red power suit with open-toe sandals and an Alexander McQueen skull clutch.

AmfAR , the Foundation for AIDS Research, is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and health care policies. The annual amfAR gala helps raise money to support their initiatives from HIV Cure research to political action.

WWD

WWD

