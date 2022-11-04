Read full article on original website
New Character Emote Suggests The Bocek Bow May Be The Next Weapon To Hit Apex Legends Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile's third season, Champions, brought both a familiar faceplate and a familiar weapon to the game with the introduction of the merciless simulacrum Ash and Rampart's weapon of choice, the Rampage LMG. But the mobile game's developers recently told us that unlike previous seasons, no mobile-first legends are joining the game in Season 3 (meaning Season 3.5's debut legend will also be a crossover from the console and PC version of Apex). But a recently added character emote suggests that legends won't be the only ones making their way to the mobile game--in fact, another weapon may join the Rampage this season: The Bocek Compound Bow.
Xbox Games Boss Says New Fable Is Being Developed By A Team That Brings Quality And Passion To The Series
A new Fable game from Forza Horizon developer Playground Games sounds like an odd match-up, but according to Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty, the developer brought key elements to its vision that managed to erase any skepticism he had. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Booty explained that Playground Games brought a mix of high quality, crafting, and attention to detail to its Fable pitch, as well as plenty of love for the franchise.
Diablo Immortal Will Finally Let Players Craft Set Items
Diablo Immortal's latest update will finally let players craft set items, with Blizzard stating the change comes after "a deluge of feedback" from players. Once the update goes live on November 9 in the Americas (November 8 for the rest of the world), players will be able to craft specific Set items by using a new crafting material called Fabled Wisp, which are gained from salvaging unwanted Set items.
Fortnite Dial-A-Drop Debuts: Where To Find It And How It Works
Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 has introduced some fresh guns and items thus far, such as the explosive Goo Gun, the powerful Cobra DMR, and the Halloween event's deadly Howler Claws. They've all been cool, of course, but if you've ever wanted a bit more control over when you get some helpful stuff in the game, Epic's brand-new Dial-A-Drop is perfect for you. Using this utility item lets you choose a supply drop type to aid you and your squad, so read on to learn more about it.
Halo Infinite Winter Update: Forge, Co-Op, Achievements, And More
How to play co-op You'll need to select Campaign from the Main Menu to play online co-op with a friend--or three. Once you've done that, scroll down to Invite Friends. After selecting it, a list of all your friends will appear in-game where you can invite the ones who you want to play with.
Gimmighoul Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Latest New Pokemon, Pokemon Go Connection Coming In 2023
Pokemon trainers waiting for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to arrive hit a surprise jackpot over the weekend, as a new Pokemon called Gimmighoul became the latest species revealed for the new game. Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon that can be found hiding in chests filled with coins throughout the Paldean...
Diablo 4's Release Month Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Diablo 4 will be released in April 2023 and preorders will open this December, according to multiple reports. The April 2023 release date was mentioned on the XboxEra podcast, and Windows Central's own sources "tentatively" corroborated the release month. Officially, the game is scheduled to launch during the first half of 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
Halo Infinite Dev Promises Shorter Seasons, Regular Content, And "Bigger Things" In 2023
Halo Infinite's launch didn't exactly go to plan, but developer 343 Industries is promising improvements in the time to come in terms of a content release cadence, and this begins with the game's biggest update ever, the Winter update, which is out now. In a blog post, 343 thanked fans...
Diablo 4's World Tiers Will Be Gatekept By Powerful World Bosses
Diablo IV's World Tier difficulty system won't allow players to increase the game's difficulty with the mere press of a button, instead requiring players defeat powerful world bosses in order to move to higher World Tiers. The new information about how Diablo IV's endgame works comes via an interview with...
CoD: Warzone Players Can Get Personalized Warzone Legacy Stat Videos
The new Warzone 2.0 arrives on November 16, but players can request a personalized video to highlight some stats and memories from their time in Call of Duty's current battle royale. Activision hasn't announced any fancy events or playlists to say goodbye to the first iteration of Warzone, but players...
Sonic Frontiers Review - Sonic, Is That You?
From the moment it was first revealed, it was clear that Sonic Frontiers is quite unlike any of its predecessors. Sonic's 3D adventures have been more miss than hit throughout the blue hedgehog's 31-year existence. For every Sonic Generations, there's been a Sonic Boom or Sonic '06 leaving behind a bitter taste and further diluting the speedy mascot's appeal. Each new game has offered some variation on the Sonic formula, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle and finally give the series a consistent direction moving forward, but none have succeeded--at least until now. Sonic Frontiers is that game.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Gets Big Discount
Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller in September. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130--if bought at retail price, of course. Right now, you can get it for $110 at Newegg with promo code 7BFBYA27. Alternatively, you can get the controller for $120 and receive a free game with your purchase. Both of those are awesome deals. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
Here's How The Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance Book And Board Game Function
This December, Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance - Shadow of the Dragon Queen hits stores. Long title aside, this is the first time Dragonlance content enters Fifth Edition, so that's a pretty big deal. This is a book that will bring your characters to war. Additionally, alongside the book, there's an accompanying board game, but how does that all work?
Activision Can Mute Toxic Call Of Duty: MW2 Players; New Player-Reporting Tools Also Unveiled
Anyone who has ever played a Call of Duty game is likely all too familiar with a certain level of toxicity from other players. Hearing derogatory and horrific comments made over voice chat is not uncommon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Activision has now outlined what it's doing to try to combat some of this behavior and clean up the battlefield.
The Sims 4 Gets Crossover Mass Effect Goodies
To celebrate N7 Day, BioWare and Maxis have joined forces to release crossover Mass Effect items in The Sims 4. These new items, sure to be your favorite in the Citadel, will be completely free to all players when they launch later this month. Beginning November 17, wearable Mass Effect...
Call Of Duty Will Have A "Full Premium Release" In 2023, But It Might Not Be A Full Game
In its third-quarter financial results that were released this week, Activision confirmed that "the next full premium release" in the Call of Duty franchise will be released in 2023. Previous reports indicated that there wouldn't be a full-fledged Call of Duty out next year--the first time in two decades for the franchise--and that Activision would instead build on Modern Warfare II to deliver more DLC.
Call Of Duty Mobile Season 10: New Footballers, Points Of Interest, Mythic Operator, And More Are Coming
Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: World Class has been announced via a totally bonkers trailer featuring three of the most famous football players on Earth. The new update arrives November 9, and the big thing to know is that Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. are joining the game as playable Operators. These footballers are also headed to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 at some point down the road.
God Of War Ragnarok: Where To Get Frozen Flame And Chaos Flame
In God of War Ragnarok, crafting Kratos' more expansive arsenal takes a dizzying number of different materials as the game goes on, but Frozen Flame and Chaos Flame are thankfully much more consistent, even if it's a bit tricky as to how you can find more of them. Frozen Flame upgrades Kratos' Leviathan Axe, while Chaos Flame upgrades his signature Blades of Chaos, and though these upgrade opportunities are crucial, it's not immediately obvious how or where to get more of them. Here's an explainer to help you keep Kratos hacking and slashing at peak performance.
Death Stranding Clears 10 Million Players Worldwide
Kojima Productions has announced that over 10 million players have played Death Stranding since the original version's release exactly three years ago on November 8, 2019. This milestone accounts for all versions of the game and across all platforms it was released on, including subscription services such as PlayStation Plus and PC Game Pass. The original Death Stranding was first released on PlayStation 4, and then 505 Games published the PC version in July 2020. This version was also released on PC Game Pass this past August.
New Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay Shows Off Frenetic Combat
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the next game from Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja, and it looks to be a spiritual successor to its recent Nioh series. New gameplay reveals the game's improved stealth, nuanced combat systems, and impressive array of monsters. Like the beloved Dynasty Warriors series, Wo Long...
