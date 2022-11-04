ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold fall in overtime to Mad Ants, remains winless

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Grand Rapids Gold held a lead in the last minutes of the 4th quarter on Sunday night, but then Gabe York happened. He hit a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime, and York also hit the dagger three in overtime to give the Fort Wayne Mad Ants the 130-123 victory over the Gold.
