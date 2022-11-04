Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
fox7austin.com
Austin airport to feature local teen's lemonade
Me & the Bees lemonade was started by Mikaila Ulmer, an Austin teen entrepreneur. The woman and black-owned company's ready-to-drink lemonade will be featured at several Austin airport outlets. Ulmer joins us with an update.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Atari at Austin Pets Alive
A complete cuddlebug, six-year-old Atari is looking for a family to shower with affection. He is very relaxed, very chill, and is a great companion. Austin Pets Alive says he is very "go with the flow" and would probably be fine in a home with other cats, dogs and even kids. Atari is available at APA!'s Town Lake Adoption Center.
fox7austin.com
Did You Know?: What causes wind?
Ever wondered what causes wind and how much wind it takes to lift a person? Good Day Austin meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe explains in her latest "Did You Know" segment.
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Austin Mayor race
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Steve Adler is term-limited and unable to run for reelection. The new mayor will serve a shortened two-year term due to the passage of Proposition D in 2021 which scheduled mayoral elections in Austin to coincide with presidential elections. Below is a look at the...
fox7austin.com
Sunny Sunday, but cold temps ahead for Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We woke up to cloudy conditions, but we will be sunny and around 80 degrees this afternoon. Humidity is on the rise as southerly flow returns. Get ready for gusts of about 20 mph. Tomorrow there is a chance you will run into some spotty...
fox7austin.com
Man intentionally hits woman with vehicle in South Austin road rage incident: Affidavit
AUSTIN, Texas - A 20-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for intentionally trying to run over a woman during a road rage incident. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident happened on Nov. 4. The victim stated this all happened over a road rage incident at the intersection of E. Slaughter Lane and Vertex Lane.
fox7austin.com
LIVE Election Day updates: Central Texans head to the polls
AUSTIN, Texas - Election Day has arrived and voters in Central Texas and across the country are heading to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. In Texas, all eyes are on the big statewide races as Texans vote for the next governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.
fox7austin.com
How Daylight Saving Time can impact your health
AUSTIN, Texas - Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday with the clocks going back one hour, but what does that do to everyone's health?. The U.S. is one of only a handful of countries that actually has Daylight Saving Time, and experts say changing our clocks twice a year isn't exactly the best thing for our health. The National Institutes of Health found 150,000 Americans experience physical health problems associated with the time change.
fox7austin.com
Austin Police need help finding missing man
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding a missing man. Police say 76-year-old Paul Patterson was last seen yesterday, Nov. 6, around 4 p.m. leaving a medical facility in Northwest Austin near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane. Patterson is in need of daily medication and...
fox7austin.com
Longhorns ready to take on TCU Horned Frogs in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - With their Big 12 title hopes still intact, Steve Sarkisian's 24th-ranked UT football team will now try to do something the program hasn't done since 1999, to beat a top 5 team here in Austin. After nailing down their first road win dating back to last October,...
fox7austin.com
Rainy, warm day; strong cold front later this week
AUSTIN, Texas - The cloudy and dreary weather has returned along with the warm and tropical air. Austin made weather history this morning with a record-warm low for November 7 with the temperature not dropping below 74º. The tropical air is interacting with a stalled front to the north...
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested following SWAT situation in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department (APD) said around 11:56 a.m., officers arrived to the 2500 block of Anken Drive attempting to serve a warrant for a man in an apartment. Shortly after, the man barricaded himself inside.
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Austin City Council races
AUSTIN, Texas - Five districts are electing a council member to the Austin City Council in the 2022 midterm elections. Of those five districts, only two have an incumbent running for reelection: District 1's Natasha Harper-Madison and District 8's Paige Ellis. Districts 3, 5, and 9 will be represented by...
fox7austin.com
Cedar Park resident wins $1 million Powerball prize
CEDAR PARK, Texas - One lucky Cedar Park resident won $1 million in the Powerball lottery drawing on October 31. The anonymous winner just claimed their prize. Lotto officials say they bought the winning ticket at Reserve By Camco on Cluck Creek Trail in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning Quick...
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: County judge races
AUSTIN, Texas - Several county judge seats are up for election in Central Texas. The county judge does not have to be a judge or have a legal background and presides over the commissioners court. County judges also have the ability to issue disaster declarations and enact emergency measures. Below...
fox7austin.com
New Texas law requires online access to vote count
TEXAS - There was a lot of activity Monday morning in the Hays County Election's Ballot Board Room. The online video feed was live. It's one of many from sites across Texas. In the Austin metro, there are live streams coming from election offices in Bastrop, Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties. Each one provides access for anyone with a computer or smartphone.
fox7austin.com
UT Women's Basketball strikes NIL deal with local dealership
AUSTIN, Texas - The Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships has announced an NIL deal with the UT Women's Basketball team. The athletes now have a new basketball jersey to sport while walking the halls of Dell Children’s Medical Center featuring the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships logo. "We can...
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
fox7austin.com
Texas voters hit the polls Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas - There have been months of campaign commercials to get to this day. The midterm election on Tuesday is finally here. Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County Republican Party, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
Comments / 0