IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in Idabel are coming together to pick up the pieces after a tornado caused devastation in its wake Friday. It’s been more than 48 hours since the tornado struck Idabel, leaving many homeless and injuring some. Sunday afternoon, many displaced residents at Country Club Dr. were cleaning up debris and figuring out where they go from there.

IDABEL, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO