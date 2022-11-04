ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

kgou.org

Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road

Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Tornadoes tear through Texoma

(KTEN) – November 4, 2022 will be a date in the history books for Texoma. At least four tornadoes destroyed portions of the region, including the small town of Idabel. The National Weather Service (NWS) has been working tirelessly to assess the damage of Friday’s storms. As of Sunday evening, the NWS has completed its preliminary damage surveys in Texoma.
IDABEL, OK
ktalnews.com

Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma

Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
IDABEL, OK
KXII.com

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Texoma

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage left behind by Friday’s tornadoes that hit parts of Texoma. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma. NWS Fort Worth confirmed one of the highest rating tornadoes impacted Lamar County. The NWS survey team confirmed...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
news9.com

Tornado Touches Down In SE Oklahoma, Damage Reported In Idabel

--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
IDABEL, OK
ktalnews.com

Idabel residents come together after Friday’s tornado

IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in Idabel are coming together to pick up the pieces after a tornado caused devastation in its wake Friday. It’s been more than 48 hours since the tornado struck Idabel, leaving many homeless and injuring some. Sunday afternoon, many displaced residents at Country Club Dr. were cleaning up debris and figuring out where they go from there.
IDABEL, OK
easttexasradio.com

Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far

Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
News On 6

PSO Crews Work To Restore Power After McCurtain County Storms

PSO crews worked around the clock to restore power to thousands of customers after severe storms ripped through McCurtain County. The damage left behind from Friday's tornado is devastating and caused over 2,000 PSO customers to lose power. "Lived here most of my life and we've never seen anything like...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK

