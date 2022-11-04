Read full article on original website
Related
kgou.org
Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road
Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
Southeast Oklahoma Residents Continue Picking Up Pieces Following Damaging Tornado
The town of Idabel is still cleaning up after Friday night's tornado. The twister produced winds over 100 miles per hour, extended over 10 miles and left a trail of damage in its path. At least 1,000 homes and businesses in Idabel are still without power Monday, as crews are...
KTEN.com
Tornadoes tear through Texoma
(KTEN) – November 4, 2022 will be a date in the history books for Texoma. At least four tornadoes destroyed portions of the region, including the small town of Idabel. The National Weather Service (NWS) has been working tirelessly to assess the damage of Friday’s storms. As of Sunday evening, the NWS has completed its preliminary damage surveys in Texoma.
NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County
The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.
ktalnews.com
Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma
Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
KXII.com
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Texoma
TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage left behind by Friday’s tornadoes that hit parts of Texoma. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma. NWS Fort Worth confirmed one of the highest rating tornadoes impacted Lamar County. The NWS survey team confirmed...
At least 2 dead after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
At least two people have been killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts.
news9.com
Tornado Touches Down In SE Oklahoma, Damage Reported In Idabel
--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
ktalnews.com
Idabel residents come together after Friday’s tornado
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in Idabel are coming together to pick up the pieces after a tornado caused devastation in its wake Friday. It’s been more than 48 hours since the tornado struck Idabel, leaving many homeless and injuring some. Sunday afternoon, many displaced residents at Country Club Dr. were cleaning up debris and figuring out where they go from there.
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Multiple people were missing Saturday after at least 14 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, killing one person, officials said.
McCurtain County Officials Provide Update On Idabel Tornado
McCurtain County officials met Saturday afternoon to provide an update on a tornado that tore through Idabel, Okla. Friday. Emergency Management Director Cody McDaniel confirmed that a man has died, and seven people had minor injuries as a result of the storms. No one has been reported missing, according to...
'It's not safe': Idabel, Oklahoma's emergency manager fears the worst after deadly tornado devastates town
Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.
Gov. Kevin Stitt declares state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties
Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties on Saturday.
easttexasradio.com
Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far
Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
Tornado warning issued in Le Flore, Sequoyah counties
The National Weather Service issued a pair of tornado warnings in eastern Oklahoma shortly before 5 p.m. on November 4.
KXII.com
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service...
Idabel residents speak out after destructive tornado
IDABEL, Okla. — The community of Idabel has been left picking up the pieces of their lives after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. Crumpled up metal, holes in roofs and whole buildings reduced to rubble – that’s what was left behind after the storm. Cindy...
News On 6
PSO Crews Work To Restore Power After McCurtain County Storms
PSO crews worked around the clock to restore power to thousands of customers after severe storms ripped through McCurtain County. The damage left behind from Friday's tornado is devastating and caused over 2,000 PSO customers to lose power. "Lived here most of my life and we've never seen anything like...
Texas Town Sees Major Damage From Storm That Moved To Idabel
The same tornado that hit Idabel on Friday dealt a lot of damage across the Red River in Texas. Videos and photos show some of the damage left behind near Paris, Texas. The storm leveled several homes and destroyed some vehicles. There is no confirmation on any injuries at this...
