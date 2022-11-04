Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who was last seen near Westport Road. Teresa Ellis Vannatta was last seen at her home around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The white woman is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County Sheriff's new drone finds missing Shepherdsville woman in 15 minutes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office purchased its first drone on Nov. 1 and used it to possibly save a life three days later when it helped investigators find a missing woman in a wooded area. Family members had been searching on foot for hours for the...
wdrb.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 75-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday. Gregory Albers, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415. Albers has gray hair and blue eyes. Albers is missing from...
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
wdrb.com
Louisville police find 16-year-old boy who went missing in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy who went missing in Newburg on Sunday evening was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive around 5:30 p.m. He is 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
wdrb.com
Hi-Five Doughnuts moving Butchertown location to the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville doughnut shop is relocating. Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving from Butchertown to the Highlands. The business posted the announcement to its Facebook page Tuesday, saying they're moving to Harvard Drive in the Douglass Loop. "With heavy hearts, we will be saying goodbye to Butchertown,"...
wdrb.com
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. A juvenile male was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Wave 3
Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. A teenage male...
Wave 3
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a growing memorial outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Breckenridge Lane in the Hikes Point area for 33-year old Quinton Jones, the man who Louisville Metro police identified as being shot and killed at the location on Friday. LMPD said around 7:15 p.m. on...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male. Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140. The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 33-year-old Louisville man who died after a shooting at Hikes Point fast food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 33-year-old man who died after a shooting at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Hikes Point on Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Quinton Jones was shot multiple times at 2945 Breckenridge Lane and then died at University Hospital a few hours later.
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
Silver Alert cancelled for 75-year-old man from southern Indiana
Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man from southern Indiana. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gregory Albers was last seen in Borden around 1 p.m. Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department believe Albers could be in extreme danger and may require medical...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located an...
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead after fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264. LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 North and I-65 South. A red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over...
k105.com
Man behaving erratically struck, killed trying to run across I-65 in Hardin Co.
A pedestrian was killed Saturday while running across I-65 in Hardin County. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:30 when Hardin County deputies responded to the 900 block of Springfield Road on the report of a man behaving in an erratic manner, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
wdrb.com
16-year-old accused of shooting at Clarksville Police chief's home charged as adult
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager accused of shooting at the Clarksville Police chief's home is being charged as an adult. Samual Jaggers, 16, is charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness after a shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Everglade Drive home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.
