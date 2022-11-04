ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Louisville police searching for missing 48-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who was last seen near Westport Road. Teresa Ellis Vannatta was last seen at her home around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The white woman is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
HART COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police find 16-year-old boy who went missing in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy who went missing in Newburg on Sunday evening was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive around 5:30 p.m. He is 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hi-Five Doughnuts moving Butchertown location to the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville doughnut shop is relocating. Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving from Butchertown to the Highlands. The business posted the announcement to its Facebook page Tuesday, saying they're moving to Harvard Drive in the Douglass Loop. "With heavy hearts, we will be saying goodbye to Butchertown,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. A juvenile male was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. A teenage male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Silver Alert cancelled for 75-year-old man from southern Indiana

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man from southern Indiana. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gregory Albers was last seen in Borden around 1 p.m. Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department believe Albers could be in extreme danger and may require medical...
BORDEN, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead after fiery crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264. LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 North and I-65 South. A red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy