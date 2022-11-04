Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
ADP reports 6.5% wage growth increase for Maryland
MARYLAND – As prices creep up the demand to make more grows. That’s exactly what’s in store for Marylanders with a 6.5% wage growth for the state for the month of October. “Labor markets are generating stronger wage growth for many Maryland workers but the real question is whether a stronger wage growth is keeping up with higher inflation,” says Bill Chambers, President, and CEO of the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce.
Lancaster Farming
Farmer on Maryland’s Western Shore Wrangles 1,920 Acres Spread Over 46 Properties
Farming the differing geographical and topographical regions in the state of Maryland can seem incompatible. For the Duley family, which farms a lot of grain between the Chesapeake Bay and the Capital Beltway, it can appear to be a challenge to work with nearly 2,000 planted acres spread over many dissimilar parcels of land. Unlike the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where it is more common to have large tracts of flat, contiguous farmland, the hilly Western Shore is populated by many more small farms located on the rural outskirts of heavily populated urban areas.
Five Reasons Why the Delmarva Peninsula is Perfect for Retirees
If you're relocating for retirement, Florida isn't your only option. You can enjoy a peaceful, rich retirement on the Delmarva Peninsula. Scenic forests, small towns, and beautiful beaches are surrounded by the waters of the Chesapeake and the Atlantic. On Delmarva, there are plenty of safe places to relax, enjoy outdoor recreation, dine, shop, and live life on your terms. Here are five reasons why you should consider moving to Delmarva for your retirement.
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
WBOC
Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire
DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
Bay Journal
When a massive project threatened endangered sturgeon, science intervened
If you’re trying to catch a living dinosaur, you’d better use a big net. In this case, that would be a net long enough to stretch nearly the entire 400-foot width of Marshyhope Creek. Even then, you’re likely to come up empty. “There aren’t many up here,”...
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
WMDT.com
“Everybody wants lower prices:” Local experts weigh in on gas price hike, potential political connection
DELAWARE – If you’ve pulled up to the pump recently, you’ve noticed the lower gas prices didn’t last for long. The state average in Delaware now $3.87, a $.10 jump just from last week. AAA Mid-Atlantic says it makes this fall quite unusual. “Typically, this time...
Phillymag.com
Crebilly Neighbors Save the Farm, But There’s This Bill to Pay
A conservation agreement with Natural Lands has been okayed. All that's needed now is to pay for it. That will require voter approval on November 8th. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Updated Nov.8, 10:27 a.m., to clarify that...
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
WMDT.com
BREAKING: AP calls Md. Governor race in favor of Wes Moore
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Associated Press has called the Maryland Governor’s race in favor of Democrat Wes Moore. Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox to become Maryland’s first Black governor. These results are unofficial.
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: When could Maryland see its first snowfall?
Meteorologist Tony Pann asks Marylanders, 11 News team the most important question: When could Maryland see its first snowfall?. Want to weigh in? Click here to guess.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Hikes in Maryland (According to a Local)
Growing up in a small country town along the Potomac River in Maryland, I’ve done my fair share of exploring the outdoors nearby. From rafting down the river to hiking the Appalachian Mountains, I’ve pretty much hiked every trail in Maryland that I could find. In this post,...
“Forever Chemicals” National Report Shows Highest Levels in Md. Waterways
One of Maryland’s leading riverkeeper organizations is calling for the state to increase testing for “forever chemicals” in local waterways—after a national report found more of the chemicals in Maryland waterways than anywhere else. The Waterkeeper Alliance tracked levels of PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), manmade...
Nottingham MD
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Maryland this weekend
BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Nicole will likely bring heavy rains to Maryland this weekend. Nicole is currently passing near The Bahamas and is expected to strengthen before hitting eastern Florida and moving up the East Coast. A Hurricane Warning has already been issued for portions...
delawarepublic.org
Air monitoring project to be done in Sussex County thanks to federal funding
A Delaware non-profit receives a nearly $500,000 federal grant for a community air pollution monitoring project. The Socially Responsible Agriculture Project in Claymont received a $497,861 grant to focus on underserved and historically marginalized communities overburdened by pollution. Maria Payan is with the Socially Responsible Agriculture Project. She explains what...
fox5dc.com
Live 2022 Maryland Midterm Election results
Are you or a loved one a Marine Corps vet who served at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987?Camp Lejeune Claims Are Being Filed NowTrulaw Attorneys|
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Bay Net
With 6 Months Remaining Until Federal Deadline, 88% of Marylanders REAL ID Ready
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – With six months to go until the federally mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance, 88% of Marylanders are fully prepared. But that means more than 500,000 other Marylanders will be unable to board an airplane or gain access to federal facilities after the federal deadline of May 3, 2023 – unless they act soon to obtain their REAL ID.
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training
The Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, also known as MCVET, has been helping Veterans since 1993. Veterans helping Veterans regain their self-reliance is core to the mission of the nonprofit. Many find themselves homeless because they have personal battles that are hard to overcome by themselves. MCVET offers substance abuse treatment as well as mental health counseling for other issues including PTSD and depression that may have led to their homelessness. They also work with Maryland organizations to provide training, housing and job opportunities. Interim Executive Director Adobolia Buford and Director of Development Cereta Spencer talk about their services, their upcoming virtual 5/10K and how you can get involved. If you know a veteran that needs help please reach out to Cereta at 410 576 9626 X-235.
Comments / 0