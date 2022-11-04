Read full article on original website
Opinion: Decarceration: a substantive and political disaster
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered one of the most memorable lines of the midterm debates when she said she didn’t know why her Republican opponent, Lee Zeldin, cared so much about locking up criminals. Hochul’s high-handedness encapsulated an attitude toward crime and punishment that has been shaped by...
Republican U.S. Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Live Results: John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz: Pennsylvania's US Senate election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Cartwright leading Bognet in battle for 8th Congressional District seat
WILKES-BARRE — At press time, incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright was leading Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th Congressional D
Republican state Sen. Lisa Baker prevails in general election
Incumbent state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, appeared to secure a fifth term Tuesday night, outpolling her Democratic challenger, Jacki
Race for Nevada's US Senate candidates too early to call
The nail-biting race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt remained too close to call after polls closed across Nevada Tuesday night.
Opinion: Freedom to boycott is free speech, too
It takes a certain inconsistency to argue, as Elon Musk has, that activists are “trying to destroy free speech in America” by pressuring companies to pause advertising on Twitter, the social media platform he just overpaid for. A “free speech absolutist,” as Musk describes himself, would surely understand that activists saying their piece to corporations are also engaging in free speech. Wouldn’t he?
Democrats hold key toss-up suburban district in Minnesota
Incumbent Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., narrowly defeated GOP candidate Tyler Kistner, a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer, in Minnesota's sole race rated by Fox News as a "toss-up."
GOP maintains majorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans maintained their majorities in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates on Tuesday night. The GOP flipped at least one seat in the Senate. Laura Wakim Chapman, an attorney from Wheeling, won the First District Senate seat over Democrat and former Delegate Randy Swartzmiller, who had defeated incumbent Owens Brown in the May primary.
Democrat Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers defeats Republican challenger for second term
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels in the state's gubernatorial election, winning a second term.
In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited. Only two other Black politicians have ever been elected governor in the United States — Virginia’s Douglas Wilder in 1989, and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts in 2006. Democrat Stacey Abrams would become the nation’s first Black female governor if she wins her Georgia rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. With the slogan “leave no one behind,” the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.
US Rep. Angie Craig keeps seat in high-stakes Minnesota race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig defeated Republican Tyler Kistner on Tuesday, winning a high-stakes rematch and frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota congressional seat with House control at stake. The race in the suburban and rural 2nd District stretching southward from Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country, with some $30 million in estimated outside spending. Meanwhile, Republican Brad Finstad defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a rematch of the August race for a seat vacated when GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer. Finstad is a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration. Ettinger is a former Hormel Foods chief executive.
Oregon governor's race a nail-biter, too early to call
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election, usually a shoo-in for the Democratic candidate, has turned into a nail-biter with the Republican’s bid possibly buoyed by a third contender. Three women, all former legislators, are the top candidates in the race to become the next governor of the state, which hasn’t elected a Republican to the office in 40 years. Democrat Tina Kotek, formerly the longest serving Oregon House speaker, is being challenged by Christine Drazan, a former leader of the Republican minority in the House. Several opinion polls showed the two statistically tied, which prompted President Joe Biden to come to Portland to boost Kotek’s chances. The presence of Betsy Johnson, who was in the statehouse for 20 years and quit the Democratic Party in 2021 to run as an unaffiliated candidate, presents a wild card in the race. Johnson is hoping to woo centrist Republican and Democratic voters, as well as the 1 million unaffiliated voters who slightly outnumber registered Democrats and are 40% greater than registered Republicans.
