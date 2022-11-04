ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, OH

Strasburg Village Council considers lower Wooster Avenue speed limit

Strasburg Village Council

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Council is considering lowering the speed limit on Wooster Avenue from Second Street to Seventh Street SW to 25 mph. Letters will be sent to the property owners involved in the change.

DISCUSSION: The strobe lights have arrived to be installed at the new crosswalk at South Wooster Avenue and Fourth Street. Children are still encouraged to cross at the traffic light to go to Franklin Park. This area includes the 25 mph change. It is currently 35 mph.

In another matter, reminded voters a 3.7-mill five-year police levy will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. If approved by voters, a current 1.5-mill police levy will not longer be collected, only the 3.7-mill levy. Funds are used for equipment, supplies and salaries for the police department. The levy would generate about $246,147 annually.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Agreed to install stop signs on Amanda and Zerelda streets NW and agreed the stop signs will remain on 14th Street SW.
  • Discussed installing markers at dead end streets. A vehicle driving at a high rate of speed turned onto Second Street SE and hit the railroad tracks where there is no crossing.
  • Heard leaves should not be left in bags at the compost site, the leaves should be placed in the dumpster. Also leaves should not be raked to the street as the street department does not pick them up. A leaf vacuum is used to clean the curb line but are not able to pickup leaves at this time.
  • Heard Councilwoman Kathy Burrier wrote a grant for a new generator at the police station. The Reeves Foundation gave $6,000 toward the purchase of a generator.
  • Heard a baseball field in the north end of the park has been revamped. Residents and children are asked to stay off the field until spring.
  • Heard the Tuscarawas County commissioners have approved the annexation of Grandview Cemetery into the village from Franklin Township.
  • Agreed to move forward with creating about 20 parking places in the downtown area on land owned by Mike Durbin, business owner.
  • Set a finance committee meeting for 4 p.m. Nov. 10 and a safety committee meeting following at 4:30 p.m.
  • The bathrooms at Franklin Park have been closed until spring.
  • Changed the Dec. 6 meeting to Wednesday Dec. 7 and Jan. 3 to Wednesday Jan. 4. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.
  • Christmas in the Village will be held Dec. 10. There will be a Rudolph 5K Run, a parade, live nativity and Santa Claus at the fire station. The live nativity and Santa Claus events begin at 5 p.m.

UP NEXT: meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at 224 North Bodmer Avenue.

