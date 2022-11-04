ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

We need acceptance of honest elections to preserve democracy (letter to the editor)

As present and former religious leaders of Staten Island, we declare our unwavering support for the democratic institutions that have secured the blessings of life, liberty, and equality in these United States. Now, at this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, we write out of profound concern for the current state of democracy in this country.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Election Day 2022: A voters’ guide to what’s on the Nov. 8 ballot

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The campaign trails are coming to a close. It’s time for voters to decide who they want to represent them for the next two to four years. New Yorkers will cast ballots for 10 races in the general election – U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Comptroller, State Senate, State Assembly, New York City Civil Court and New York State Supreme Court – on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Live: Staten Island Election Night 2022 updates; Malliotakis projected winner for Congress

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough voters have been casting their ballots for more than a week, and the process wraps up tonight as Election Day 2022 comes to a close. On Staten Island, three contested races -- for the New York 11th Congressional District seat, North Shore state senate and the 63rd Assembly District -- lead the ballot. Also high-interest: the competitive race for governor of New York.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 7, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Annadale resident, born on Halloween, rounds the century mark with joy, laughter — and trick or treaters too! Meet 100-year-old Violet.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Though celebrating Halloween has changed dramatically over the last 100 years and morphed into a huge holiday celebration where folks dress up wildly and decorate their homes with ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, one thing remains the same:. Kids will always love trick or treating. Violet...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hon. Ann Thompson is the first woman of color elected to 13th Judicial District of State Supreme Court

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ann Thompson is the first woman of color elected to the 13th Judicial District of State Supreme Court following her Election Day win on Tuesday. Elections for the Supreme Court judicial districts in the five boroughs are held almost annually due to vacancies created by retirements or reassignments. The only three ballot candidates — current New York Supreme Court Justice Judith McMahon, acting New York Supreme Court Supervising Judge Ann Thompson, and current New York City Civil Judge Brendan Lantry — ran on the Democratic and Republican party lines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Jessica Scarcella-Spanton declares victory in Staten Island State Senate race; Tirone yet to concede

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate Jessica Scarcella-Spanton will succeed her former boss State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) for her seat representing New York’s 23rd district. At the end of the night, with 84.71% of ballots counted, Scarcella-Spanton had earned 52.61% of the votes, according to the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Vote for us!’: Staten Island digital video series, ‘Dan on the Street,’ a finalist in national social media contest

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Dan on the Street,” a Staten Island-based digital video series that combines community outreach and media to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a finalist in the seventh annual Shorty Impact Awards. A collaboration between the Advance/SILive.com, the GRACE Foundation of...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A stirring tribute by community leaders and friends at street renaming in West Brighton honoring Monsignors Finn and Berardi | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were there to honor the memory of two beloved spiritual leaders in the community of West Brighton. Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon joined Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne, Borough President Vito Fossella, Assemblyman Michael Cusick, former Assemblyman Lou Tobacco, students of Monsignor Farrell High School, and the families and friends of Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando Berardi, to officially co-name the corner of Manor Road and Forest Avenue in their loving memory.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Richmond University Medical Center celebrates 16th annual ‘A Night to Reunite,’ a celebration of the past, present, and a promising future

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After experiencing some major challenges in the past, Richmond University Medical Center has undergone a monumental transformation in what’s been described as “a metamorphosis from caterpillar to butterfly” as it continues to provide expanded health care services on Staten Island. In August...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC official says East Shore Seawall 3X original price, but feds say costs still under review

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An East Shore resiliency project decades in the making has hit its latest speed bump, the Advance/SILive.com learned last week. Senior Advisor for the Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice Rebecca Fischman said during an Oct. 26 City Council hearing that the full East Shore Seawall might be facing another delay thanks to environmental remediation needed in and around Great Kills Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
