Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
We need acceptance of honest elections to preserve democracy (letter to the editor)
As present and former religious leaders of Staten Island, we declare our unwavering support for the democratic institutions that have secured the blessings of life, liberty, and equality in these United States. Now, at this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, we write out of profound concern for the current state of democracy in this country.
Election 2022 live results: Staten Island votes for N.Y. governor, Congress, other borough races
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis leads challenger Max Rose, 113,485 to 69,241, with 97.77% of the scanners reported on Staten Island and 98.59% of the scanners reported in Brooklyn. There are 295 write-in votes. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton leads Joseph L. Tirone, 28,157 to 26,492, with 95.42% of the scanners reported on Staten Island...
Election Day 2022: A voters’ guide to what’s on the Nov. 8 ballot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The campaign trails are coming to a close. It’s time for voters to decide who they want to represent them for the next two to four years. New Yorkers will cast ballots for 10 races in the general election – U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Comptroller, State Senate, State Assembly, New York City Civil Court and New York State Supreme Court – on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Pirozzolo wins Staten Island Mid-Island Assembly seat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican candidate Sam Pirozzolo was victorious over Democratic candidate Vincent Argenziano in the race for the borough’s 63rd Assembly District covering the Mid-Island and part of the North Shore on Tuesday night. With 95.35% of the votes counted, Argenziano conceded with 45.64% the votes compared...
Live: Staten Island Election Night 2022 updates; Malliotakis projected winner for Congress
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough voters have been casting their ballots for more than a week, and the process wraps up tonight as Election Day 2022 comes to a close. On Staten Island, three contested races -- for the New York 11th Congressional District seat, North Shore state senate and the 63rd Assembly District -- lead the ballot. Also high-interest: the competitive race for governor of New York.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 7, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
Annadale resident, born on Halloween, rounds the century mark with joy, laughter — and trick or treaters too! Meet 100-year-old Violet.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Though celebrating Halloween has changed dramatically over the last 100 years and morphed into a huge holiday celebration where folks dress up wildly and decorate their homes with ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, one thing remains the same:. Kids will always love trick or treating. Violet...
Hon. Ann Thompson is the first woman of color elected to 13th Judicial District of State Supreme Court
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ann Thompson is the first woman of color elected to the 13th Judicial District of State Supreme Court following her Election Day win on Tuesday. Elections for the Supreme Court judicial districts in the five boroughs are held almost annually due to vacancies created by retirements or reassignments. The only three ballot candidates — current New York Supreme Court Justice Judith McMahon, acting New York Supreme Court Supervising Judge Ann Thompson, and current New York City Civil Judge Brendan Lantry — ran on the Democratic and Republican party lines.
U.S. should intervene, help people of Pakistan (letter to the editor)
On behalf of Pakistani American community of Staten Island, we are very saddened that a most popular leader of Pakistan and former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran khan, was shot at a rally in Pakistan, was seriously injured and currently is in a hospital under doctors’ care in Lahore, Pakistan.
Jessica Scarcella-Spanton declares victory in Staten Island State Senate race; Tirone yet to concede
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate Jessica Scarcella-Spanton will succeed her former boss State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) for her seat representing New York’s 23rd district. At the end of the night, with 84.71% of ballots counted, Scarcella-Spanton had earned 52.61% of the votes, according to the...
‘Vote for us!’: Staten Island digital video series, ‘Dan on the Street,’ a finalist in national social media contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Dan on the Street,” a Staten Island-based digital video series that combines community outreach and media to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a finalist in the seventh annual Shorty Impact Awards. A collaboration between the Advance/SILive.com, the GRACE Foundation of...
Tottenville H.S. marching band earns high scores in state competition | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The marching band at Tottenville High School became the highest-scoring band on Staten Island during a state competition last month. Students from across the borough participated in the USBands New York Regional Championships on Oct. 23, held in Lindenhurst, N.Y. The Tottenville High School marching...
A stirring tribute by community leaders and friends at street renaming in West Brighton honoring Monsignors Finn and Berardi | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were there to honor the memory of two beloved spiritual leaders in the community of West Brighton. Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon joined Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne, Borough President Vito Fossella, Assemblyman Michael Cusick, former Assemblyman Lou Tobacco, students of Monsignor Farrell High School, and the families and friends of Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando Berardi, to officially co-name the corner of Manor Road and Forest Avenue in their loving memory.
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
Richmond University Medical Center celebrates 16th annual ‘A Night to Reunite,’ a celebration of the past, present, and a promising future
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After experiencing some major challenges in the past, Richmond University Medical Center has undergone a monumental transformation in what’s been described as “a metamorphosis from caterpillar to butterfly” as it continues to provide expanded health care services on Staten Island. In August...
Assemblyman Fall hosts generational wealth forum for S.I. small businesses, residents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Assemblyman Charles D. Fall (D-Richmond, Manhattan, Brooklyn) held the first forum of his generational wealth forum series at the Canvas Institute on Nov. 3, 2022, according to a Nov. 4, 2022 press release. Over 50 people gathered to listen to officials and their advice. The...
On the heels of a successful Cranberry Festival, historic South Shore church gears up for a luncheon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For over three decades in early November, Bethel United Methodist Church in Tottenville has paired a Cranberry Festival with breakfast and a traditional turkey dinner. Pastors Rev. H. Joon Park and Rev. Song Ha Park report a successful event this year. On the heels of...
NYC official says East Shore Seawall 3X original price, but feds say costs still under review
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An East Shore resiliency project decades in the making has hit its latest speed bump, the Advance/SILive.com learned last week. Senior Advisor for the Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice Rebecca Fischman said during an Oct. 26 City Council hearing that the full East Shore Seawall might be facing another delay thanks to environmental remediation needed in and around Great Kills Park.
Staten Island officials, educators and NYPD say communication will be priority after Tottenville H.S. shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slew of Staten Island political leaders gathered at Borough Hall on Monday to discuss the hot topic of school safety in the wake of the October shooting outside of Tottenville High School that landed a student in the hospital. In the nearly two weeks...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Eden II & Genesis Foundation Gala at Hilton Garden Inn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was an unusually warm Saturday evening on Nov. 4 as the Eden II and Genesis Foundation welcomed 450 guests to their elegant gala at the Hilton Garden Inn of Staten Island, Bloomfield. The soiree was the first in-person dinner-dance — and major fundraiser — since 2019.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1