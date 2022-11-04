Read full article on original website
Dickinson County Joins New Program Helping Those Behind on Mortgages and Taxes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County has joined a new program offered by the State of Iowa to help residents who have fallen behind on house and tax payments. Treasurer Kris Rowley says this program also helps those not meeting income requirements for other assistance. The Iowa Homeowner’s Assistance...
Two Candidates Vying for Clay County Attorney
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We are less than 24 hours from polls opening for the Mid-Term General Election and perhaps one of the bigger races in the local area is that for Clay County Attorney. Challenger Ashley Herrig and incumbent Travis Johnson joined local media for a standing room only...
Weekly Health Update: November 5th, 2022- Physical Therapy
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Physical therapy is a medical service some in the area likely have had to utilize following injuries or surgeries of various types and Spencer Hospital has a wide range of options to fill the need. Craig Cantrall is one of eight physical therapists at Spencer Hospital’s...
Mary Juhl, 80, of Johnston Formerly of Estherville
Services for 80-year-old Mary Juhl of Johnston, formerly of Estherville, will be Saturday, November 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Estherville with burial at East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of...
Dale Paulsen, 81, of Spencer Formerly of Graettinger
Funeral services for 81-year-old Dale Paulsen of Spencer, formerly of Graettinger, will be Thursday, November 10th, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger with burial and military services at South Walnut Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home is...
City of Spencer Starts Process to Take Ownership of Blighted Property
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has started the process to take over ownership of a blighted property on the east side of town. The piece of land in the 600 block of East 10th Street has been vacant for several years since the owner passed away with neighbors since then asking for something to be done, a process that begins with Clay County assigning the Tax Sale Certificate to the City of Spencer which can then be turned into a deed of ownership.
Two Storm Lake Man Charged with Seriously Injuring Roommate in Assault
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Two Storm Lake men are facing a string of charges after police were responded to a report of an assault over the weekend. Officers were called to the 700 block of West 8th Street in Storm Lake around two o’clock Saturday morning where the victim alleged his two roommates had attacked him while he was asleep and also attempted to stab him before the victim was able to flee and call for help.
Emmetsburg Man Arrested on Stalking Charge
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An Emmetsburg man has been charged with a number of offenses releated the alleged violation of a protective order. 19-year-old Riley Schmeling was taken into custody last Tuesday for stalking, fifth degree tehft and two counts each of third degree harassment and violation of a no contact order.
Emmet County Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charge for Fairmont Man
Dolliver, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man is facing a drug charge following a traffic stop in Emmet County last week. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us 38-year-old Mathew Mixson of Fairmont was stopped for a traffic violation near Dolliver late Friday afternoon when he was allegedly found to be in possession drug related items.
Routine Patrol Leads to Foot Pursuit and Drug Charges
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A routine patrol by Storm Lake Police over the weekend has led to a teenager being charged with a drug offense. Officers were conducting foot patrol at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of North Seneca Street around 2:45 Saturday afternoon when a strong odor of marijuana was allegedly detected coming of a man in the hallway.
