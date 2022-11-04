Read full article on original website
Local Folks: Stacey Steiner
Stacey Steiner is a native of Chicago, Illinois who has been a Jacksonville resident for more than two decades. She said of the area, “It’s a beautiful community.” She especially appreciates the camaraderie among the neighbors. She moved here immediately following her 2001 graduation from Purdue University in Indiana. For the past two years, she has been working alongside Jason Pratt at the San Marco marketing agency called Prattify.
Jacksonville Humane Society invites community to massive free adoption weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Each year, more than 5 million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. The Jacksonville Humane Society is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities, Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS), and Brochu Law, PLLC to offer a three-day long free adoption event from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13 to the community.
Blue Angels’ Rickoff visits Jacksonville Country Day School
On the eve of the 2022 NAS Jax Air Show, birthplace of the Blue Angels, Lieutenant Commander Cary Rickoff, a highly decorated lead solo pilot for the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, paid a visit to Jacksonville Country Day School (JCDS). Commander Rickoff read Tuesday Bluesday by Angel Stull-James to JCDS second-graders, and answered questions from students about what it is like to be a Blue Angel, and what an honor it is to serve in the U.S. Navy.
Jacksonville homecoming - Carla Harris on leading to win
Jacksonville, Fl — Carla Harris, a Jacksonville native and Harvard graduate, is an internationally respected leader, author and one of the most sought-after speakers in the United States. But she remembers her pre-teen years at St. Pius V - and how inspired she was to hear from successful graduates.
First Friday Mixer Return to the First Coast
Circa 1980s and 1990s, First Friday’s were the hottest event on the First Coast. Held the first Friday of every month in a casual setting, it was a time for gainfully employed African-Americans to network and unwind whether they were from from the corporate sector to entrepreneurs. Now after...
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair continues through Sunday
Monday - Sunday, November 13 - Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair through Sunday - Jacksonville Fairgrounds. Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 10:30 am - VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena. Florida Forum Series - Jenna Bush Hager - 7 pm - Moran Theater. Wednesday, November 9:. We the Kingdom Live...
‘Giant cocktail party’ returns to rock Historic Springfield
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s PorchFest has returned Saturday after last year’s “Porch Fest Reimagined” was impacted by a nor’easter. PorchFest is a musical street party in Historic Springfield that brings people out to enjoy live music, delicious local food and an overall good time among family and friends.
VyStar Invests $2.2M in Jacksonville Zoo’s VyStar SkyScape Entrance
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced significant progress on its $52 million REZOOVENATION campaign to make improvements to the institution with a $2.25 million investment from VyStar Credit Union for the VyStar SkyScape. The VyStar SkyScape will be the centerpiece of a new Zoo entrance as an iconic open-air roof structure...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Nicole threatens to impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes...
Business owner left with unopened cigar lounge after being scammed out of $26,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Westside business owner is accusing an electric company of taking his money without completing the job. Andrew Messiana was supposed to open a cigar lounge called Tobacco Galore at least nine months ago, but his plans were involuntarily put on a hiatus when Covenant Electric did not finish the service.
Mayor: Veterans Day Parade canceled Friday, Jacksonville Fair closing Thursday because of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on Friday will not take place, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday. Nicole was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on Tuesday and its biggest threat to the Jacksonville area...
Apartment permits in review for $83 million One Riverside
Construction is in review for the One Riverside apartments at the 1 Riverside Ave. residential and retail project in the Brooklyn area of Downtown at an estimated project cost of $83 million. The city is reviewing permits for 270 apartments among Buildings 1000, 2000 and 2000B along with permits for...
Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Jacksonville, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Jacksonville as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
A Christmas Carol coming to Jacksonville on December 20th, 2022
FSCJ Artist Series Broadway presents A Christmas Carol coming to the Jacksonville Center for Performing Arts on December 20th, 2022 at 7:30pm. The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents Charles Dickens’ most beloved holiday story, A Christmas Carol, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center). Tickets are currently on sale at FSCJArtistSeries.org.
Putnam County firefighter shares battle with cancer
PALATKA, Fla. — First responders, like firefighters, are often at higher risk of exposure to cancer because of their jobs. It's for this reason that Baptist MD Anderson designed its First Responders Program specifically to put first the people that help others daily. “Programs like that are awesome because...
You Decide 2022: County-by-County Results
Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday’s election features a runoff for Jacksonville Sheriff between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters. The winner will serve the remainder of Mike Williams’ term, following his resignation earlier this year. Refresh this page for updates throughout the night. Rich Jones. Rich Jones is News...
Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole
Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and day-use...
Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station
Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station. The Franklin Street commercial real estate company is the leasing agent for the 26,000-square-foot River City Station retail center planned for development along Max Leggett Parkway and Hyatt Road. The site is near the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic under development...
Fernandina Beach declares local state of emergency ahead of Nicole
The city of Fernandina Beach declared a Local State of Emergency on Tuesday in response to Tropical Storm Nicole. All city government operations will continue as scheduled until further notice. The beach entrance to Seaside Park will close Tuesday evening and most likely remain closed until Friday. Ocean Rescue is...
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
