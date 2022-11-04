NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Letitia James has been elected to a second term as New York’s attorney general, an office she has used to pursue former President Donald Trump and a list of other powerful targets. James on Tuesday defeated Republican Michael Henry, a Queens lawyer who was endorsed by various police unions but faced long odds against one of the state’s most powerful Democrats. She told her supporters that the victory “sent a message that New York is ready to meet whatever challenges lie ahead.” James added, “We sent a message a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and people who believe that they’re above the law that they are not and that this Attorney General will hold them accountable. We show them that justice is not a theoretical concept to be pursued, but a reality to be enforced.”

