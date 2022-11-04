Read full article on original website
2022 election live updates: John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz, dealing huge blow to the GOP's Senate hopes
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Biden's alliance with the left has worked so far
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden wasn't progressives' first choice for the White House in 2020. And he wasn't their second or third, either. But defying expectations, liberal Democrats have emerged as the president's most loyal allies in Congress during his first two years in office, helping to pass a massive COVID-19 relief package, a historic investment in American infrastructure and billions of dollars to combat climate change.
Biden slams GOP, Trump warns of 'tyranny'
YONKERS, N.Y. — President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny” on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington’s balance of power.
Dems score easy wins in left-leaning states
WASHINGTON — Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden's presidency awaited in more competitive territory. Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have...
Parties make urgent final pitches
COATESVILLE, Pa. — An election year weighted by economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy concluded with a final full day of campaigning Monday, with leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters. Meanwhile, the Justice Department announced it will...
Trump warns Ron DeSantis ‘if he runs, he could hurt himself badly’
Former president Donald Trump continued his needling of his likely 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, telling Fox News that a presidential run might hurt the Florida governor. Mr Trump spoke with Fox on his airplane for an exclusive interview and said that he had no “tiff” with Mr DeSantis but said it would be a “mistake” for his political acolyte to run.
Midterms to bring changes to Biden's agenda
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden's record was on the ballot even if his name wasn't. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday's midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden took in the results at the White House on Tuesday evening, making congratulatory calls to some...
GOP pushing to win back power in Congress
WASHINGTON — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans waged a grinding push late Tuesday in hard-fought races as they struggled to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington and upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. While polls began closing from the East Coast toward...
Parties in close fight for Congress
WASHINGTON — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening...
Democrats look to curb losses to Republicans in U.S. Congress
PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Control of Congress was up for grabs early on Wednesday after the U.S. midterm elections, with many of the most competitive races uncalled, leaving it unclear whether Republicans would crack Democrats' tenuous hold on power.
Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell vied for a second term in office Tuesday on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, also emphasized his Hispanic heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.
No big hitches at polls across US
The final day of voting in the 2022 midterms unfolded Tuesday without major disruptions or widespread problems, a relatively trouble-free end to the first nationwide election since a campaign of conspiracy theories and false claims began eroding public confidence in the way ballots are cast and counted. Scattered problems arose...
VoteCast: Inflation, democracy drive voters
WASHINGTON — Voters have become deeply discouraged about the state of America and its future, AP VoteCast shows, with high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy heavily influencing their decisions in Tuesday's midterm elections. The two leading factors reflect a country in distress at a moment when...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to ‘make damn sure’ Republicans ‘straighten up our country’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she will hold her party accountable after she was projected to win reelection, expressing confidence Republicans will take the House majority, which was still up in the air early Wednesday morning. “I ran for Congress not just to defeat Democrats, but to hold my...
NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, wins 2nd term
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Letitia James has been elected to a second term as New York’s attorney general, an office she has used to pursue former President Donald Trump and a list of other powerful targets. James on Tuesday defeated Republican Michael Henry, a Queens lawyer who was endorsed by various police unions but faced long odds against one of the state’s most powerful Democrats. She told her supporters that the victory “sent a message that New York is ready to meet whatever challenges lie ahead.” James added, “We sent a message a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and people who believe that they’re above the law that they are not and that this Attorney General will hold them accountable. We show them that justice is not a theoretical concept to be pursued, but a reality to be enforced.”
AP News Summary at 5:51 p.m. EST
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats. MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to sideline Democrats. In Miami, former President Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters that “every free and loving American” needs to stand up to what he called “growing left-wing tyranny.” President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic predecessors are warning that the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the future of American democracy. Biden is set to campaign in suburban New York on Sunday evening. More than 39 million people have already voted in the leadup to Election Day.
Early results put damper on McCarthy election night party
Dimming prospects for a red wave in the House put a damper on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) midterm election night party early Wednesday morning. McCarthy, who is hoping to be Speaker in a GOP majority, ventured over from a neighboring House GOP party and took the stage at just before 2 a.m., an hour after the event was originally scheduled to end.
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke, and incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale will try to fend off Democratic challengers as Montana voters elect candidates in two newly-drawn U.S. House districts in Tuesday’s midterms after the Republican-controlled state gained a seat from the 2020 Census. They are looking to extend recent GOP dominance in the state: Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters have swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024. Also on the ballot are two Montana Supreme Court races, one of which has become abnormally politicized, and an abortion-related referendum. Zinke won two statewide elections to the U.S. House before joining Trump’s cabinet, where he eased restrictions on oil and gas drilling before resigning amid numerous ethics investigations.
Oregon governor's race a nail-biter, too early to call
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election, usually a shoo-in for the Democratic candidate, has turned into a nail-biter with the Republican challenger so close in initial returns that the race was too early to call Tuesday night. Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were almost even and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson was a distant third, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. “Every vote counts and every vote has to be counted,” Kotek told supporters in Portland. “It looks like we might be waiting a little while before things are official. And that’s OK, because we want to make sure that every Oregonian who turned in their ballot gets heard.” Johnson, who was in the statehouse for more than 20 years, told supporters that her “winning record is now broken.” Her voice broke as she thanked them.
