OHP investigating deadly crash in Bryan County
Authorities say two people have died following a crash in Bryan County.
KXII.com
Family mourns loss in fatal Bryan County crash
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla (KXII) - A two-vehicle collision east of the Roosevelt Bridge left two people dead and two people with severe injuries Friday afternoon. In one car was 20-year-old Bailey Greenlee, and his wife, Kaylei Greenlee. Bailey’s mother is Christal Henson. “My son and daughter-in-law loved each other...
bryancountypatriot.com
Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road
BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
KXII.com
3 adults, 3 children injured after crash in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person was flown after a crash in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-121 near Bethel Cannon Rd. at approximately 2:14 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers said a truck driven by...
bryancountypatriot.com
Two killed in collision near Roosevelt Bridge on Friday
BRYAN COUNTY – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon. Bailey Greenlee, 20, of Kingston, was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang just east of the Roosevelt Bridge at about 2:07 p.m., according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Darryl Love, 60, of Kingston,...
KXII.com
Man charged after allegedly shooting at car in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting at a car in Sherman Sunday night. The Sherman Police Department said Thomas Brannum allegedly fired a rifle at a car carrying five people in the 100 block of east lake avenue at around 9:45 p.m.
KXII.com
Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.
CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
KXII.com
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Texoma
TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage left behind by Friday’s tornadoes that hit parts of Texoma. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma. NWS Fort Worth confirmed one of the highest rating tornadoes impacted Lamar County. The NWS survey team confirmed...
KXII.com
Paris man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with crowbar
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly calling police on himself to tell officers he was on his way to assault someone with a crowbar. 43-year-old Anderson Jennings Harris was arrested on Monday after officers went to a home in the 300 block of NW 12th St, and found that he had confronted a 37-year-old woman about a possible theft at his home and allegedly lightly struck her in the arm with a crowbar, Paris Police said.
NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County
The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.
KXII.com
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County Severe Weather Update
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell issued a Declaration of Disaster at about 7:20 Friday night after severe storms roared through the area. A confirmed tornado was spotted on the ground west of Paris shortly before 4:00 pm, moving north-northeast through Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek, and Powderly. At least ten people were injured across the county as strong winds and tornadoes uprooted trees, destroyed homes and buildings, and damaged vehicles.
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
KXII.com
Texas tornado survivor: “It was really scary.”
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - In Lamar County, there was a substantial of homes destroyed by the tornado from Friday night. Since early Saturday morning people came out and helped out those affected by the storms. One family said they have never experienced anything like this. “Honestly we hear stuff...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Durant Parking Lot
Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
KXII.com
Severe storms bring damage to Bryan County
CALERA, Okla (KXII) - Friday afternoon there were major storms that hit all across Texoma. Heavy rainfall and powerful winds knocked down power lines and tossed a semi-truck completely upside down on Highway 69 near Calera. The severe weather started early Friday afternoon and made its way through Bryan County.
KXII.com
Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
KXII.com
Mother charged with child neglect in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was arrested, charged with child neglect after her infant baby was taken to the hospital for malnourishment. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the mother of the child, Cheyene Michele Vivier was arrested for child neglect and possession of CDS-methamphetamine. Sheriffs said...
KXII.com
Man shot at Paris apartment complex
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. The Paris Police Department said it happened in the 1200 block of NE 20th St at 1:40 p.m. Officers said they found a19-year-old male in the parking lot with a...
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
