mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Update With City Administrator Mark McFarland
Here’s our interview with Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland. He talks about paving, a new water treatment facility and holiday spirit.
mymoinfo.com
Steelville Police Officers Getting Body Cameras, More Updates From City Council Meeting
(Steelville) The Steelville Police Department is getting body cameras for its officers. Mayor Terry Beckham gives us the details. The Steelville city council meeting was held Monday night. Mayor Beckham says there could be some answers on the way in regards to why the city has a flooding issue. The...
mymoinfo.com
It Is Election Day
(Farmington) Election ballots in the Regional Radio listening area are slim to none as far as local contested races and issues go. Luke Turnbough takes a closer look at what J-98 will be reporting on later Tuesday night, when the county clerk’s office begin tallying up the results.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Chamber To Hold Banquet Thursday
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce will recognize a number of citizens this Thursday with it’s annual banquet. Deena Ward is the director of events for the chamber. Following that, the award winners will be announced. Thursday’s Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Celebration of Success banquet will take...
mymoinfo.com
Steelville Still Looking For Right Bid To Upgrade The Community Building, More Updates From City Council Meeting
(Steelville) The City of Steelville is still searching for the right company to upgrade the community building in town. Mayor Terry Beckham gave us the update on the bidding following the city council meeting Monday night. In other news from the meeting, Mayor Beckham says the city has struck a...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely expecting future residential development
(Pevely) The recent announcement of the James Hardie manufacturing plant coming to Crystal City, has many of the neighboring cities expecting a bump in growth and development in the coming years. One of those municipalities is Pevely. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says all of Jefferson County should expect things to move forward in the future.
mymoinfo.com
Richard Wayne Shafer – Service – 11/09/22 at 12 p.m.
Richard Wayne Shafer died October 29th at the age of 66. The funeral service will be Wednesday at noon at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation for Richard Shafer is Wednesday from 10:30 until noon at the Follis and...
mymoinfo.com
Austin Gage Dutton — Private Services
Austin Gage Dutton of Imperial passed away on October 31st, he was 22 years old. The visitation for Austin Dutton will be Wednesday (11/9) evening from 4 until 7 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Funeral services will be private.
myleaderpaper.com
License plate-reading cameras boon for police
The Arnold Police Department is the most recent Jefferson County law enforcement agency to invest in a license plate-reading camera system produced by the Flock Group of Atlanta. Chief Brian Carroll said Arnold Police expect the Flock Safety cameras to be installed by December. “These cameras will allow our officers...
mymoinfo.com
Just A Handful of Locally Contested Races & Issues on Today’s Area Election Ballots
(Farmington) Election ballots in the Regional Radio listening area are slim to none as far as local contested races and issues go. Luke Turnbough takes a closer look at what J-98 will be reporting on later Tuesday night, when the county clerk’s offices begin tallying up the results.
kfmo.com
Farmington Pair Charged with Burglary
(Farmington, MO) Two Farmington residents, 34 year old Lindsey Ann Richard and 33 year old Kyle Richard Hale, are facing charges of second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more after they are alleged to have taken almost $3,000 worth of equipment and tools from a St. Francois county residence. Law enforcement officials used surveillance camera footage to assist them in the investigation. The pair was arrested Friday and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Richard's bond is set at $25,000 while Hale's bond is $100,000.
mymoinfo.com
Michael James Behr — Private Services
Michael James Behr of Bonne Terre, formerly of Crystal City, passed away on November 3rd, at the age of 54. The funeral services for Michael Behr will be private, with burial in the DeSoto City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
Diana Sue Burch – Service – 11/12/22 at 10 a.m.
Diana Sue Burch died at the age of 71. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 10 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Kaskaskia, Illinois. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Diana Burch is Friday evening from 4 until 8 and Saturday morning from 8 until...
mymoinfo.com
Fairly high voter turnout expected in Jefferson County
(Hillsboro) There are several uncontested races in tomorrow’s (Tuesday) general election at the county level. However, some of the big races state-wide include a U.S. Senate seat and a few U.S. Congressional races. There is also the Amendment 3 question on the ballot to legalize and allow recreational marijuana. Jeannie Goff with the Jefferson County Elections Authority expects a good turnout.
kttn.com
Missouri man found guilty of leading criminal enterprise linked to two murders
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
mymoinfo.com
Sarah Jane Little — Private Services
Sarah Jane Little of Festus passed away Thursday, November 3rd, she was 51 years old. There will be private family services for Sarah Little under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Teresa D. Brooks (nee Radford) – Service 11/10/22 At 11 A.M.
Teresa D. Brooks (nee Radford) of Salem died Sunday at the age of 66. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Goodland, Missouri. Visitation for Teresa Brooks is Thursday morning at 10 at the Wilson...
mymoinfo.com
Pearl Stites – Service 11/9/22 1 p.m.
Pearl Stites, nee Earney of Steelville died last Friday at the age of 96. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11 o'clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville with the funeral service Wednesday at 1 o'clock at Britton-Bennett.
mymoinfo.com
Genevieve “Pa Pa” Agnes McRae — Service 11/10/22 11 A.M.
Genevieve “Pa Pa” Agnes McRae of Hillsboro passed away on Sunday (11/6), she was 79 years old. There will be morning prayers Thursday (11/10) morning at 10:15 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The funeral mass will be Thursday (11/10) morning at 11 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
