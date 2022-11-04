Read full article on original website
Trending: Twitter Suspends Kathy Griffin, Roy Wood Jr. on Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Departure, & C.J. Perry Talks 'The Surreal Life'
Trending breaks down the top viral headlines, 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' correspondents Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan stop by, and C.J. Perry chats all about 'The Surreal Life.' The team also jumps aboard the viral 'Is It Cake?' trend.
Johnny Depp walks to 'So Fresh, So Clean' in Rihanna's new Savage X Fenty show
In the middle of Rihanna's "Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4" is a 30-second appearance from controversial actor Johnny Depp — and fans are divided.
Chloe Kim Takes a Break From the Slopes to Talk Fashion, Acting and Prince Harry
Chloe Kim is all smiles. The two-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist sits perched on a fluffy white couch in her Venice home in Los Angeles. The midmorning sunlight streaming in through a nearby window is visible even over Zoom. Kim’s dog Reese, an Australian Shepherd, keeps popping up on the monitor unexpectedly. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film Festival “She just loves her morning attention. So she’s going to be in and out,” Kim told WWD. “And she’s very needy, which I...
Trending Test Kitchen: Is It Cake?
If you've been on the internet for the last couple of years, you've most likely seen the social media trend where people make cakes that look like real objects. The team joins in on the fun during a new edition of Trending Test Kitchen!
