goldcountrymedia.com
Two arrested in Auburn during enforcement operation
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday two individuals were arrested in Auburn last month following an alcohol enforcement operation. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was initiated in the Bowman area after a vehicle leaving a convenience store nearly collided with the detectives’ vehicle. An open bottle of alcohol was observed in the passenger compartment.
CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
ABC10
Two men arrested in Tracy gas station robberies
TRACY, Calif. — Two men believed to responsible for gas station robberies in Tracy are now in custody. According to Tracy police, the communications center was called Oct. 30 for a robbery at a gas station on Valpico Road. Officers went to the gas station and couldn’t find the suspects.
1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Accident In Yolo County (Yolo County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Monday. The accident occurred just south of County Road 17 and was discovered at about 11.10 a.m. According to the officials, a 2003 Monaco RV was heading north on Interstate 5 when it made an unsafe turn and crashed into the County Road 17 overpass.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Intersection Hit-and-Run Involves Four Vehicles
Accident at 51st Avenue Intersection Causes Major Damage. A hit-and-run with reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on November 5 involving four vehicles. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. At least two of the vehicles required a tow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
kubaradio.com
Marysville Man Charged with Robbing Elderly Woman at Knifepoint
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Follow up on a story KUBA reported on last week, regarding an 89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed at knifepoint, in her home. The suspect is a Marysville man, 35-year-old Josh King. He was arrested last Thursday at his Marysville residence. The reported incident occurred Saturday evening, October...
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery in Merced
Merced Police has arrested a convicted felon in connection with an armed robbery at an event venue.
Man accused of recording woman in bathroom stall at Sac State University Union, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State police need your help identifying a man accused of recording a woman inside a campus bathroom Monday morning. According to an email sent to students, police received the report around 9:30 a.m. The email says the victim was in a women’s stall in the...
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
3 men shot, 1 home hit by gunfire in weekend shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured in separate shootings and a home was struck by gunfire in Stockton over the weekend, police said. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mac Duff Avenue in the Bear Creek District after a 70-year-old man reported that his residence was damaged by […]
Other items found with Alexis Gabe's remains in Amador County, Oakley police say
On Monday, police said that they believe Alexis Gabe did not leave her former boyfriend Marshall Jones' house alive. Here's what else they said about the investigation after her remains were found.
Concord Police Allegedly Harass Family At Home Memorial Service
This family is upset after Concord PD show up to their home
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
Violent threat found written on wall in East Bay elementary school bathroom
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to an elementary school on Monday due to a report of a threat of violence on campus, according to a tweet from the San Ramon Police Department. Police say the threat was written on the wall of a bathroom on campus at Quail Run Elementary School on Goldenbay […]
Fire under investigation in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A fire at a resource center for people recovering from alcohol addiction in Sacramento County is under investigation Monday. Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Sunset No-Al Club on Gibbons Drive. The fire significantly damaged the building, including part of the roof collapsing.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Two crash victims in Elk Grove identified by Sacramento Coroner
Two people that were killed in separate collisions in Elk Grove on November 2, were identified by the Sacramento Coroner. Both are Elk Grove residents. Just after 7 am on Wednesday, November 2, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Hampton Oaks area of Elk Grove. That person was identified as 73-year-old Khanjan Bahadury of Elk Grove.
ABC10
