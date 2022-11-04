ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Two arrested in Auburn during enforcement operation

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday two individuals were arrested in Auburn last month following an alcohol enforcement operation. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was initiated in the Bowman area after a vehicle leaving a convenience store nearly collided with the detectives’ vehicle. An open bottle of alcohol was observed in the passenger compartment.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Two men arrested in Tracy gas station robberies

TRACY, Calif. — Two men believed to responsible for gas station robberies in Tracy are now in custody. According to Tracy police, the communications center was called Oct. 30 for a robbery at a gas station on Valpico Road. Officers went to the gas station and couldn’t find the suspects.
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Intersection Hit-and-Run Involves Four Vehicles

Accident at 51st Avenue Intersection Causes Major Damage. A hit-and-run with reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on November 5 involving four vehicles. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. At least two of the vehicles required a tow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
kubaradio.com

Marysville Man Charged with Robbing Elderly Woman at Knifepoint

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Follow up on a story KUBA reported on last week, regarding an 89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed at knifepoint, in her home. The suspect is a Marysville man, 35-year-old Josh King. He was arrested last Thursday at his Marysville residence. The reported incident occurred Saturday evening, October...
MARYSVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
CLOVERDALE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

3 men shot, 1 home hit by gunfire in weekend shootings

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured in separate shootings and a home was struck by gunfire in Stockton over the weekend, police said. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mac Duff Avenue in the Bear Creek District after a 70-year-old man reported that his residence was damaged by […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Fire under investigation in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A fire at a resource center for people recovering from alcohol addiction in Sacramento County is under investigation Monday. Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Sunset No-Al Club on Gibbons Drive. The fire significantly damaged the building, including part of the roof collapsing.
CARMICHAEL, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Two crash victims in Elk Grove identified by Sacramento Coroner

Two people that were killed in separate collisions in Elk Grove on November 2, were identified by the Sacramento Coroner. Both are Elk Grove residents. Just after 7 am on Wednesday, November 2, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Hampton Oaks area of Elk Grove. That person was identified as 73-year-old Khanjan Bahadury of Elk Grove.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy