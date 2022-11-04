Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
theadvocate.com
Mayor calls the replica war ship that can be seen thanks to low water levels a 'ghost that won't go away'
Le Pelican, the replica of a 17th Century warship, is visible again thanks to the low water levels on the Mississippi River. "It's the ghost that won't go away," Mayor Leroy Sullivan said Thursday. The mayor said he attempted to visit the river bank to see the ship, but he...
Crash involving two 18-wheelers forces delays on Miss. River Bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving two 18-wheelers on the Mississippi River Bridge caused traffic delays on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to DOTD, all lanes on I-10 West heading towards Port Allen reopened just before 10 a.m. The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m.
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials working to identify person accused of stealing truck from LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers. The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to Crime Stoppers, the stolen vehicle was later recovered damaged at a nearby...
theadvocate.com
Holy Rosary supporters say small steps now will advance site improvements quickly
Enthusiasts for recovering the historic Holy Rosary Institute buildings and grounds in Lafayette say they are taking small steps now that will accelerate big steps for saving the former school site later. Among those steps is constructing a cover over the the school building to protect it from the elements.
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone
In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
theadvocate.com
New historical center to plumb Iberia Parish for untold history of Black residents
NEW IBERIA — From an early age, Phebe Hayes relished reading history. But even as a girl, she knew that the history she was taught in her public schools missed wide swaths of history she knew to be relevant and true. In junior high, she studied Louisiana history, and...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge’s first Shake Shack is here. See the details of its grand opening.
Baton Rouge residents, get ready to shake things up with the opening of the area’s first Shake Shack. Shake Shack will hold the grand opening of its first Baton Rouge location on November 14, company officials announced. The restaurant will open at the Mall of Louisiana in a freestanding...
theadvocate.com
District 9 race pits veteran Baton Rouge school board member against two competitors
Experience in public office or the need for change. Voters in District 9 are being asked at Tuesday’s election to judge what they value more when it comes to who will represent them on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The experience argument is coming from the incumbent...
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
WAFB.com
Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say
DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview) Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services held a news conference to discuss a child's overdose death. Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this special episode of Coast & Climate, Dr. Steve talks with...
theadvocate.com
Race for District 7 school board seat shows tensions in Baton Rouge schools
Of all the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races on Tuesday’s ballot, the three-way District 7 race is the one that perhaps best exemplifies the crosscurrents currently roiling public education in the Capital City. Incumbent Mike Gaudet is being challenged this year by two first-time candidates for public...
Lafayette’s first Black-owned furniture moving business owner, dies
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Acadiana’s most respected business leaders has died at the age of 85. Alex Louis, whose company called itself the “Best Movers in Town” died on October 31 in his home surrounded by family and friends. As the first black owned furniture moving business in the area, Alex Louis Furniture […]
theadvocate.com
Authorities book 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Marshall Anthony, 52, 9117 Dawes Creek Drive, Theodore, Alabama, first-offense DWI and...
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes
Kentwood Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Defrauding Employer and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana – On November 4, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Michael J. Goll, age 47, of Kentwood,...
School, building closures on election day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana. The following school districts will not have classes:. East Baton Rouge Parish. West Baton Rouge Parish. Ascension Parish. Livingston Parish Public Schools. Classes are set to resume as scheduled on...
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Nov. 9, 2022
The Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 post hall is will busy outside and inside as the Auxiliary's Fall Craft Fair and the annual VFW Jam take place Saturday. Area jambalaya cooks will start preparing the rice concoction over wood heat at 7 a.m. and propane heat at 8 a.m. Jambalaya plate lunches will be on sale at 11 a.m.at the post hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
theadvocate.com
A West Baton Rouge school tax lost by 1 vote in March; Did voters have a change in heart?
Voters in West Baton Rouge Parish approved a 10-year, 15 mill property tax renewal for the parishwide school district Tuesday, eight months after defeating the tax by a single vote. Complete but unofficial returns show the $8.5 million on proposal won support from 55 percent of those voting. The tax...
theadvocate.com
Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia
First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 West back open after accident causes major delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Traffic has been backed up on I-10 West for a chunk of the morning commute. According to @TTN Baton Rouge, that is because of an accident that took place on the Mississippi River Bridge. These viewer submitted photos show what the accident scene looked...
Comments / 0