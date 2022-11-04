ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone

In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say

DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview) Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services held a news conference to discuss a child's overdose death. Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this special episode of Coast & Climate, Dr. Steve talks with...
Authorities book 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Marshall Anthony, 52, 9117 Dawes Creek Drive, Theodore, Alabama, first-offense DWI and...
School, building closures on election day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana. The following school districts will not have classes:. East Baton Rouge Parish. West Baton Rouge Parish. Ascension Parish. Livingston Parish Public Schools. Classes are set to resume as scheduled on...
Around Ascension for Nov. 9, 2022

The Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 post hall is will busy outside and inside as the Auxiliary's Fall Craft Fair and the annual VFW Jam take place Saturday. Area jambalaya cooks will start preparing the rice concoction over wood heat at 7 a.m. and propane heat at 8 a.m. Jambalaya plate lunches will be on sale at 11 a.m.at the post hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia

First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
