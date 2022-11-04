ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night

A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Makes Opinion On Danica Patrick Clear

Danica Patrick has been a bit of a polarizing figure in the racing world for years now. The former IndyCar and NASCAR star broke barriers over the course of her career, now working as an analyst for the sport on television. But how do the sport's legends really feel about...
The Spun

Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died

Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
The Spun

Kyle Busch Is Heartbroken For The Gibbs Family On Sunday

Kyle Busch will be driving at today's NASCAR Cup Series Championship with a heavy heart. Busch, who drives the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, is mourning the passing of the team's co-owner, Coy Gibbs. Gibbs, the son of legendary NFL head coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep Saturday night at the age of 49, just hours after his son Ty won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix.
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
PHOENIX, AZ
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Joey Logano winning Cup Series championship

Joey Logano is back on top of the NASCAR racing world. Logano dominated the final race of the season to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion over Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. While the race was largely dominated by Logano, all four drivers were up toward the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy