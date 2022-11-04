Read full article on original website
Related
Why Is Steve Letarte Missing From the NASCAR Championship 4 on NBC?
An appendectomy is keeping NBC's Steve Letarte off the air for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. The post Why Is Steve Letarte Missing From the NASCAR Championship 4 on NBC? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Coy Gibbs' death is yet another reason why social media sucks
Call it fake news or misinformation: no one deserves to be impugned by social media or websites that intentionally give false reports just for "clicks"
NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death
After his final NASCAR race with Joe Gibbs Racing today, Kyle Busch was emotional, and… The post Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR Legend Makes Opinion On Danica Patrick Clear
Danica Patrick has been a bit of a polarizing figure in the racing world for years now. The former IndyCar and NASCAR star broke barriers over the course of her career, now working as an analyst for the sport on television. But how do the sport's legends really feel about...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died
Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss
Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
Kyle Busch Is Heartbroken For The Gibbs Family On Sunday
Kyle Busch will be driving at today's NASCAR Cup Series Championship with a heavy heart. Busch, who drives the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, is mourning the passing of the team's co-owner, Coy Gibbs. Gibbs, the son of legendary NFL head coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep Saturday night at the age of 49, just hours after his son Ty won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix.
3 best candidates for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 car in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing still needs to make a decision on the No. 41 car for the 2023 season. Here are the three best candidates to drive the No. 41 car.
Sporting News
Ross Chastain explains, Chase Elliott deflects in discussing Cup Series Championship wreck
Ross Chastain has developed a reputation for aggressive driving. He mixed it up with his fair share of competitors during the course of the 2022 season, most notably Denny Hamlin last summer. On Sunday, he did Chase Elliott no favors as both were driving for a title in the Cup...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
AVONDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49. “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to Joey Logano winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano is back on top of the NASCAR racing world. Logano dominated the final race of the season to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion over Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. While the race was largely dominated by Logano, all four drivers were up toward the...
Coy Gibbs, Co-Owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, Suddenly Died at the Age of 49
Coy Gibbs, the son of five-time NASCAR Cup Series championship owner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was 49 years old. What happened? Here's what we know about Coy Gibbs's cause of death. Article continues below advertisement. What was Coy...
Joey Logano captures second NASCAR Cup title with season-finale victory at Phoenix
Joey Logano started on the pole and finished in Victory Lane, wrapping up his second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday by holding off the rest of the field.
Joey Logano and his 4-year-old son celebrated his NASCAR championship with a special race-car ride
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Not long after Joey Logano crossed the finish line to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, his 4-year-old son, Hudson, was by his side, ready to celebrate and helping the No. 22 Team Penske Ford driver collect his checkered flag. But Logano had a special...
Controversial driver Ty Gibbs takes from Xfinity Series championship
Ty Gibbs, who entered the Championship Four in a controversial fashion, won the NASCAR Xfinity Championship with a first-place finish at Phoenix.
He may not have won the race or title, but Christopher Bell was a winner nonetheless at Phoenix
That the versatile 27-year-old driver could race competitively just hours after learning of the death of his boss and one of his chief mentors speaks volumes
Comments / 2