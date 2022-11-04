Read full article on original website
WFISD holds special meeting to discuss Kirby, closing schools
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — School closings, consolidation, and educational improvements were on the agenda Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in a special meeting held by the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees. Topics include getting Kirby Middle School above its F rating. Superintendent Donny lee says several measures are being taken to ensure the […]
MSU Texas fraternity hosts 34th Box-A-Thon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Theta Gamma chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity hosted its 34th annual Box-A-Thon this past weekend to raise money for Faith Mission. The group of young men was on the corners of Taft and Hampstead located near Midwestern State University. Each year, the members come together for this cause in support of the local homeless population.
Church of the Good Shepherd hosts soup luncheon for voters
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local church in Wichita Falls is continuing a tradition of hosting an annual soup luncheon for election-day voters. The Church of the Good Shepherd’s event is something the church and community look forward to every year. This is a time for the parishioners...
Community celebrates Veterans Day at parade
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls community gathered downtown to celebrate the Veterans Day parade showing honor and support to those who have served and are still serving in the community. Local high schools ROTC programs also took part in the parade, along with multiple organizations that help...
Staple of Downtown Wichita Falls celebrates 75 years in business
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over the years, a lot of successful restaurants have set up shops in Wichita Falls. But, if you’re looking for a delicious meal that’s completely unique, that’s been raved about for generations… There’s only one place to go. In the heart of Downtown Wichita Falls, on 8th Street, past the intersection […]
Police: Staff member used unapproved, aggressive restraint
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Court documents shed light on an incident at Hirschi High School that police said resulted in a student being injured and a staff member charged with a felony. On Nov. 1, Wichita Falls ISD Police said they were called to Principal Doug Albus’ office after...
Wichita County to become new Mesonet weather site
Wichita County will soon be the place for a facility that will help with weather data.
Andre Wilson v. City of Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is facing a civil rights lawsuit from a citizen claiming they failed to accommodate his disability. Andre Wilson filed a lawsuit against the City of Lawton in August of this year alleging the City has failed to comply with ADA Title 2 regulations.
Wichita County early voting totals drop
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nearly 21,000 Wichita County voters weighed in during early voting, accounting for only 26.6% of all registered voters. There’s been a decline in early voters compared to the presidential election in 2020 and the last midterm election in 2018. Wichita County election officials were...
KFDX member recipient of Patsy Baggett Service Award
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Child Welfare Board is honoring a member of the KFDX family. The board held a luncheon to award its 2022 Patsy Baggett Service Award. This year’s recipient went to our very own Meredith Crowe who works in our sales department. The award honors recipients for work in caring […]
Changes in the Forecast this Week
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warm and humid air will flow north tonight and Tuesday with an increase in clouds and a little fog possible. There will also be some scattered showers at times. Temperatures will be warm on Tuesday with most highs in the 70s. We should see more sun on Wednesday with strong south winds. Look for highs to get to 80. A strong front arrives with the chance for a few showers on Thursday, followed by gusty north winds and much cooler weather for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures may get cold enough for a light freeze by Saturday morning. The overall weather pattern looks much cooler for a big part of the rest of November.
Lawton is Home to One of S.W. Oklahoma’s Largest Synthetic Ice Skating Rinks
It's back, bigger, badder, and better than ever before! Last year at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK. during the annual Holiday in the Park event organizers installed a synthetic ice skating rink. Needless to say, it was a HUGE HIT and they're bringing it back for 2022. Here's the best part, it's twice as big as last year!
Isolated storms are possible Monday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and storms with temps rising to 76. Monday night, temps will fall to 66 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 77 with overcast skies and a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm.
The League of Women Voters has an Election Day message
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls wanted to emphasize the importance of voting. Betty Richie, President of the League of Women Voters, said that every vote counts especially in midterms. Midterms are known to be less popular among voters, but Wichita County has plenty of important issues on the ballot.
Another Wichita Falls teen saved from fentanyl overdose by WFPD officer
The 16-year-old male was found unresponsive lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot.
Texas woman flees wreck, unrestrained 2-year-old in car
Beatty said the two-year-old girl who was not restrained and was jumping around in the back seat was her daughter.
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office to receive 70 body cameras for staff
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — To ensure safety and to hold those accountable both in law enforcement and the public, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office will soon have 70 new body cameras. “It will show exactly what somebody propelled themselves to get put in jail, as well as, the action the officer took or the deputy […]
BBB makes improvements to scam tracker
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Better Business Bureau officials have announced updates to their scam tracker. The online tool reportedly saved consumers an estimated $31.4 million in 2021. BBB officials said the following improvements were implemented:. It is now easier for consumers to report scams via mobile or desktop. It...
Lily and Lexi are looking for their forever homes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about two dogs named Lily and Lexi. There is a $140 adoption fee for...
