Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Homepage

WFISD holds special meeting to discuss Kirby, closing schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — School closings, consolidation, and educational improvements were on the agenda Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in a special meeting held by the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees. Topics include getting Kirby Middle School above its F rating. Superintendent Donny lee says several measures are being taken to ensure the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Church of the Good Shepherd hosts soup luncheon for voters

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local church in Wichita Falls is continuing a tradition of hosting an annual soup luncheon for election-day voters. The Church of the Good Shepherd’s event is something the church and community look forward to every year. This is a time for the parishioners...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Community celebrates Veterans Day at parade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls community gathered downtown to celebrate the Veterans Day parade showing honor and support to those who have served and are still serving in the community. Local high schools ROTC programs also took part in the parade, along with multiple organizations that help...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Police: Staff member used unapproved, aggressive restraint

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Court documents shed light on an incident at Hirschi High School that police said resulted in a student being injured and a staff member charged with a felony. On Nov. 1, Wichita Falls ISD Police said they were called to Principal Doug Albus’ office after...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Kappa Sigma hosts Box-A-Thon as fundraiser for Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Theta Gamma chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity hosted its 34th annual Box-A-Thon to raise money for local charity Faith Mission November 4 - 6. During this time, the young men actively raised awareness on the corners of Taft and Hampstead located by Midwestern State University. Each year the members come together for this cause in support of the local homeless population. Each member will build a cardboard home for the weekend eating, resting and sleeping in these boxes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Andre Wilson v. City of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is facing a civil rights lawsuit from a citizen claiming they failed to accommodate his disability. Andre Wilson filed a lawsuit against the City of Lawton in August of this year alleging the City has failed to comply with ADA Title 2 regulations.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County early voting totals drop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nearly 21,000 Wichita County voters weighed in during early voting, accounting for only 26.6% of all registered voters. There’s been a decline in early voters compared to the presidential election in 2020 and the last midterm election in 2018. Wichita County election officials were...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

KFDX member recipient of Patsy Baggett Service Award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Child Welfare Board is honoring a member of the KFDX family. The board held a luncheon to award its 2022 Patsy Baggett Service Award. This year’s recipient went to our very own Meredith Crowe who works in our sales department. The award honors recipients for work in caring […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Changes in the Forecast this Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warm and humid air will flow north tonight and Tuesday with an increase in clouds and a little fog possible. There will also be some scattered showers at times. Temperatures will be warm on Tuesday with most highs in the 70s. We should see more sun on Wednesday with strong south winds. Look for highs to get to 80. A strong front arrives with the chance for a few showers on Thursday, followed by gusty north winds and much cooler weather for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures may get cold enough for a light freeze by Saturday morning. The overall weather pattern looks much cooler for a big part of the rest of November.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Isolated storms are possible Monday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and storms with temps rising to 76. Monday night, temps will fall to 66 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 77 with overcast skies and a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

The League of Women Voters has an Election Day message

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls wanted to emphasize the importance of voting. Betty Richie, President of the League of Women Voters, said that every vote counts especially in midterms. Midterms are known to be less popular among voters, but Wichita County has plenty of important issues on the ballot.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

BBB makes improvements to scam tracker

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Better Business Bureau officials have announced updates to their scam tracker. The online tool reportedly saved consumers an estimated $31.4 million in 2021. BBB officials said the following improvements were implemented:. It is now easier for consumers to report scams via mobile or desktop. It...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Lily and Lexi are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about two dogs named Lily and Lexi. There is a $140 adoption fee for...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

