Our beloved father, James Francis Hopper, age 94, passed away and entered into eternal life with the Lord on October 30, 2022 with his children and their husbands by his side. Jim was born in Orange, New Jersey September 7, 1928. He was the son of Irish immigrants, the late James J Hopper of County Sligo and Lillian McGrath, County Roscommon. Jim grew up in Beacon, New York and at 6’5″, was an ace record setting basketball player at Beacon High School. Jim attended Rider College in Lawrenceville, NJ on a basketball scholarship. He also spent time playing semi-pro basketball for several years. Jim was drafted into the Army during the Korean War as a Combat Medic in the 279th Infantry Regiment, which was part of the famous “Thunderbirds” 45th Infantry Division. He saw combat on the front line from October 1950 until his separation in June 1952. During his service, he received the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, the UN Korean Service Medal, the Rep. of Korea War Service Medal, the Korean Defense Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Occupation Medal (for service in Japan). He also earned the Combat Medic Badge and attained the rank of Corporal when he was discharged in 1952. In June 2019, he took part in The Villages (Flightless) Honor Flight Mission 46.

