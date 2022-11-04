Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Whooping Crane And Sandhill Crane In The Village Of Pine Hills
The whooping crane is an extremely endangered species. The adult can be over 5 feet tall with a 7-foot wingspan and is the tallest bird in North America. This one was spotted with a sandhill crane in the Village of Pine Hills. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your...
villages-news.com
Fundraising event will benefit Chase Animal Sanctuary in Webster
A fundraising event will benefit the Chase Animal Sanctuary in Webster. The sanctuary works to rehabilitate pet primates who have become aggressive. The sanctuary opposes the ownership of pet primates. The sanctuary is a non-profit entity and maintains a zoological collection of rare and exotic animals. Family troops are permitted to breed and create an ideal family structure.
villages-news.com
Patricia Lee McKee
Patricia Lee McKee (Shaw) of The Villages, FL passed away at the age of 84 on October 24, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1938. She loved living in The Villages. She was extremely proud of her 3 children. Her favorite pastimes included golfing, bowling, gardening, reading, and playing cards with her friends. She also loved her Pomeranians. Anyone passing by her house would most likely see her in her garage, sitting on her glider, waving to people passing by. She had a quick wit that made people laugh.
villages-news.com
C. Arthur Plant
C. Arthur Plant, 84 of The Villages, FL passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born September 24, 1938, in Buffalo, NY to C. Arthur Plant, Sr. and Eleanor (nee Warren) Plant. Art was a member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Kenmore, NY and St. Paul’s Evangelical...
villages-news.com
Patricia Ann Vano Reidway
Patricia Ann Vano Reidway, age 77 of The Villages, FL, passed away on November 2, 2022. Patricia was born in 1945 in Flushing, NY. Her parents Paul and Florence Vano proceeded her in death. Patricia (Patti) grew up in Corona, NY and attended P.S.14, J.H.S. 16 and Newtown High School,...
villages-news.com
James Francis Hopper
Our beloved father, James Francis Hopper, age 94, passed away and entered into eternal life with the Lord on October 30, 2022 with his children and their husbands by his side. Jim was born in Orange, New Jersey September 7, 1928. He was the son of Irish immigrants, the late James J Hopper of County Sligo and Lillian McGrath, County Roscommon. Jim grew up in Beacon, New York and at 6’5″, was an ace record setting basketball player at Beacon High School. Jim attended Rider College in Lawrenceville, NJ on a basketball scholarship. He also spent time playing semi-pro basketball for several years. Jim was drafted into the Army during the Korean War as a Combat Medic in the 279th Infantry Regiment, which was part of the famous “Thunderbirds” 45th Infantry Division. He saw combat on the front line from October 1950 until his separation in June 1952. During his service, he received the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, the UN Korean Service Medal, the Rep. of Korea War Service Medal, the Korean Defense Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Occupation Medal (for service in Japan). He also earned the Combat Medic Badge and attained the rank of Corporal when he was discharged in 1952. In June 2019, he took part in The Villages (Flightless) Honor Flight Mission 46.
villages-news.com
Neil Joseph Dufresne
Neil Joseph Dufresne, 86, of The Villages, FL went to the Lord, in the presence of his loving wife Joan Westcott at Cornerstone Hospice on 10/16/22. Born in 1936, Neil grew up in Northborough MA, the son of Earl L. and Hilda (Williamson) Dufresne, Neil was a member of the MA National Guard. He attended Northeastern University and worked as a chemical engineer for many years until his retirement from Polaroid Corporation in 1988. After his retirement, Neil relocated to the Villages, Fl and spent many happy years playing golf, and the many other activities in the Villages. He was instrumental in initiating the AED (automatic external defibrillator) program for his street in his neighborhood.
villages-news.com
New internet cafe owner in The Villages hoping to win permit approval
The new owner of an internet cafe in The Villages is hoping to win approval of a permit so he can continue its operation. Timothy Cole is purchasing the Winners World internet cafe located on Buenos Aires Boulevard. Winners World was previously owned by James Daugherty. Cole is asking the...
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman jailed after ruckus during pool tourney at Dallas Inn
A Summerfield woman was jailed after a ruckus during a pool tournament at the Dallas Inn on U.S. 301. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Monday night to the tavern in Summerfield where they found 41-year-old Jennifer Cole, who was “highly belligerent,” according to an arrest report. Women in the bar told deputies that Cole wouldn’t get out of the way and attempted to interfere in their billiards tournament. Cole pushed a woman and tried to hit her, the report said.
villages-news.com
Villagers in Sumter County narrowly reject independent fire district
Villagers in Sumter County have narrowly rejected a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. The vote in Tuesday’s election was 35,207 against and 33,225 in support of the measure. The percentage breakdown was 51.45 percent against and 48.55 percent in favor of the referendum. The referendum...
villages-news.com
Artists will be exhibiting their work at Brownwood Paddock Square
The Visual Artists Association’s Art Round The Square will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Brownwood Paddock Square. More than 30 talented artists will be selling two and three dimensional original creations.
villages-news.com
Sumter commissioners declare state of emergency ahead of Nicole’s arrival
The Sumter County Commission issued a state of emergency Tuesday night ahead of the anticipated arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday issued Executive Order 22-253, declaring a state of emergency in areas of the projected storm path, including Sumter County. Sumter County serves as lead for...
villages-news.com
George David Reed
George D. “Rip” Reed, of The Villages, Florida, passed away Nov. 1, 2022. George was born on December 21,1930 in Quakertown, PA to Harold and Mamie (Kramer) Reed of Pennsburg, PA. George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Doris E (Schmuck) Reed. George graduated from...
villages-news.com
One-legged man known as Ponce de Leon arrested for third time in 30 days
A one-legged man known by the alias Ponce de Leon was arrested for the third time in 30 days after allegedly waving a knife at a deputy who tried to serve him with paperwork at his home. The Lake County sheriff’s deputy went to the home of 63-year-old Mario Arteaga...
villages-news.com
Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments
A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.
villages-news.com
Carol Ann Boyack
Carol Ann Boyack, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 31, 2022. Carol was born on January 17, 1941 in Jersey City, New Jersey to William and Olga Griffin. She was a graduate of Albany High School (NY) and attended college at SUNY New Paltz before marrying the love of her life, Robert Boyack, on May 12, 1962. Carol and Bob had two children, Michael and Sharon and called many places home while raising their family, among them Rochester, NY and Minneapolis, MN. Carol and Bob enjoyed a long retirement in Boynton Beach, Florida; New Bern, North Carolina; and Lady Lake, Florida where Carol continued to reside until her passing.
villages-news.com
Inspector shuts down IHOP in The Villages after sewage found backing up in drain
An inspector shut down the International House of Pancakes restaurant in The Villages after sewage was found backing up in a drain in the kitchen. The inspector visited the restaurant at 2480 Wedgewood Lane on Nov. 2 and found that the floor drain between the dish machine and the three-compartment sink in the kitchen was not draining and had standing water around it, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. While the hand wash sink was running, the floor drain started “bubbling.”
villages-news.com
Lt. Col. Joseph C. Drago
Lt. Col. Joseph C. Drago, United States Marine Corps (Retired) passed away peacefully at home in Summerfield, Fl. on October 4, 2022. Joe resided at Stonecrest for 16 years with his loving wife Mary who recently passed on August 23, 2022. Joe and Mary moved to Sayville, Long Island, NY after their marriage in 1957 to start their family and his career. An Alumni of New York University, Joe received his Masters Degree in Education. He was a Physical Education Teacher and Coach for the Massapequa, LI, NY School District. He then became Assistant Principal and later the Principal for all grade levels. Joe was known as “The Colonel” among staff and students and retired at the age of 56.
villages-news.com
Lake and Sumter counties in State of Emergency as subtropical storm nears
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring a State of Emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Lake County and Sumter County are included in the State of Emergency. DeSantis said he issued the executive order in an abundance of caution so...
villages-news.com
Local schools will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole
Local schools will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. Sumter County Schools, including Wildwood Middle High School and Wildwood Elementary, will be closed on Thursday. Lake County Schools, including The Villages Elementary at Lady Lake on Rolling Acres Road, will be be closed on Thursday. The Villages Charter School has...
