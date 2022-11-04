ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Lands Awesome NIL Deal with French’s Mustard

By Dustin Schutte
 4 days ago
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Finally, someone wearing a Tennessee uniform will profit off a mustard NIL deal. Per On3, Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker has recently inked a deal with French’s, one of the most unique partnerships in college football.

Before jumping into some of the details, let’s provide some background, shall we? For those who may not know, Tennessee football became tied with French’s mustard last year during a home game against Ole Miss.

An official’s on-field call — and subsequent review — went against the Volunteers and Neyland Stadium erupted. Fans threw trash, condiments, water bottles and even golf balls onto the field after the ruling. An image that went viral on social media was the picture of a French’s mustard bottle innocently sitting on the turf.

Now leading the No. 1 team in the country, Hooker has agreed to an NIL deal with the mustard company.

Per On3, Hooker receives a pair of mustard-inspired Nike Air Force 1s (which look pretty sweet). The UT quarterback will also push out content for French’s on his social media platforms.

“I’ve been a huge fan of French’s my whole life, so it’s a dream to work with such an iconic brand,” Hooker said in a statement to Boardroom. “I love that French’s has become part of our games. This will be a fun opportunity to keep building that relationship with the community – not to mention raising my sneaker game.”

Hendon Hooker’s NIL Deal Comes on Eve of Massive Showdown

French’s couldn’t have picked a better time to come to an agreement with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. The news comes a day before the top-ranked Volunteers travel to Athens to play No. 3 Georgia.

Saturday’s game will have massive SEC East and College Football Playoff implications.

On Tuesday night, Tennessee earned the No. 1 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season. It marks the first time since 1998 the Vols have been ranked atop the sport.

Kickoff on Saturday between the two undefeated teams is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game airs on CBS.

Just like Hooker’s mustard NIL deal, this game should be pretty spicy.

