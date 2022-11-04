10 key things Jeff Brohm had to say about his Purdue Boilermakers hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes

One of the consistent thorns in the side of the Hawkeyes of late has been Jeff Brohm and the Purdue Boilermakers. While Brohm sports just a 33-32 (23-24 Big Ten) mark in his time leading Purdue, the sixth-year head coach has been terrific against Iowa .

Purdue has won four of the five meetings against the Hawkeyes with Brohm on the sidelines, including last season’s 24-7 shocker at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) needs this road win to set itself up for a strong finish to the 2022 season. After the Boilermakers this weekend, the Hawkeyes’ remaining schedule finishes with Wisconsin , at Minnesota and versus Nebraska .

Meanwhile, Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) still has its sights set on a Big Ten West championship if it can take care of business and win out. Ahead of the showdown in West Lafayette, Ind., here was everything Brohm had to say about the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Opening comments on hosting Iowa

"Our team understands they're an opponent that every year presents numerous challenges. They're very well coached, outstanding on defense. They are every year. Make you earn everything I get. Force you into making mistakes and take advantage of that. "This past week the offense played as good as they played all year long, put up good numbers, moved the ball and got points. I think if you look at their schedule, they played a very difficult schedule. Two losses to two of the top four teams in the country in Ohio State and Michigan, which no one has come close to beating. And then they had a loss by three to Illinois, and another loss to their rival by three points. "So we're going to have to play efficient football, we know that, in all three segments. We're going to have to play as well as we have all year in order to get a win, and our guys need to understand that. That's how you're going to have to play to win in our conference against the opponents we have coming up, starting with Iowa."

How they judge whether or not their off week was productive

"Well, I think that we do have some guys banged up, so you're hopeful they get out there and they're able to play and get back to at least practicing some. You know, you do your best job of that. "I think when you have an off week and you've lost it stings more, and you got to use that as fuel to get you back to understanding what it's going to take to win. Hopefully our players understand that we have to play more efficient football in order to win the game."

If he has a message for Tyrone Tracy, Charlie Jones playing their former team

"You know, I think it's probably less of a big deal than you think. I think, like you said, it's going to become more common every year. It just happens that Tyrone is from Indianapolis and this is where he at is now. He's worked really hard and gives us great effort. "Charlie we are fortunate to have him. Been a really good player. Had a relationship with Aidan O'Connell to be quite honest with you, and he's played really well. Now, getting him healthy, that's a different story. He's done a really good job. "I just think every year you're going to see players move and try to get the best opportunity for them. That's the nature of college football now. You have to take care of your players as much as you can. At the same time, if there is a better opportunity somewhere else, they need to go. "You want guys that want to be somewhere and want to make a difference, want an opportunity to showcase their skills. So we will try to do that the best we can of course. "I think both young men really represent themselves well. They're high character young men that want to make a difference, and I think they'll play extremely hard this game."

How much a week off helped Charlie Jones rest up

"I hope so. He hasn't practiced yet. We'll see where he is at this week, but use this time to hopefully get guys healed. In the end they know they have to get out there and practice some in order to play well."

What was different about Iowa's offense last week

"When I watched them this past week they were efficient. They didn't turn the ball over. They utilize their zone running scheme very well with the jet sweeps and making some play-actions off of it. They were able to get easy completions and get the ball out on time. "I just think combination of those things and they played efficient football. So that's a credit to them. I think they know that they've always had a great defense, always been really good on special teams. "When their offense is clicking you're going to have a hard time winning, so I do think it's important, like a lot of games. We have to figure out a way to get a lead and not allow them to be able to utilize this scheme as much as they can. So that's going to be vital for us, figuring out a way to get a lead."

Memories of the 2020 win over Iowa in West Lafayette

"Yeah, that was evening time. No one in the stands. Luckily we found a way to win. But other than that, I don't think back on it a whole lot. I know that every year against Iowa, man, the preparation is more than important, because they're as good as anybody at forcing the other team to make mistakes and taking advantage of it. "So you have to prepare hard and make sure that you cannot allow that to happen. When we played them last year they were getting turnovers right and left. They had huge wins, on one of the reasons we were in the game is we did not turn the ball over, and that helped us get a lead and took them out of their game. "Everything is very important against them. Just have to play efficient football, or if they're driving the car and in control, you're going to be going uphill."

How often he and Purdue encounter Iowa on the recruiting trail

"Iowa does a good job recruiting. They hammer the state of Indiana quite a bit and really before I got here they probably dominated the state. We've been able to do a little bit better job, but they have a lot of connections. You know, done a good job. "So our coaches are running into them some. I've ran into them a few times. They've coached football a long time. I have a lot of respect for them. They believe in discipline and hard-nosed football, winning the old fashioned way. Tremendous defense, sound run game, physical up front, and there is nothing wrong with that. That's football. "So like other teams, the recruiting battle always happens, and you just try to sell what you can do for the players and how you can help them and hope that they see the same thing and come be a part of it."

If he's talked with his team about what's at stake for the Boilermakers in November

"Really not. I think that we can't concern ourselves with anything at the end of the tunnel. That's when you get caught looking down a road and don't prepare as hard as you can. There is a reason we use the one-game mantra. Fans and everyone else can talk about all the other stuff. "We got a lot of work to do. It's hard to win. You got to do a lot of things correctly. It just doesn't happen, doesn't matter who you play. We know with this opponent that, yeah, we've been able to win a few times, but you've got to play efficient football and you have to really do all the small things correctly. "Only thing on our mind is trying win this game against Iowa."

Aidan O'Connell's three interceptions against Wisconsin, Iowa's historic success with takeaways

"I think we're all disappointed in the turnovers. Aidan was disappointed. We talked about it after, and he's still angry about it. You know, it happens. You learn from it and move on. "I think he understands the importance of taking care of the football. It's one of the reasons towards the end of last year we were able to win quite a bit, because his numbers were off the charts as far as not only percentage, but touchdown to interception ratio, and that's part of the game. "So you just got to make sure. Every game presents new looks and challenges, and when the play is not open on time, you have to be able to adjust and find an outlet and occasionally run. "You know what? Maybe that means in practice we have to make him adjust and make the outlet and run more than he would like. Sometimes you can fall in a trap of guys being open a little more in practice and think it's going to happen in the game like that. "We have normally been pretty good at adapting and adjusting to that, but we'll do our best to help them prepare in week of finding the outlet, the check down, and running occasionally, because that's how it's going to happen in a game."

What he's seen from the Iowa defense that makes them good at creating turnovers

"Well, they're very sound. They are extremely well-coached. Coach Parker is outstanding. He's been doing it for a long time. Comes from a great background and tree of defense. "Up front they get off blocks. They're physical. They definitely get off blocks faster than other teams. Their linebackers are in great position. They know how to play inside out, wall things off, put their hands on people, stay in their zone. "They know how to play the quarterback's eyes and where he going to go if he throws it early, where he's going to go if he throws it a little later. The secondary does a great job keeping the ball in front of him, staying inside, not giving up the big play. "I think when those three segments play together well, you got to earn your completions and earn your yardage. They're not going to give you anything cheap. "So with that, if you throw a ball near one of their guys, they catch it. It's like noticeable. I don't know how at the do it, but they catch everything that's thrown close to them. They don't drop inspections. They take advantage of it. When you do that, they win football games. "Like I said before, we played them last year. They were dominating teams because they were just crushing people in the turnover battle. It's just something they're really good at."

