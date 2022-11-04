ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

America First policies will revitalize our economy

By Michael Faulkender, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlR58_0izDd5tM00
Getty Images CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 13: Produce is offered for sale at a grocery store on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. According to government data released today, the food at home index, a measure of grocery store prices, increased 0.7% in September from the month prior and saw a 13% increase over the last year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans were experiencing the strongest economy in a generation that was showing no signs of letting up. After several years of slow recovery following the 2007–09 financial crisis, Americans during the 2017–19 period experienced an uptick in economic growth and a turnaround in the labor market, with workers coming off the sidelines in response to rising wages and robust job opportunities.

The period of economic vitality from 2017 until the pandemic was no mere happenstance, nor was it the vestige of policies undertaken by the Obama administration. Many may not remember that the economic expansion was noticeably slowing in 2016, registering less than 1.4% growth between mid-2015 and mid-2016. Some wondered at the time whether we were on the verge of recession. It took a bold change in policy vision from 2017–2019 to help engineer the sharp turnaround in economic fortunes that ensued. In particular, the hot-but-not-overheating economy during those years was the product of America First and pro-growth policies that emphasized reducing burdensome regulations, achieving energy independence by removing barriers to energy production, reforming the tax code to make America globally competitive, promoting work, providing tax relief to hardworking Americans, and trade policies that encouraged domestic production and defended American workers against unfair practices abroad.

The data speaks for itself. Our nation’s output grew at an average annual rate of 2.6% from 2017 to 2019; the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, with prime-age labor force participation on the rise following years of declines, record low poverty. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted this prosperity, with the economy contracting in the first half of 2020. However, the economy experienced a record rebound in the second half of the year, with GDP nearly back on track by the end of 2020 and the unemployment rate falling from 12.4% in April 2020 to just 6.4% in January 2021 and on its way further down. Inflation, by the way, was still below 2% in January 2021.

That was the economy the Biden administration inherited and then proceeded to squander by enacting an inflationary, anti-work, anti-energy agenda on the American people. On day one, President Biden signed executive orders that implemented his promise to “end fossil fuels.” He signed the so-called “American Rescue Plan” that sent another $1.9 trillion into an economy that was already flush with cash and suffering supply constraints. He pursued inflationary big government socialism through the ironically named Inflation Reduction Act.

Couple that with a tax and regulatory environment that has curtailed domestic production and reckless spending that has created the highest debt-to-GDP ratio we have seen since World War II, and we are seeing prices rise at the fastest pace in 40 years. Big government socialism always fails, and we must once again put the American people at the center of our economy.

That means returning power to the people. From day one, newly elected leaders must:

  • Unleash American energy. This is accomplished via permitting reform, increasing drilling leases on federal lands, approving pipelines, licensing new refineries, and eliminating regulations that seek to curtail energy independence.
  • Let the American people keep more of their own money. Making the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent will provide much-needed certainty to businesses looking to invest and should be the baseline for further growth-enhancing tax reforms.
  • Stop out-of-control spending. It is overspending that has caused both inflation and federal debt to balloon—not insufficient tax revenues, which are at record highs.
  • Target government assistance to the most vulnerable. Americans are compassionate people, but they also understand the value of hard work and responsibility. Particularly considering the ongoing worker shortage, we must promote paychecks over government checks by removing disincentives to work for able-bodied, prime-age adults.
  • Shift power back from Washington, D.C., to Main Street. The Biden Administration has added 193 million hours of paperwork onto the American people. Nearly 100,000 full-time workers are needed to comply with these additional bureaucratic dictates—a burden that small businesses, in particular, cannot bear.

By implementing these policies, we can return to a confident, secure, and prosperous America in which robust, private-sector-driven growth makes the greatest economy in the world work for all Americans. Lower energy prices, a growing economy, rising paychecks, and a secure retirement are all again attainable if we return to the America First policies that have already been shown to work. They will work again.

Michael Faulkender is a senior fellow at the America First Policy Institute and professor of finance at the University of Maryland. Previously, he served as assistant Treasury Secretary for economic policy (2019–21).

Comments / 8

David Chapman
4d ago

America can't produce the variety of foods reliably that most people enjoy. We build housing tracts on top of some the most productive soil on the planet. We're running out of water.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Hill

Biden’s ‘energy policy’ is nothing but election-year politics

President Biden’s energy policy is underwhelming, costly and dangerous. Since January 2021, gas prices have been rising, even before Russia invaded Ukraine, because of Biden’s efforts to halt U.S. oil and natural gas production and his unsuccessful efforts to beg and plead with OPEC, and our adversaries, to increase oil production. While Biden’s #putinpricehike hashtag may sound catchy, it is just not true.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

China to implement policies to boost private investment

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's state planner on Monday issued a notice saying it would further improve the policy environment to encourage the development of private investment, the latest move to prop up the faltering economy facing multiple headwinds.
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Fortune

China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’

An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
Deadline

Bill Maher Looks Toward A Grim Future As Democrat Shellacking Looms On Election Day

Bill Maher instinctively knows what doom awaits Democrats on Tuesday’s Election Day, as polling indicates an arrow pointing down for Big Blue, So despite a few jokes at the top of the show, he spent the bulk of Friday’s Real Time trying to figure out how things went so wrong for an administration that came into office with the most votes in history and control of the legislative branch. This week’s panel discussion included senior political correspondent for The New York Times and author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, and The Washington Post columnist and host of CNN’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

The Hill

754K+
Followers
87K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy