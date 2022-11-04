Yankees' offseason centers around Aaron Judge's free agency

NEW YORK -- The World Series is being played now, and the Yankees are watching like the rest of us.

The Yankees front office met the media Friday for the first time since the season ended.

As CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports, the Yankees' offseason centers around the free agency of the home run king.

"He's a fan favorite. He interacts with our fans extremely well. He's respected within that clubhouse, goes about his business as good as you possibly can and is an elite performer and one of the game's best, if not the best player. And so those are the type that you wanna retain," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.

Aaron Judge 's season proved to be the highlight of a year that ended too early and fell short of the fall classic.

"It sucks this time of the year to watch two other teams playing because you want to be there," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees haven't been there in 13 seasons. They're tied for the second longest World Series appearance drought in franchise history. Still, Boone got a vote of confidence from owner Hal Steinbrenner even if some fans didn't agree.

"Job security and all that, I've never worried about that, ever ... My focus is on putting my steps forward to what's next," Boone said.

First on the list is Aaron Judge. He can officially talk with teams the moment the World Series ends, which will be this weekend. The Yankees could have him signed next week, but if not, the longer it goes, the more the pressure will build.